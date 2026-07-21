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Kirori Mal Cutoff 2026: CUET Round 1 Closing Marks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 19:55 IST

The CUET 2026 cutoff has been released for Delhi University colleges. Candidates can check the category-wise closing marks for KMC Delhi to plan their admission journey for 2026. 

Kirori Mal Cutoff 2026: CUET Round 1 Closing Marks
Kirori Mal Cutoff 2026: CUET Round 1 Closing Marks

Kirori Mal College has released its CUET 2026 cutoff for admission to undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have registered for Delhi University can now check the KMC category wise Round 1 scores. 

Kirori Mal College is a prominent North Campus college of the University of Delhi. It offers admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through CUET UG and CUET PG scores, respectively. Candidates planning to secure a seat at KMC Delhi must fulfil the subject requirement as per the chosen course and select Kirrori Mal College in the DU CSAS form. 

Check the KMC Round 1 CUET Allotment scores and plan your admission at Kirrori Mal College for the current academic year. 

Kirori Mal College 2026: CUET Round 1 Cutoff

The following table shows the CUET Round 1 cutoff for Kirrori Mal College. For the B.A. (Hons.) Economics, the open category cutoff closed at 836.6499 while for the EWS category, the cutoff closed at 751.96.

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

836.6499

691.5147

633.1398

560.7008

751.96

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) English

826.9507

742.8481

718.3584

684.4814

759.8101

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Geography

867.1853

818.2143

786.5462

747.1994

820.2853

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

572.3729

503.1637

440.0559

353.7885

433.6923

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) History

859.1337

812.29

766.5195

718.5726

817.783

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

905.624

877.5781

822.6328

813.1154

886.4399

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

220.8705

444.2033

305.9375

182.0013

474.1842

Kirori Mal College

B.A. (Hons.) Urdu

455.5171

246.3042

228.81

182.8509

314.5358

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Bengali + History)

637.3807

491.4528

461.7224

  

463.052

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Bengali + Political

Science)

707.7973

538.2436

452.9715

293.9361

585.4923

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

853.3389

784.8722

726.5707

702.9114

800.9525

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Economics +

Philosophy)

856.892

787.2519

699.2663

682.9972

824.3189

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

892.4512

817.4807

767.6378

744.9465

817.1702

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

856.4942

803.2482

764.3526

720.0186

809.8362

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

839.0578

811.3725

719.9777

681.7067

780.4789

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)

840.6476

787.8927

696.7961

702.3327

806.839

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

881.6309

850.1877

796.9548

806.6211

831.3634

Kirori Mal College

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political

Science)

842.2964

804.3638

731.4012

702.9493

772.2786

Kirori Mal College

B.Com.

889.8221

809.0275

740.0673

650.4753

853.0985

Kirori Mal College

B.Com. (Hons.)

903.7315

824.1002

756.5797

661.0921

871.4895

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

635.3641

603.6836

530.8981

495.7448

595.292

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

459.9794

399.07

302.0211

226.4478

411.7444

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

757.504

619.609

538.7906

452.8913

657.5425

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

493.9859

426.67

336.1856

231.0931

429.5666

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics

819.1191

664.592

621.1215

480.5966

726.7496

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

668.1741

633.3154

578.1578

537.3467

634.2923

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

651.4596

615.587

538.6176

496.823

610.1947

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with

Chemistry

397.7101

337.0398

238.3114

153.6721

374.7952

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with

Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

463.5697

400.6112

319.9515

211.2656

441.1491

Kirori Mal College

B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with

Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry

380.4813

332.7452

234.674

179.389

364.9881

The Kirori Mal College CUET Round 1 Cutoff 2026 shows the increasing competition for Delhi University’s North Campus colleges. Candidates targeting KMC Delhi should monitor the CSAS counselling rounds and complete admission formalities before the deadline.

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 19:55 IST

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