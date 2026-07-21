Kirori Mal Cutoff 2026: CUET Round 1 Closing Marks

Kirori Mal College has released its CUET 2026 cutoff for admission to undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have registered for Delhi University can now check the KMC category wise Round 1 scores.

Kirori Mal College is a prominent North Campus college of the University of Delhi. It offers admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through CUET UG and CUET PG scores, respectively. Candidates planning to secure a seat at KMC Delhi must fulfil the subject requirement as per the chosen course and select Kirrori Mal College in the DU CSAS form.

Check the KMC Round 1 CUET Allotment scores and plan your admission at Kirrori Mal College for the current academic year.

Kirori Mal College 2026: CUET Round 1 Cutoff

The following table shows the CUET Round 1 cutoff for Kirrori Mal College. For the B.A. (Hons.) Economics, the open category cutoff closed at 836.6499 while for the EWS category, the cutoff closed at 751.96.