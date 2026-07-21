Kirori Mal Cutoff 2026: CUET Round 1 Closing Marks
The CUET 2026 cutoff has been released for Delhi University colleges. Candidates can check the category-wise closing marks for KMC Delhi to plan their admission journey for 2026.
Kirori Mal College has released its CUET 2026 cutoff for admission to undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have registered for Delhi University can now check the KMC category wise Round 1 scores.
Kirori Mal College is a prominent North Campus college of the University of Delhi. It offers admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through CUET UG and CUET PG scores, respectively. Candidates planning to secure a seat at KMC Delhi must fulfil the subject requirement as per the chosen course and select Kirrori Mal College in the DU CSAS form.
Check the KMC Round 1 CUET Allotment scores and plan your admission at Kirrori Mal College for the current academic year.
Kirori Mal College 2026: CUET Round 1 Cutoff
The following table shows the CUET Round 1 cutoff for Kirrori Mal College. For the B.A. (Hons.) Economics, the open category cutoff closed at 836.6499 while for the EWS category, the cutoff closed at 751.96.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
836.6499
|
691.5147
|
633.1398
|
560.7008
|
751.96
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
826.9507
|
742.8481
|
718.3584
|
684.4814
|
759.8101
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Geography
|
867.1853
|
818.2143
|
786.5462
|
747.1994
|
820.2853
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
572.3729
|
503.1637
|
440.0559
|
353.7885
|
433.6923
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
859.1337
|
812.29
|
766.5195
|
718.5726
|
817.783
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
905.624
|
877.5781
|
822.6328
|
813.1154
|
886.4399
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
220.8705
|
444.2033
|
305.9375
|
182.0013
|
474.1842
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Urdu
|
455.5171
|
246.3042
|
228.81
|
182.8509
|
314.5358
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Bengali + History)
|
637.3807
|
491.4528
|
461.7224
|
463.052
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Bengali + Political
Science)
|
707.7973
|
538.2436
|
452.9715
|
293.9361
|
585.4923
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
853.3389
|
784.8722
|
726.5707
|
702.9114
|
800.9525
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Economics +
Philosophy)
|
856.892
|
787.2519
|
699.2663
|
682.9972
|
824.3189
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
892.4512
|
817.4807
|
767.6378
|
744.9465
|
817.1702
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
856.4942
|
803.2482
|
764.3526
|
720.0186
|
809.8362
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
839.0578
|
811.3725
|
719.9777
|
681.7067
|
780.4789
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)
|
840.6476
|
787.8927
|
696.7961
|
702.3327
|
806.839
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
881.6309
|
850.1877
|
796.9548
|
806.6211
|
831.3634
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political
Science)
|
842.2964
|
804.3638
|
731.4012
|
702.9493
|
772.2786
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Com.
|
889.8221
|
809.0275
|
740.0673
|
650.4753
|
853.0985
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
903.7315
|
824.1002
|
756.5797
|
661.0921
|
871.4895
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
635.3641
|
603.6836
|
530.8981
|
495.7448
|
595.292
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
459.9794
|
399.07
|
302.0211
|
226.4478
|
411.7444
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
757.504
|
619.609
|
538.7906
|
452.8913
|
657.5425
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
493.9859
|
426.67
|
336.1856
|
231.0931
|
429.5666
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics
|
819.1191
|
664.592
|
621.1215
|
480.5966
|
726.7496
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
668.1741
|
633.3154
|
578.1578
|
537.3467
|
634.2923
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
651.4596
|
615.587
|
538.6176
|
496.823
|
610.1947
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with
Chemistry
|
397.7101
|
337.0398
|
238.3114
|
153.6721
|
374.7952
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with
Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
463.5697
|
400.6112
|
319.9515
|
211.2656
|
441.1491
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with
Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
|
380.4813
|
332.7452
|
234.674
|
179.389
|
364.9881
The Kirori Mal College CUET Round 1 Cutoff 2026 shows the increasing competition for Delhi University’s North Campus colleges. Candidates targeting KMC Delhi should monitor the CSAS counselling rounds and complete admission formalities before the deadline.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.