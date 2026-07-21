Miranda House Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Round 1 CUET Closing Marks Closing Marks
Delhi University has released the Round 1 CUET UG cutoff scores for Miranda House admissions 2026. Candidates can check the category-wise closing marks that vary across category and the stream. Check the details below
Miranda House Cutoff 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Round 1 CUET UG cutoff scores for admissions at Miranda House. Students who have registered for Delhi University admissions can now check the category-wise closing marks.
As per the data, the top course at Miranda House was B.A. (Hons) Political Science, which was closed at 930.6053 for general category candidates. The other courses offered at this institute was B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science), B.A. Program (History + Political Science), B.A. (Hons) History, etc.
Miranda House Cutoff 2026
The Miranda House cutoff has been released for multiple undergraduate programmes such as the arts stream, science stream and commerce stream. The cut-off varies on several factors such as the category of candidates, number of candidates attempted the exam, specific programme, etc. Candidates can check the detailed cutoffs below.
Also check,
DU College Predictor by Jagran Josh
Miranda House Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Course-wise Closing Marks
As per the data released by DU at CSAS, B.A. (Hons) Political Science leads the course with the closing rank of 930.6053 marks for the Unreserved (UR) category, and other top courses are B.A. (Hons) History, closing at 883.9847, and B.A. (Hons) Geography, requiring a minimum score of 876.9554. Check the table below for category-wise round 1 cutoff marks.
|
Programme Name
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
|
930.6053
|
897.3336
|
859.8623
|
836.548
|
890.4539
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political
Science)
|
911.2041
|
844.4032
|
822.2912
|
839.235
|
835.1102
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
891.9591
|
846.8781
|
797.1895
|
821.4666
|
837.578
|
B.A. (Hons) History
|
883.9847
|
842.1898
|
773.1862
|
771.6434
|
841.0332
|
B.A. (Hons.) Geography
|
876.9554
|
821.9505
|
770.0799
|
775.3523
|
823.5924
|
B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science)
|
867.6405
|
832.5121
|
758.1339
|
842.8382
|
814.0175
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
860.3937
|
803.6136
|
742.7665
|
722.4325
|
827.6042
|
B.A. Program (English + History/Political Science)
|
857.2885
|
806.4001
|
742.8215
|
704.2163
|
800.189
|
B.A. Program (Geography + History)
|
853.7344
|
809.069
|
757.0366
|
711.1396
|
792.8015
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sociology
|
852.2608
|
770.9921
|
727.7656
|
726.3819
|
784.9101
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
851.9571
|
763.0959
|
752.232
|
716.7797
|
781.8075
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy/Physical Education/Sociology +
Geography/History/Political Science)
|
848.9771
|
781.3799
|
734.9628
|
751.8772
|
777.9338
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
847.2781
|
710.0902
|
635.9677
|
582.5511
|
759.7796
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
834.8611
|
685.1113
|
593.8378
|
470.9709
|
751.6279
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
824.0234
|
714.4038
|
639.8718
|
667.3604
|
748.4544
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit/Hindi +
Geography/History/Political Science)
|
794.6547
|
742.7678
|
649.0397
|
516.0115
|
759.3299
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
747.4489
|
612.6469
|
527.1315
|
495.4592
|
648.9679
|
Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)
|
740.8575
|
635.2059
|
639.0883
|
447.2668
|
641.5379
|
B.A. Program (Bengali/Tamil/Punjabi
+ Geography/History/Political Science)
|
715.2989
|
577.0406
|
624.4547
|
303.4226
|
513.9698
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
687.0914
|
648.5084
|
600.0891
|
593.8354
|
652.39
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
673.551
|
646.414
|
566.0131
|
558.9939
|
627.2791
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
659.9014
|
623.3579
|
568.0219
|
517.4739
|
617.985
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
590.251
|
456.7266
|
428.7046
|
148.9103
|
378.5258
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
509.9606
|
425.2991
|
318.3323
|
246.5397
|
433.6969
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
489.2288
|
415.34
|
342.7826
|
261.0631
|
441.48
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with
Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
480.4928
|
389.0565
|
310.3525
|
244.8358
|
419.714
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
330.2545
|
370.0675
|
224.7112
|
207.2501
|
327.5646
|
B.A. (Hons.) Bengali
|
302.9677
|
388.9773
|
349.7632
|
363.3027
|
374.4985
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