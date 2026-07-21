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Miranda House Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Round 1 CUET Closing Marks Closing Marks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 13:29 IST

Delhi University has released the Round 1 CUET UG cutoff scores for Miranda House admissions 2026. Candidates can check the category-wise closing marks that vary across category and the stream. Check the details below

Miranda House Cutoff 2026
Miranda House Cutoff 2026

Miranda House Cutoff 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Round 1 CUET UG cutoff scores for admissions at Miranda House. Students who have registered for Delhi University admissions can now check the category-wise closing marks.
As per the data, the top course at Miranda House was B.A. (Hons) Political Science, which was closed at 930.6053 for general category candidates. The other courses offered at this institute was B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science), B.A. Program (History + Political Science), B.A. (Hons) History, etc.
Miranda House Cutoff 2026
The Miranda House cutoff has been released for multiple undergraduate programmes such as the arts stream, science stream and commerce stream. The cut-off varies on several factors such as the category of candidates, number of candidates attempted the exam, specific programme, etc. Candidates can check the detailed cutoffs below.

Also check,

DU College Predictor by Jagran Josh

Miranda House Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Course-wise Closing Marks

As per the data released by DU at CSAS, B.A. (Hons) Political Science leads the course with the closing rank of 930.6053 marks for the Unreserved (UR) category, and other top courses are B.A. (Hons) History, closing at 883.9847, and B.A. (Hons) Geography, requiring a minimum score of 876.9554. Check the table below for category-wise round 1 cutoff marks.

Programme Name

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

930.6053

897.3336

859.8623

836.548

890.4539

B.A. Program (Economics + Political

Science)

911.2041

844.4032

822.2912

839.235

835.1102

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

891.9591

846.8781

797.1895

821.4666

837.578

B.A. (Hons) History

883.9847

842.1898

773.1862

771.6434

841.0332

B.A. (Hons.) Geography

876.9554

821.9505

770.0799

775.3523

823.5924

B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science)

867.6405

832.5121

758.1339

842.8382

814.0175

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

860.3937

803.6136

742.7665

722.4325

827.6042

B.A. Program (English + History/Political Science)

857.2885

806.4001

742.8215

704.2163

800.189

B.A. Program (Geography + History)

853.7344

809.069

757.0366

711.1396

792.8015

B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

852.2608

770.9921

727.7656

726.3819

784.9101

B.A. (Hons.) English

851.9571

763.0959

752.232

716.7797

781.8075

B.A. Program (Philosophy/Physical Education/Sociology +

Geography/History/Political Science)

848.9771

781.3799

734.9628

751.8772

777.9338

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

847.2781

710.0902

635.9677

582.5511

759.7796

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

834.8611

685.1113

593.8378

470.9709

751.6279

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

824.0234

714.4038

639.8718

667.3604

748.4544

B.A. Program (Sanskrit/Hindi +

Geography/History/Political Science)

794.6547

742.7678

649.0397

516.0115

759.3299

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

747.4489

612.6469

527.1315

495.4592

648.9679

Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

740.8575

635.2059

639.0883

447.2668

641.5379

B.A. Program (Bengali/Tamil/Punjabi

+ Geography/History/Political Science)

715.2989

577.0406

624.4547

303.4226

513.9698

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

687.0914

648.5084

600.0891

593.8354

652.39

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

673.551

646.414

566.0131

558.9939

627.2791

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

659.9014

623.3579

568.0219

517.4739

617.985

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

590.251

456.7266

428.7046

148.9103

378.5258

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

509.9606

425.2991

318.3323

246.5397

433.6969

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

489.2288

415.34

342.7826

261.0631

441.48

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with

Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

480.4928

389.0565

310.3525

244.8358

419.714

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

330.2545

370.0675

224.7112

207.2501

327.5646

B.A. (Hons.) Bengali

302.9677

388.9773

349.7632

363.3027

374.4985

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 13:29 IST

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