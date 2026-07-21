Miranda House Cutoff 2026 OUT: Check Round 1 CUET Closing Marks Closing Marks

Miranda House Cutoff 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Round 1 CUET UG cutoff scores for admissions at Miranda House. Students who have registered for Delhi University admissions can now check the category-wise closing marks.

As per the data, the top course at Miranda House was B.A. (Hons) Political Science, which was closed at 930.6053 for general category candidates. The other courses offered at this institute was B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science), B.A. Program (History + Political Science), B.A. (Hons) History, etc.

Miranda House Cutoff 2026

The Miranda House cutoff has been released for multiple undergraduate programmes such as the arts stream, science stream and commerce stream. The cut-off varies on several factors such as the category of candidates, number of candidates attempted the exam, specific programme, etc. Candidates can check the detailed cutoffs below.