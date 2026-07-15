NIT Surathkal Expected Cutoff: JoSAA Round 5 Closing Ranks Prediction

Candidates can check NIT Surathakal's expected opening and closing ranks, shared as per previous year trends. JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) Round 5 cutoff is scheduled for tomorrow, July 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM. It will be available to check on the official JoSAA website. The seat allocation process will begin for the final round of engineering admission across various engineering institutes.

In order to estimate the Round 5 closing ranks and understand the seat options, we have shared expected closing ranks for different branches along with Round 4 ranks to compare the gaps. The closing ranks can be assessed through previous year ranks shared below.

NIT Surathkal Expected JoSAA Round 5 Closing Ranks (Home State)

For admission to NIT Surathakal based on Round 5 seat allotment, home state candidates can refer to the table shared below. The table spreads a mix of previous year Round 5 closing ranks, along with 2026 Round 4 closing ranks and expected Round 5 ranks to analyze the seat allocation options.