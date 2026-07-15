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NIT Surathkal Expected Cutoff: JoSAA Round 5 Closing Ranks Prediction

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 18:14 IST

JoSAA Round 5 is scheduled to be released tomorrow on July 16, 2026. Candidates can check the official opening and closing rank on the official JoSAA website. Meanwhile, check the expected opening and closing ranks for admission to B.Tech programs at NIT Surathakal. Also check previous years ranks to compare and analyze the expected ranks.

NIT Surathkal Expected Cutoff: JoSAA Round 5 Closing Ranks Prediction
NIT Surathkal Expected Cutoff: JoSAA Round 5 Closing Ranks Prediction

Candidates can check NIT Surathakal's expected opening and closing ranks, shared as per previous year trends. JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) Round 5 cutoff is scheduled for tomorrow, July 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM. It will be available to check on the official JoSAA website. The seat allocation process will begin for the final round of engineering admission across various engineering institutes. 

In order to estimate the Round 5 closing ranks and understand the seat options, we have shared expected closing ranks for different branches along with Round 4 ranks to compare the gaps. The closing ranks can be assessed through previous year ranks shared below. 

NIT Surathkal Expected JoSAA Round 5 Closing Ranks (Home State)

For admission to NIT Surathakal based on Round 5 seat allotment, home state candidates can refer to the table shared below. The table spreads a mix of previous year Round 5 closing ranks, along with 2026 Round 4 closing ranks and expected Round 5 ranks to analyze the seat allocation options. 

Check expected Round 5 opening and closing rank for top engineering branches such as Computer Science Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Civil Engineering etc. 

Academic Program Name

2025 Round 5 Closing Rank

2026 Round 4 Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Round 5 Closing Rank

Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

3579

5300

5340 - 5390

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

18194

17463

17463 - 17490

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

25859

30801

30801 - 30840

Computational and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4805

4529

4529 - 4555

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2726

3314

3314 - 3345

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

6674

7754

7754 - 7785

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

5349

5288

5290 - 5315

Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4086

5557

5557 - 5585

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11806

13875

13875 - 13910

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

21430

22939

22939 - 22970

Mining Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

35787

36232

36232 - 36270

NIT Surathkal Expected JoSAA Round 5 Closing Ranks (Other State)

The table shares data for candidates who will be taking admission to NIT Surathakal under other state quota. Candidates from all across the country can compare their JEE Main rank as per the range shared below to estimate the admission options. 

The table below presents the previous year, 2026 Round 4, and expected Round 5 closing ranks. Check and evaluate the seat options during the final round. 

Academic Program Name

2025 Round 5 Closing Rank

2026 Round 4 Closing Rank

Expected 2026 Round 5 Closing Rank

Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2372

2445

2445 - 2475

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12403

14519

14519 - 14550

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

20584

22372

22372 - 22410

Computational and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

3286

2973

2973 - 2995

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

1607

1727

1727 - 1755

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

6026

6420

6420 - 6450

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4158

3762

3762 - 3790

Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

2980

2918

2920 - 2945

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10462

11600

11600 - 11630

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

20460

21278

21278 - 21310

Mining Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

26762

27104

27104 - 27140

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 18:14 IST

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