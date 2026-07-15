NIT Surathkal Expected Cutoff: JoSAA Round 5 Closing Ranks Prediction
JoSAA Round 5 is scheduled to be released tomorrow on July 16, 2026. Candidates can check the official opening and closing rank on the official JoSAA website. Meanwhile, check the expected opening and closing ranks for admission to B.Tech programs at NIT Surathakal. Also check previous years ranks to compare and analyze the expected ranks.
Candidates can check NIT Surathakal's expected opening and closing ranks, shared as per previous year trends. JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) Round 5 cutoff is scheduled for tomorrow, July 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM. It will be available to check on the official JoSAA website. The seat allocation process will begin for the final round of engineering admission across various engineering institutes.
In order to estimate the Round 5 closing ranks and understand the seat options, we have shared expected closing ranks for different branches along with Round 4 ranks to compare the gaps. The closing ranks can be assessed through previous year ranks shared below.
NIT Surathkal Expected JoSAA Round 5 Closing Ranks (Home State)
For admission to NIT Surathakal based on Round 5 seat allotment, home state candidates can refer to the table shared below. The table spreads a mix of previous year Round 5 closing ranks, along with 2026 Round 4 closing ranks and expected Round 5 ranks to analyze the seat allocation options.
Check expected Round 5 opening and closing rank for top engineering branches such as Computer Science Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Civil Engineering etc.
|
Academic Program Name
|
2025 Round 5 Closing Rank
|
2026 Round 4 Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Round 5 Closing Rank
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
3579
|
5300
|
5340 - 5390
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
18194
|
17463
|
17463 - 17490
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
25859
|
30801
|
30801 - 30840
|
Computational and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4805
|
4529
|
4529 - 4555
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
2726
|
3314
|
3314 - 3345
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
6674
|
7754
|
7754 - 7785
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
5349
|
5288
|
5290 - 5315
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4086
|
5557
|
5557 - 5585
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11806
|
13875
|
13875 - 13910
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
21430
|
22939
|
22939 - 22970
|
Mining Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
35787
|
36232
|
36232 - 36270
NIT Surathkal Expected JoSAA Round 5 Closing Ranks (Other State)
The table shares data for candidates who will be taking admission to NIT Surathakal under other state quota. Candidates from all across the country can compare their JEE Main rank as per the range shared below to estimate the admission options.
The table below presents the previous year, 2026 Round 4, and expected Round 5 closing ranks. Check and evaluate the seat options during the final round.
|
Academic Program Name
|
2025 Round 5 Closing Rank
|
2026 Round 4 Closing Rank
|
Expected 2026 Round 5 Closing Rank
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
2372
|
2445
|
2445 - 2475
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12403
|
14519
|
14519 - 14550
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
20584
|
22372
|
22372 - 22410
|
Computational and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
3286
|
2973
|
2973 - 2995
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
1607
|
1727
|
1727 - 1755
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
6026
|
6420
|
6420 - 6450
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4158
|
3762
|
3762 - 3790
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
2980
|
2918
|
2920 - 2945
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10462
|
11600
|
11600 - 11630
|
Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
20460
|
21278
|
21278 - 21310
|
Mining Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
26762
|
27104
|
27104 - 27140
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