OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 for AFDO & Sr. Lab Assistant 2019 to release on 26 February, Exam on 2 March, Details Here

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2022 for AFDO and Senior Lab Assistant will be released on 26 February 2022 as per schedule. Check OSSC AFDO Mains Exam Date, OSSC AFDO Mains Exam Pattern, and other details here.

OSSC AFDO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is going to release OSSC AFDO Mains Admit Card 2022 soon. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam will be able to download their admit card through the official website of OSSC.i.e. ossc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, OSSC Mains Exam for the Assistant Fodder Development Officer post and Senior Lab Assistant Recruitment 2019 is scheduled to be held on 2 March 2022 at various exam centers of Bhubaneshwar. The candidates will be able to download OSSC Mains Exam Admit Card 2022 from 26th February 2022. The link to the OSSC Mains Exam Admit Card 2022 will be allotted in this article, once released. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download OSSC AFDO Mains Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of OSSC.i.e. ossc.gov.in .

. Click on the 'OSSC Mains Exam Admit Card 2022 Download' link.

It will redirect you to the new page.

Enter the credentials like registration number, roll number, date of birth, captcha code, and other details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download OSSC AFDO Mains Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of it.

Download OSSC AFDO Mains Admit Card 2022 - to active soon

OSSC Mains Exam Pattern

OSSC AFDO Mains Exam 2022 for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer & Senior Laboratory Assistant-2019 will be held on 02 March 2022 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode at Bhubaneswar. The candidates for the post of Senior Laboratory Assistant will have the option to appear exam in only one subject i.e. (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) or (Chemistry, Biology) along with Odia, English & General Studies. There is negative marking also of 0.25 (90 minutes) marks per each wrong answer.

OSSC AFDO Mains Exam 2022 will be of 100 Marks for 100 questions. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. All eligible candidates are advised to follow Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination.