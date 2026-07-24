OTET Answer Key 2026 Out at bseodisha.nic.in, Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Set Wise Response Sheet PDF Here

OTET Answer Key 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) released the OTET Answer Key 2026 for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 on its official website. The Board conducted the exam in two different shifts, i.e., the first shift (Paper I) from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift (Paper II) from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key, if they feel there is any ambiguity in the answers, by logging in to their existing candidate account from 24th July 2026.

All those candidates who appeared in the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 examination can download the otet answer key 2026 paper 2 and paper 1, the board and raise an objection link, if any against the same.

The OTET, is a much awaited state-level eligibility test that serves to check the suitability of candidates willing to apply for teaching positions. As per the norms, OTET examination is conducted in two wings including primary (Classes 1st to 5th) and upper primary (Classes 6th to 8th).

OTET Answer Key 2026 Download Link Candidates who appeared for OTET Paper-I (Classes I–V) and Paper-II (Classes VI–VIII) can now download the provisional answer keys for all question sets and languages on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can cross-verify their marked responses against the official correct answers, and raise their objections, if any from July 24, 2026 onwards. Paper-I Answer Key Download Link Paper-II (Social Science) Answer Key Download Link Paper II (Math & Science) Answer Key Download Link What Credentials required to raise objections against OTET Answer Key 2026? Candidates are required to use their login credentials to raise their objections if any against the provisional answer key. Below are the list of login credentials required- Email Address / Mobile No

Date of Birth Updated-12.05 PM, July 24, 2026 How To Raise Objection Against OTET Answer Key 2026? Candidates can download and raise their objections/ challenge the provisional answer key, if they feel there is any ambiguity in the answers, by logging in to their existing candidate account from 24th July 2026. Updated-11.45 AM, July 24, 2026

What is the OTET Answer Key 2026? The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 answer key, when released, will provide you with correct solutions of the exam and also the opportunity to compare responses, and calculate the expected score even before the official results are announced. It contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the examination. Using the OTET Answer Key 2026, candidates can: Check the accuracy of their answers.

Estimate their probable marks.

Understand their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

Raise objections (if applicable) during the provisional answer key phase. OTET Answer Key 2026: Highlights The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has successfully conducted the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 examination on July 05, 2026 in two different shifts, i.e., the first shift (Paper I) from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM and the second shift (Paper II) from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM. You can check the main highlights of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 given below-