RPSC 2nd Grade Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Check Subject Wise Exam Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 started on July 12, 2026 and will be completed on July 18, 2026. The exam is being conducted in two shifts for different subjects, i.e., morning and evening shifts. The first shift of the July 12, 2026, exam will start from 10:00 AM and will end at 12:00 PM, and the second shift will start from 3:00 PM and will end at 5:30 PM. The candidates appearing exam are advised to reach their respective exam centre 60 minutes or 1 hour before the exam starts.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, will fill 10537 vacancies through this recruitment exam, and the total number of candidates who applied to appear for this exam is 12.64 lakhs. The RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers exam will be conducted in offline mode (pen-and-paper) at various exam centres across Rajasthan.

July 16, 2026 marks the fifth day of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026. In the morning shift the exam was be held for the General Knowledge Paper -Group D. And, in the second shift the paper will be conducted for the Mathematics subject.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Given below is the key highlight of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026, which will start from today:-

Features Key Highlights Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission Post Name Senior Teacher (2nd Grade) Exam Name RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam 2026 Total Number of Vacancies 10573 Exam Dates July 12 to July 18, 2026 Total Number of registered candidates 12.64 Lakh candidates Shifts Two shifts, morning and afternoon Exam Duration 2 Hours and 30 Minutes

RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam Cities 2026

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher’s Exam is being conducted at various exam centres across Rajasthan. This has been done to accommodate the large number of applicants who have applied for the posts. The exam will be conducted for a period of 6 days, starting from July 12, 2026, to July 18, 2026. Given below is the list of the exam cities in which the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher’s Exam will be held:-