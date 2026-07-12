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RPSC 2nd Grade Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Check Subject Wise Exam Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 17, 2026, 15:18 IST

RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2026:- Check the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam Analysis 2026 with shift-wise subject paper review, difficulty level, number of good attempts, number of exam cities and other important details. 

RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026
RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 is being held for 6 days, from July 12, 2026, to July 18, 2026, and will be conducted in two shifts daily.
  • The RPSC will fill 10573 vacancies with 12.64 lakhs candidates who have registered to appear for this exam.
  • The exam will be conducted in offline mode (OMR-based) in exam centers across various districts of Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 started on July 12, 2026 and will be completed on July 18, 2026. The exam is being conducted in two shifts for different subjects, i.e., morning and evening shifts. The first shift of the July 12, 2026, exam will start from 10:00 AM and will end at 12:00 PM, and the second shift will start from 3:00 PM and will end at 5:30 PM. The candidates appearing exam are advised to reach their respective exam centre 60 minutes or 1 hour before the exam starts. 

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, will fill 10537 vacancies through this recruitment exam, and the total number of candidates who applied to appear for this exam is 12.64 lakhs. The RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers exam will be conducted in offline mode (pen-and-paper) at various exam centres across Rajasthan.

July 16, 2026 marks the fifth day of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026. In the morning shift the exam was be held for the General Knowledge Paper -Group D. And, in the second shift the paper will be conducted for the Mathematics subject.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Given below is the key highlight of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026, which will start from today:-

Features

Key Highlights

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Post Name

Senior Teacher (2nd Grade)

Exam Name

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam 2026

Total Number of Vacancies

10573

Exam Dates

July 12 to July 18, 2026

Total Number of registered candidates

12.64 Lakh candidates

Shifts

Two shifts, morning and afternoon

Exam Duration

2 Hours and 30 Minutes

RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam Cities 2026

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher’s Exam is being conducted at various exam centres across Rajasthan. This has been done to accommodate the large number of applicants who have applied for the posts. The exam will be conducted for a period of 6 days, starting from July 12, 2026, to July 18, 2026. Given below is the list of the exam cities in which the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher’s Exam will be held:-

  • Ajmer

  • Bhilwara

  • Alwar

  • Bharatpur

  • Banswara

  • Bikaner

  • Chittorgarh

  • Churu

  • Bundi

  • Dausa

  • Dungarpur

  • Jaipur

  • Didwana-Kuchaman

  • Hanumangarh

  • Jodhpur

  • Jaipur

  • Pratapgarh

  • Jhunjhunu

  • Kota

  • Nagaur

  • Pali

  • Kotputli-Behror

  • Sawai Madhopur

  • Sikar

  • Udaipur

  • Sirohi

  • Sri Ganganagar

  • Tonk

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:18 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: 2nd Shift Exam Started

    It has been 11 minutes since the RPSC 2nd Started from 3:00 PM and will end at 5:30 PM. The subject being tested in this shift is URDU.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:02 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Difficulty Level of the First Shift Exam English

    The first shift of the July 17, 2026 exam was held for English subject from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. As per the intial reactions of thr candidates, the difficulty level of the candidate was moderate to difficult and the paper was slightly lengthy. 


  • Jul 16, 2026, 19:07 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Mathematics (Shift 2) Exam Analysis

    The Mathematics paper held today in the second shift is being rated moderate to difficult by candidates. Aspirants reported that questions from Algebra and Geometry required strong conceptual clarity, while a few sections demanded longer calculation time. Several candidates said the paper was lengthy for the given duration, with limited time left for revision. Overall attempts were reported to be on the lower side compared to Shift 1. A detailed section-wise breakdown and good attempts range will be added here as more candidate feedback comes in.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 17:53 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Mathematics Exam Over

    The Mathematics paper for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Group D candidates has concluded today, 16 July 2026, in the second shift. This was the subject-specific Paper 2, held for candidates who applied for the Mathematics post under the Secondary Education Department, Rajasthan. Students are now exiting exam centres across the state and sharing their first reactions to the paper. A detailed shift-wise exam analysis, covering difficulty level, section-wise weightage, and good attempts, will be added here shortly based on candidate feedback.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 17:50 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Shift 2 Exam Concludes

    The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Mathematics exam under Group D concluded today, 16 July 2026, in the second shift held from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates are sharing feedback on difficulty and question pattern. Detailed analysis will follow soon.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 15:59 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: The First Hour to Complete

    The first hour of the second shift of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 of the fifth day has been completed. The subject for which the exam is being conducted is Mathematics

  • Jul 16, 2026, 14:25 IST

    RPSC 2nd Garde Teachers Exam 2026 LIVE: Second Shift to Start Soon

    The second shift of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 will start from 3:00 PM and will continue till 5:30 PM. The subject being tested in the second shift of the exam in Mathematics.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 13:45 IST

    Qualifying marks for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026

    The qualifying marks required to clear the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers exam 2026 as per the scheme of examination of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, is 40% aggregate and 35% subject paper.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 13:39 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: GK Group-D Paper Difficulty Level

    Today, marks the fifth day of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam. The first shift was conducted from 10:00 AM for the General Knowledge-Group D Paper. The intial reaction of the candidates who appeared for the exam is that the paper was easy to moderate.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 16:59 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Second Shift to End in 30 Minutes

    The second shift of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 of the second day will be over in 30 minutes.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 15:05 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Second Shift Exam Begins

    The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam for the Second Shift of the Second Day has Started. It will end at 5:30 PM. The paper is of 2 Hours and 30 Minutes.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 14:01 IST

    Reporting Time for the Second Shift of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam

    The reporting time for the second shift of the Second day of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam has started. The shift will be 2 Hours and 30 Minutes Long.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:43 IST

    Types of Questions Asked in RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026

    The level of the questions asked in the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 has been between easy to moderate. Many direct questions were and a majority of the questions were about incorrect statements. Most of the questions were in the find the correct and incorrect statements format.

    The candidates will now move to the next shift of the exam, which will be Hindi paper starting from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:23 IST

    Repeat Question Asked In the Exam

    A question related to the Rajasthan State Commission for the Women was asked in today's as well as yesterday's General Knowledge Paper. The question was related to the highest number of cases registered in which catgeory with the commission in the year 2025.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:13 IST

    Total Number of Questions Asked in History In RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2026 Second Day

    Around 12-13 questions were asked from the History section of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam Syllabus 2026.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:09 IST

    Easy to Moderate level of Difficulty in the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026

    The difficulty level of the paper as the experts have started solving the paper ranges between easy to moderate.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 13:03 IST

    Questions from Art and Culture

    Questions in the paper has also been asked related to the music, art and culture related to the state of Rajasthan in the GK paper of the 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:59 IST

    Read the Questions Carefully

    Geogrpahy questions was then followed by the history questions related to Rajasthan. Mostly the questions are in the format of find the correct or incorrect statements. 

    The Commission has given a sentence or a question, along with 4 to 5 sentences and then options have been given. It is important for the candidates that they read the question very carefully. The candidates will have to read whether the question is asking to find correct or incorrect  statement.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:55 IST

    Total Number of Questions Asked in Geography In RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2026 Second Day

    Around 11-12 questions have been asked based on the Geography of Rajasthan in the General Knowledge-Group B paper of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:52 IST

    Difficulty Level of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 Second Day

    As per the intial feedback of the candidates, the first shift of the Second day paper was between moderate to difficult.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:48 IST

    Level of the Geography Questions of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026

    If the candidates had prepared in detail for the geography section of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam, only then the geography questions would have been easy for the candidates

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:46 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: GK Paper Starts with Geography

    The first shift paper of the July 13, 2026 RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2026 started with the questions based on Geography of Rajasthan. Questions like identification of the rivers, tribal groups, Census, etc. 

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:38 IST

    Exam Analysis of GK paper Important for RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2026

    For those candidates who will appear for the next general knowledge paper-Group C, the exam analysis is important because it helps understand how many repeasted questions were there, what was the difficulty level and also helps in preparing a better revising startegy.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:35 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: 200 Marks Paper

    The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 has completed the first shift of the Second Day. The paper was conducted for General Knowledge- Group B. The paper was of 200 Marks and a total of 100 questions were asked.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:33 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: First Shift Started

    The first shift of the second day of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Exam 2026 has started from 10:00 AM. It will end on 12:00 PM. The exam will be conducted for 2 Hours .

  • Jul 13, 2026, 12:07 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: 30 Minutes Left

    The first shift of the Second Day of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam will be over in 30 minutes. The first shift was conducted for the General Knowledge- Group B.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 11:10 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Marking System

    The first ahift of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 will for the General Knowledge Group B. Each question is awarded 2 marks, while tfor each incorrect answer there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks. The total marks for the General Knowledge-Group B paper is 200 marks.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 09:44 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Second Day, Shift 1 to Start in 20 Minutes

    The first shift of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 will start in 20 minutes. The exam will be held for the duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes, starting from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. 

    Candidates will also be given 5 extra minutes to fill their OMR sheet.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 09:01 IST

    Reporting Time of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 Starts

    The reporting time of the second day of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers exam has started, and candidaes have started reaching the exam centre 60 minutes before the exam starts.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:51 IST

    Revision of the Paper 1 Exam Pattern of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026

    Before, the first shift of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 starts, candidates appearing for the exam should revise the exam pattern once again for the Paper 1. 

    Subject Total Number of Questions Total Marks
    Rajasthan Geography, History, Culture and General Knowledge 40 80 
     Current Affairs related to Rajasthan 10  20 
     GK related to India and the World 30 60 
     Educational Psychology 20  40 
     Total 100   200
  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:32 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 LIVE: Second Highest Number of Applicants for Hindi Subject

    There are more than 12 lakhs candidates who had regsitered for the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026. The highest number of candidates registered for the Social Science subject which was held on July 12, 2026 in the second shift. 

    The second highest number of candidates, 3,41,163, registered for the Hindi subject which will be held today, July 13, 2026 in the second shift.

  • Jul 13, 2026, 08:23 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Second Day

    Today marks the second day of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026. The morning shift exam will be conducted for General Knowledge-Group B and the afternoon shift will be conducted for the Hindi Paper.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 20:56 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Expected Cutoff for the Social Science Paper 2026

    While the first paper of the RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2026 had been easy to moderate, the Second paper Social science had been difficult. Students can check the expected cuttoff marks catrgory wise from here.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 19:36 IST

    Why Understanding the Exam Analysis is Important?

    Understanding the Exam Analysis is important because it helps in preparing a better revising startegy for the exam. 

     

     

  • Jul 12, 2026, 18:46 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE

    The difficulty level of the Social Science paper of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment  Exam 2026 has been moderate to difficult. For those candidates who focused on preparing for the exam in detailed and covered almost every subject, the paper might have been moderate. 

    The rest might have found it difficult. The questions in the social science paper were asked from Indian and World Geography, Ancient, Medival, and Modern Indian History, along with World History, Economics (with some numerical related questions),Indian polity, etc.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 18:32 IST

    Total Number of Questions Asked in Geography In RPSC 2nd Grade Exam 2026

    The total number of geography questions asked in the Social Science paper of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 were around 20-25. The questions included Indian and World Geography, mainly about agriculture, volcanoes, and weather

  • Jul 12, 2026, 18:24 IST

    Social Science Paper Difficult

    As per the intial feedback of the candidates, the first paper of the RPSC 2nd Grade Exam was easy, while the second paper has been difficult, as the questions were asked were curated from deep within the syllabus. 

  • Jul 12, 2026, 18:22 IST

    Geography Questions of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026

    Geography questions revolved around Indian monsoon, direction of the mountains, world geography, population census of India, etc.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 18:19 IST

    Total Number of Questions Asked from History In RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026

    The total number of questions asked from the history section in the Social Science Paper of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 were 19. The questions came from Ancient Indian History, Medival Indian History, World History, Modern Indian History. 

  • Jul 12, 2026, 18:14 IST

    Difficulty Level of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026

    As per the candidates feddback, the difficulty level of the paper ranged from moderate to difficult.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 18:11 IST

    History Questions of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026

    The history questions in the Social Science paper of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 mainly consisted of ancient, medieval and modern Indian history. Some questions also came from world history.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 18:09 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: The Paper 2 Consist of 300 Marks

    The paper 2 of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam of the second shift consisted on 300 Marks. The questions revovled around the doctrines related to Jainism, titles given to the freedom fighters, revolutionary and their related events.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 17:49 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 Second Shift Completed

    The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 First day has finally come to an end. The shift one of the paper was conducted for the General Knowledge- Group A and the second shift was conducted for Social Science paper. 

    The second might have had a difficult level as the number candidates who registered for this paper were 3,69,563. The exam analysis for the second shift will be provided once the candidates starts coming out of the exam centre.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 17:15 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher First Day Exam to be Over in 15 Minutes

    The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam first shift will be over in 15 minutes, marking the end of the first day of the exam.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 16:49 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: 45 Minutes For the Second Shift to be Over

    Second shift of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam will be over within 45 minutes, as soon as the candidates leave the exam centre, Jagran Josh will try to provide you with the exam analysis. 

  • Jul 12, 2026, 15:52 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: 1 hour Into the Social Science Paper

    There are only 10 minutes left to candidates completing the first hour Social Science Paper of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 14:51 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Exam to start in 10 minutes

    The second shift of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam will start in 20 minutes.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 14:10 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Second Shift To Start in 1 Hour

    The second shift of the exam will start in 60 minutes, candidates have started approaching the given exam centre. The Social Science subject will be the paper for the second shift.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 13:38 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Exam Pattern For Paper 2

    The second shift of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 will start from 3:00 PM, the candidates have started reaching their exam centres. Before appearing for the exam, candidates should take a look at the exam pattern Paper 2 of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026:-

    Section Number of Questions Total Marks
    Related subjects to Secondary and Senior Secondary 90 180
    Graduation Level related Subject 40 80
    Pedagogy of the related subject 20 40
    Total 150 300
  • Jul 12, 2026, 13:23 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Overall Difficulty Level

    The overall difficulty level of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam, as per the students and experts feedback was Moderate. 

    The paper had been easy for those candidates who had worked hard and prepared for the paper in details for all the sections, which included, history, geography, literature, economics of Rajasthan, National and world Geography, Education Psychology and cureent affairs of Rajasthan. 

    The same paper woul have been a little difficult for those candidates who had not prepared for the exam in depth. 

  • Jul 12, 2026, 13:17 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 LIVE: Second Shift to Begin Soon

    The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam will begin the second shift of the paper soon. The second shift will start from 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM. It will be conducted within 2 hours and 30 minutes

  • Jul 12, 2026, 13:13 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Questions Analysis

    In the exam the questions based on the geography of Rajsathan has been asked, for example, 

    Districts which were included in the Humid South Eastern Plain Agro-Climatic Zone of Rajasthan. As per the experts solution the answer to the folllowing question is Kota, Jhalawar.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 13:13 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Paper as per the Exam Pattern

    The Rajasthan 2nd Grade has been asked within the syllabus and as per the exam pattern given by the Commission.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 13:10 IST

    Questions from Educational Psychology has been asked in the Exam

    Various questions from the education psychology subject has been asked in the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Paper 1.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 13:03 IST

    PM Schemes Important For the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026

    Those candidates who will be appearing for the next shift for today and the coming days are advised to revise and go through all the Pradhan Mantri Yojanas. 

    This is important because questions have been asked related to the OM Schemes in gthe Paper 1 of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 13:00 IST

    Questions From Sports, Economics in RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026

    The questions have also been asked from the sports related to rajasthan, economics related to the state. Those candidates who had prepared for the exam in detail, would have been able to solve these questions easily.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 12:57 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Questions from Current Affairs and Polity

    The paper 1 of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 consisted of 100 questions, and the questions have been asked equally from each section, like the Current Affairs (Detailed), Rajasthan Geography, history and polity.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 12:53 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Questions mostly based on Rajasthan GK

    The questions in the General Knowledge Group A paper have been mostly asked from the GK of Rajasthan, from history to geography,literature etc.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 12:47 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam Analysis 2026 LIVE: Paper Easy for the Candidates Who Studied in Depth

    As per the expert solutions of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 for the first shift, the exam has been easy for those candidates who preapred and studies for the exam in Depth. It has been easy for those candidates who read and learned and retained every topic carefully.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 12:36 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 LIVE: GK Paper For Group A of 200 Marks

    The candidates who appeared for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 in the first shift have finally come out of the exam centre. The first paper, General Knowledge- Group A paper was of 200 marks. 

  • Jul 12, 2026, 12:10 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 LIVE: Number of Candidates

    For the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2026 exam, the commission received approximately 12.64 lakh applications for the 10573 vacancies. Previously, the recruitment was being conducted for only 6500 posts, but later on it was increased to 10573 posts. 

    The highest number of applications were recived for the Social Science Subject and Hindi Subject. 

  • Jul 12, 2026, 12:00 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026: Exam Over

    The first shift of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 has been completed and students will start leaving the exam centre in a few minutes.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 11:21 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher's Exam 2026 LIVE: One Hour and Fifteen Minutes of the Exam

    The RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 has entered the second hour of the shift.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 10:03 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher's Exam 2026 LIVE: First Shift Exam Started

    The first shift of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher's Exam has finnally started. The first shift of the paper is being conducted for the General Knowledge- Group A paper and it will get over at 12:00 PM

  • Jul 12, 2026, 09:32 IST

    Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 LIVE: 30 Minutes to Exam

    The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher's Exam 2026 will start within the next 30 minutes for the General Knowledge- Group A exam.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 09:21 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 LIVE: Important Exam Day Instructions

    Before appearing for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exams, candidates are advised to go through this exam day instrcutions carefully.

    Carry only you Admit Card, Photo Identity Card (Aadhaar card, PAN Card, etc.) blue or black ball point pen and two recent passport size photograph.

    Do not carry any electronic devices like mobile phone, smartwatches, calculator etc.

    Candidates will be given 10 extra minutes to fill out the 5th option in the OMR sheet.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 09:05 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher's Exam 2026 LIVE: Exam Pattern

    Before taking the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026, the candidates should revise the exam pattern, which is given below:-

    Total Marks:- 500

    Exam Duration:- 2 Hours 30 Minutes (General Knowledge-Group A will be held for 2 hours only from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.)

    Number of Papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2

    Exam Mode:- OMR-Based Paper

    Negative Marking:- There is negative marking in the paper for 1/3rd marks. Thus, candidates are advised to answer each question correctly to avoid negative marking.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 08:54 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 LIVE: Students Reaching the Exam Centre

    As the beginning of the first day of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam draws near, the registered candidates have started arriving at the allotted exam centres. Reaching the exam centre 60 minutes before the exam time will help the candidates got through the secuirty checks smoothly.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 08:39 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 LIVE: First Day Subject Papers

    General Knowledge- Group A will be the first paper, which will be conducted today for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher's exam 2026. This paper will be conducted in the morning shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. 

    The second shift, which will start from 3:00 PM and will end at 5:30 PM will bbe conducted for the social science paper.

  • Jul 12, 2026, 08:19 IST

    RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 LIVE: First Shift of the Exam

    The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 will start from today, July 12, 2026. The first shift of the exam will start from 10:00 AM. The exam will be conducted within 2 hours for GK (Group A).

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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