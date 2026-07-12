Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Question Paper 2026: Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Subject-Wise Paper PDF Here
Rajasthan RPSC is being conducted the 2nd Grade Teacher exam today, 18 July 2026. This is the last exam and held in double shifts, Paper 1 (Gujarati) is in Morning and Paper 2 (Sindhi) is in the afternoon. Once the exam gets over, RPSC will release the question paper on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Key Points
- RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam successfully concluded on July 18, 2026.
- The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam was conducted from July 12 to July 18, 2026.
- Question papers for the July 18, 2026 exam will be released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026: The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam is being conducted successfully today, 18 July 2026. The exam was scheduled to be held till 18 July 2026 across various centres in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the exam for Senior Teacher Grade 2 posts under the Secondary Education Department. Today’s exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was for Paper 1, Gujarati, held from 10 AM to 12 PM. The second shift was for Paper 2, Sindhi, held from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. Once the exam gets over, RPSC will release the question paper on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the question paper PDF to check their answers and analyze the exam diificlty level.
Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Question Paper Highlights
RPSC is conducting the 2nd Grade Teacher exam from 12 July to 18 July, 2026 across various centers in Rajasthan. Candidates can check all the information regarding RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam 2026 from the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Senior Teacher (Grade 2) Competitive Exam 2025-26
|
Exam Date (Today)
|
18 July 2026
|
Exam Duration
|
12 July to 18 July 2026
|
Shift 1 Subject
|
Gujarati
|
Shift 1 Timing
|
10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|
Shift 2 Subject
|
Sindhi
|
Shift 2 Timing
|
3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR-based)
|
Total Vacancies
|
9,651 posts
|
Total Marks
|
500 (Paper 1: 200, Paper 2: 300)
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3 mark for each wrong answer
|
Official Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC 2nd Grade Question Paper 2026 Download PDF
RPSC will release the question paper PDF for the 18 July 2026 exam on its official website after the exam gets over. Candidates who appeared in the Group A General Knowledge and Social Science papers can download the PDF using the direct link given below. The question paper helps candidates cross-check their attempted answers, estimate their probable marks and analyze the difficulty level of the exam. Downloading the question paper is also useful for future aspirants who are preparing for upcoming RPSC 2nd Grade shifts, as it gives an idea of the exam pattern and important topics.
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher GK Question Paper 1 - 12 July
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Social Science Question Paper 2 - 12 July
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher GK Question Paper 1 - 13 July
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher GK Question Paper 1 - 14 July
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Science Question Paper 2 - 14 July
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Science Question Paper 2 - 16 July
Steps to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Question Paper 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to easily download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam question paper from the official website of RPSC:
-
Visit the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the "Exam Dashboard" link.
-
Select the “Senior Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2026” link.
-
Click on the question paper link for 12 July 2026, Group A GK and Social Science.
-
The question paper PDF will open on the screen.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Benefits of Solving the RPSC 2nd Grade Question Paper
Solving the RPSC 2nd Grade question paper helps candidates understand the exam pattern and difficulty level. It helps candidates to prepare for upcoming shifts by practicing similar questions. Regular practice with previous shift papers also improves time management and accuracy for the remaining exam days.
-
Helps candidates estimate their probable marks and performance.
-
Gives a clear idea of the question pattern and difficulty level.
-
Useful for candidates appearing in upcoming shifts (13 to 18 July).
-
Improves time management skills for attempting the exam.
-
Helps identify important and repeated topics.
-
Builds confidence for future stages of the exam.
Upcoming RPSC 2nd Grade Exam Shifts (13 to 18 July 2026)
After the 13 July Exam, RPSC will continue conducting the Senior Teacher Grade 2 exam till 18 July 2026 for the remaining subjects. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts must check their subject carefully to avoid confusion on the exam day.
|
Exam Date
|
Shift 1 (10 AM)
|
Shift 2 (3 PM)
|
13 July 2026
|
Group B General Knowledge
|
Hindi
|
13 July 2026
|
Group C General Knowledge
|
Science
|
13 July 2026
|
Sanskrit (10 AM to 12:30 PM)
|
-
|
13 July 2026
|
Group D General Knowledge
|
Mathematics
|
13 July 2026
|
English
|
Urdu
|
13 July 2026
|
Gujarati
|
Sindhi
What’s Next After the RPSC 2ND Grade Exam 2026
Once the exam concludes on 18 July 2026, RPSC will starts their next stage of the selection process. Candidates must keep checking the official website for further updates on the next steps:
-
RPSC will release the provisional answer key on its official website.
-
Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key within the given window
-
RPSC will review the objections and release the final answer key
-
The commission will then declare the result for the Senior Teacher Grade 2 exam
-
Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification
-
Final selection and appointment will be based on merit and DV.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com