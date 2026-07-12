Key Points RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam successfully concluded on July 18, 2026.

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam was conducted from July 12 to July 18, 2026.

Question papers for the July 18, 2026 exam will be released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026: The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam is being conducted successfully today, 18 July 2026. The exam was scheduled to be held till 18 July 2026 across various centres in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the exam for Senior Teacher Grade 2 posts under the Secondary Education Department. Today’s exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was for Paper 1, Gujarati, held from 10 AM to 12 PM. The second shift was for Paper 2, Sindhi, held from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. Once the exam gets over, RPSC will release the question paper on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the question paper PDF to check their answers and analyze the exam diificlty level. Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Question Paper Highlights

RPSC is conducting the 2nd Grade Teacher exam from 12 July to 18 July, 2026 across various centers in Rajasthan. Candidates can check all the information regarding RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam 2026 from the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Exam Name Senior Teacher (Grade 2) Competitive Exam 2025-26 Exam Date (Today) 18 July 2026 Exam Duration 12 July to 18 July 2026 Shift 1 Subject Gujarati Shift 1 Timing 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Shift 2 Subject Sindhi Shift 2 Timing 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM Exam Mode Offline (OMR-based) Total Vacancies 9,651 posts Total Marks 500 (Paper 1: 200, Paper 2: 300) Negative Marking 1/3 mark for each wrong answer Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Question Paper 2026 Download PDF RPSC will release the question paper PDF for the 18 July 2026 exam on its official website after the exam gets over. Candidates who appeared in the Group A General Knowledge and Social Science papers can download the PDF using the direct link given below. The question paper helps candidates cross-check their attempted answers, estimate their probable marks and analyze the difficulty level of the exam. Downloading the question paper is also useful for future aspirants who are preparing for upcoming RPSC 2nd Grade shifts, as it gives an idea of the exam pattern and important topics. RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher GK Question Paper 1 - 12 July Download Here RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Social Science Question Paper 2 - 12 July Download Here RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher GK Question Paper 1 - 13 July Download Here RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher GK Question Paper 1 - 14 July Download Here RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Science Question Paper 2 - 14 July Download Here RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Science Question Paper 2 - 16 July Download Here

Steps to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Question Paper 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to easily download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam question paper from the official website of RPSC: Visit the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Exam Dashboard" link.

Select the “Senior Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2026” link.

Click on the question paper link for 12 July 2026, Group A GK and Social Science.

The question paper PDF will open on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference. Benefits of Solving the RPSC 2nd Grade Question Paper Solving the RPSC 2nd Grade question paper helps candidates understand the exam pattern and difficulty level. It helps candidates to prepare for upcoming shifts by practicing similar questions. Regular practice with previous shift papers also improves time management and accuracy for the remaining exam days.

Helps candidates estimate their probable marks and performance.

Gives a clear idea of the question pattern and difficulty level.

Useful for candidates appearing in upcoming shifts (13 to 18 July).

Improves time management skills for attempting the exam.

Helps identify important and repeated topics.

Builds confidence for future stages of the exam. Upcoming RPSC 2nd Grade Exam Shifts (13 to 18 July 2026) After the 13 July Exam, RPSC will continue conducting the Senior Teacher Grade 2 exam till 18 July 2026 for the remaining subjects. Candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts must check their subject carefully to avoid confusion on the exam day. Exam Date Shift 1 (10 AM) Shift 2 (3 PM) 13 July 2026 Group B General Knowledge Hindi 13 July 2026 Group C General Knowledge Science 13 July 2026 Sanskrit (10 AM to 12:30 PM) - 13 July 2026 Group D General Knowledge Mathematics 13 July 2026 English Urdu 13 July 2026 Gujarati Sindhi