Key Points RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2025 answer keys released; Group D on 6 Aug 2026.

The objection window for the answer keys is open from 8 to 10 August 2026.

The Senior Teacher Exam 2025 for 9,651 posts was held from 12-18 July 2026.

RPSC 2nd Grde Teacher Answer Key 2026 OUT: RPSC has released the Group D answer key for the 2nd Grade Teacher (Senior Teacher) Recruitment Exam 2025. The exam was held from 16 to 18 July 2026 for 9,651 posts under the Secondary Education Department. RPSC conducted this exam in four groups covering different subjects. The Group A and Group B answer keys were released on 28 July 2026, Group C on 30 July 2026, and Group D on 6 August 2026 (Today). Along with the answer keys, RPSC also released the master question papers for all subjects. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official RPSC website. The objection window will open from 8 to 10 August 2026. Candidates can raise objections during the stipulated time period with a fee of Rs 100 per question. RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information related to RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Exam Name Senior Teacher Competitive Exam 2025 Department Secondary Education Department Post Name Senior Teacher (2nd Grade) Total Vacancies 9,651 Exam Dates 12 to 18 July 2026 Group A, B, C Answer Key Released 28 July 2026 Group D Answer Key Released 6 August 2026 (Today) Objection Window Date 8 to 10 August 2026 Objection Fee Rs 100 each question Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 Notice RPSC has officially released the Group D Answer Key 2026 today on its official website through the notice. It is a set of 7 model answer keys for Group D subjects, including General Knowledge (Group-D), Mathematics, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Gujarati. The exam for these subjects was held from 16 July to 18 July 2026. Check the official notice provided below:

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 Download Link Candidates who appeared for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher (Senior Teacher) Recruitment Exam 2025 can now check and download the provisional answer Key through the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly. Group D Subject-wise Answer Key 2026 Download Link GK Group D Click Here Mathematics Click Here Urdu Click Here English Click Here Punjabi Click Here Sindhi Click Here Gujarati Click Here Steps to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 Candidates can download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Group D Answer Key by following the steps below. Visit the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, go to the “News & Events" section

Now, select the “RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Group D Answer Key” link

All the available answer keys will appear on the screen.

Click on the download link of the subject answer key you want.

The answer key for that subject will open on your screen.

Download the answer key and check your answers carefully

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What After RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026 After the answer key is released, RPSC follows a fixed process before declaring the result: Objection Window: Candidates get 2-3 days to raise objections on the answer key, along with a fee of Rs 100 per question.

Objection Review: RPSC's subject experts examine all objections and finalise the answer key accordingly.

Final Answer Key: Once objections are reviewed, RPSC releases the final answer key. This is used for evaluating the papers.

Result Declaration: As per previous trends, RPSC generally releases the result within 1 to 2 months after the release of the final answer key. Results are usually declared subject-wise in PDF format.

Cut Off Marks: Along with the result, RPSC releases category-wise and subject-wise cut-off marks.

Document Verification (DV): Candidates who qualify are called for document verification. They need to fill a detailed application form online and submit original documents.

Final Selection: After document verification, RPSC prepares the final merit list for appointment.