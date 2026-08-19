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RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Download Hall Ticket at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Link Active Shortly

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Aug 19, 2026, 09:01 IST

Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026: The RSSB will shortly release the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 for the exam scheduled to be held on August 22 and 23, 2026. Check out this blog for real-time updates on the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Hall Ticket.

Download RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Admit Card
Download RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Admit Card

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 will be released today on the RSSB Official Website.
  • The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor written exam will be held on August 22 and 23, 2026, for 3951 vacancies.
  • Candidates must carry both the admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will shortly release the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card on its official website i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official notification, the board will release the RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card on August 19. The board will conduct an offline exam on August 22 and 23, 2026, for 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructors in the Rajasthan government. All the candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check and download their Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor admit cards using the direct link provided below once it is officially released. To download the Rajasthan Computer Instructor admit card PDF, students need to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin.

RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The RSSB will release the Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor admit card today. So, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card. Here, we will also provide the direct link to download the admit card PDF. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Click here (Active shortly)

Steps to Download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card for the August 22 and 23 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Admit Card” link home page.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details like application number/SSO ID and date of birth/password and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 19, 2026, 09:01 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Live: City Slip Already Released

    RSSB has already released the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor City Intimation Slip on August 14, 2026. The city slip only informs candidates about the city where their exam centre is located. The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor admit card will provide complete information, including the exact exam centre address, reporting time and important instructions.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 08:22 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Exam to Be Held in Offline Mode

    The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 examination will be conducted in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode. Candidates have to mark their answers on a provided Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet. Use a black ball pen only to mark the answers on the OMR sheet.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:47 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Exam Scheduled on August 22 and 23

    The RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 examination will be conducted on August 22 and 23, 2026. Candidates should use the remaining time for revision and understand the exam-day guidelines. Check the detailed shift timings below:

    S.No.

    Name of Examination

    Date of Exam

    Number of Question Papers

    Examination Time

    1

    Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Exam—2026

    22.08.2026 (Saturday)

    2

    10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

    03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

    2

    Senior Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Exam—2026

    23.08.2026 (Sunday)

    2

    10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

    03:00 PM to 05:00 PM
  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:40 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Official website to download hall ticket PDF

    The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card for the Computer Instructor post on its official website, i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. These are the only official websites to download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor admit card. RSSB does not release the admit card on other websites.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:38 IST

    RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Admit Card Will Release Today

    As per the official notice, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will release the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Admit Card today. Candidates who have registered for the Rajasthan Computer Instructor exam will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website.

Details Mentioned In RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Exam Admit Card 2026

Candidates are advised to check the details carefully in the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Exam Admit Card 2026. The following details are mentioned:

  • Name of the candidate

  • Father's Name

  • Application Number

  • Gender & Date of Birth

  • Category & PwD status

  • Admit Card 

  • Exam Date

  • Shift Timing

RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026 Overview

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the details of RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Candidates who want to apply for the recruitment can check the complete exam details and important information in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Board

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Posts

Computer Instructor

Vacancy

3951

  • Basic Computer Instructors: 3,629

  • Senior Computer Instructors: 322

Mode of Exam

Offline

Exam Dates

August 22 and 23 2026

Selection Process

  • Written Test

  • Document Verification

  • Final Merit List

Job Location

Rajasthan

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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