RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card​ 2026 Live: Download Hall Ticket at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Link Active Shortly

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will shortly release the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card on its official website i.e., rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the official notification, the board will release the RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card on August 19. The board will conduct an offline exam on August 22 and 23, 2026, for 3,629 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructors and 322 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructors in the Rajasthan government. All the candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check and download their Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor admit cards using the direct link provided below once it is officially released. To download the Rajasthan Computer Instructor admit card PDF, students need to enter their application number, date of birth and security pin.

RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The RSSB will release the Rajasthan Basic Computer Instructor admit card today. So, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card. Here, we will also provide the direct link to download the admit card PDF. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

RSSB Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026 Download Link Click here (Active shortly)

Steps to Download the RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their RSSB Basic Computer Instructor Admit Card for the August 22 and 23 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “RSSB Basic Computer Instructor 2026 Admit Card” link home page.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details like application number/SSO ID and date of birth/password and click on submit.

Step 4: View and download the slip for future reference.