SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Released for 9766 Posts, Check State Wise Vacancies, Apply Online Date and More

SBI Clerk Notification 2026: State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Notification 2026 for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts, under Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/17. A total of 9,766 vacancies are available, including 7,680 regular and 2,086 backlog posts. The online application process has started today, August 11, 2026, and will continue till August 31, 2026. This recruitment is open to all categories, including General, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST candidates. The minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 28 years, as on April 1, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.bank.in.

SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about SBI Clerk Notification in the table given below: