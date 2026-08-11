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SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Released for 9766 Posts, Check State Wise Vacancies, Apply Online Date and More

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:06 IST

SBI has started the recruitment notification for a total of 9,766 Clerk posts at the official website of sbi.bank.in. Interested candidates can apply online from today, 11 August 2026. Check this article to know more about its eligibility criteria and other details.

SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Released for 9766 Posts, Check State Wise Vacancies, Apply Online Date and More
SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Released for 9766 Posts, Check State Wise Vacancies, Apply Online Date and More

Key Points

  • 9,766 Junior Associate vacancies announced in SBI Clerk Notification 2026.
  • Online applications are open from August 11 to August 31, 2026.
  • Eligibility requires a graduation degree and age 20-28 as of April 1, 2026.

SBI Clerk Notification 2026: State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Notification 2026 for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts, under Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/17. A total of 9,766 vacancies are available, including 7,680 regular and 2,086 backlog posts. The online application process has started today, August 11, 2026, and will continue till August 31, 2026. This recruitment is open to all categories, including General, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST candidates. The minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 28 years, as on April 1, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.bank.in.

SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information about SBI Clerk Notification in the table given below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name 

Junior Associate Clerk

Advertisement No. 

CRPD/CR/2026-27/17 

Total Vacancies 

9,766 

Application Start Date 

11 August 2026

Application Last Date 

31 August 2026

Selection Process 

Prelims, Mains , Local Language Test

Official Website 

sbi.bank.in

SBI Clerk Notification 2026 PDF

SBI has started the online application process for the Clerk Notification 2026 on11 August 2026, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 9,766 posts. Check the official notification provided below to get more information about its eligibility, vacancies, and other details. 

SBI Clerk Notification 2026

Check Here

SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying, candidates must check the complete SBI Clerk Notification 2026 eligibility criteria listed below:

  • Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

  • Final-year or final-semester students can also apply, but they must have their degree by 31 December 2026.

  • Minimum age is 20 years and maximum age is 28 years, as on 1 April 2026.

  • Age relaxation applies for reserved categories: 3 years for OBC, 5 years for SC/ST, and more for PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and other categories as per government rules.

  • Candidates already working as SBI Clerks are not eligible to apply.

  • Candidates who resigned earlier from SBI while working as a Clerk are also not eligible.

  • Candidates can apply for only one State or Union Territory.

  • Candidates must know the local language of the state they are applying for, as per the notification.

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026 State-wise Details 

SBI has announced a total of 9,766 vacancies, including 7,680 regular and 2,086 backlog posts for Junior Associate Clerk. Interested candidates can check the complete State-wise Vacancy details below:

Circle

State/UT

Language

Regular Vacancies

Backlog Vacancies

Total

Gandhinagar

Gujarat

Gujarati

330

305

635

Bengaluru

Karnataka

Kannada

760

39

799

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Hindi

113

159

272

Bhopal

Chhattisgarh

Hindi

287

64

351

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

Odia

1,100

18

1,118

Chandigarh

Jammu & Kashmir (UT)

Urdu/Hindi

84

5

89

Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh

Hindi

9

16

25

Chandigarh

Ladakh (UT)

Urdu/Ladakhi/Bhoti

7

7

14

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

Tamil

1,410

106

1,516

Hyderabad

Telangana

Telugu/Urdu

260

0

260

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Hindi

350

75

425

Kolkata

West Bengal

Bengali/Nepali

555

149

704

Kolkata

A&N Islands

Hindi/English

15

10

25

Kolkata

Sikkim

Nepali/English

60

7

67

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

Hindi/Urdu

250

30

280

Maharashtra/Mumbai Metro

Maharashtra

Marathi

1,718

281

1,999

Mumbai Metro

Goa

Konkani

62

1

63

Guwahati

Arunachal Pradesh

English

55

17

72

Guwahati

Assam

Assamese/Bengali/Bodo

110

97

207

Guwahati

Manipur

Manipuri/English

14

9

23

Guwahati

Meghalaya

English/Garo/Khasi

24

20

44

Guwahati

Mizoram

Mizo

32

6

38

Guwahati

Nagaland

English

27

15

42

Guwahati

Tripura

Bengali/Kokborok

48

8

56

Total

7,680

2,086

9,766

Steps to Apply for SBI Clerk Notification 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for SBI Clerk Post 2026 through the official website.

  • Visit the official SBI website, sbi.bank.in.

  • Click on the "Careers" tab and select "Current Openings."

  • Find the link for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 (Junior Associate) and click on it.

  • Click on "Apply Online" to start a new registration.

  • Enter your name, mobile number, and email ID to generate a registration number and password.

  • Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and category details.

  • Select your preferred State or Union Territory and local language.

  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration.

  • Pay the application fee online 

  • Review the details carefully 

  • Submit the form and download for future reference 

  • Take a printout of the application form and fee receipt for record purposes.

SBI Clerk Salary 2026: In-Hand Salary and Allowances

The SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) starting basic pay is Rs 26,730 per month, which includes two advance increments given to graduate candidates over the base pay of Rs 24,050. After adding allowances and deducting standard charges, the in-hand salary ranges between Rs 39,000 and Rs 43,000 per month, depending on the city of posting.

Pay Scale: Rs 24,050-1,340/3-28,070-1,650/3-33,020-2,000/4-41,020-2,340/7-57,400-4,400/1-61,800-2,680/1-64,480

Salary Breakup Table

Candidates must check the complete salary breakup table below:

Components

Amount 

Basic Pay 

Rs 26,730

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Varies Quarterly

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Varies by cities 

Transport Allowance

Fixed Amount

Special Allowance 

Fixed Amount

Gross Salary 

Rs 45,000- Rs 46,300 (Approx)

Deductions (NPS, Professional Tax, Union Fee)

Rs 3,700 - Rs 4,000 (Approx)

Net In-Hand Salary 

Rs 39,000 - Rs 43,000  (Approx)

SBI Clerk 2026: Circle-Wise Regular Vacancies (SC / ST / OBC)

Candidates who are interested in applying for SBI Clerk 2026 must check this Circle wise regular vacancies especially for SC/ST/OBC).

Circle

State / UT

SC

ST

OBC

Total (SC+ST+OBC)

Gandhinagar

Gujarat

23

49

89

161

Bengaluru

Karnataka

121

53

205

379

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

16

22

16

54
 

Chhattisgarh

34

91

17

142

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

176

242

132

550

Chandigarh

Jammu & Kashmir

6

9

22

37
 

Himachal Pradesh

2

0

1

3
 

Ladakh

0

0

1

1

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

267

14

380

661

Hyderabad

Telangana

41

18

70

129

Jaipur

Rajasthan

59

45

70

174

Kolkata

West Bengal

127

27

122

276
 

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

0

1

4

5
 

Sikkim

3

12

14

29

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

52

2

67

121

Maharashtra / Mumbai Metro

Maharashtra

171

154

463

788

Mumbai Metro

Goa

1

7

11

19

Guwahati

Arunachal Pradesh

0

24

0

24
 

Assam

7

13

29

49
 

Manipur

0

4

1

5
 

Meghalaya

0

10

1

11
 

Mizoram

0

14

1

15
 

Nagaland

0

12

0

12
 

Tripura

8

14

0

22

Total

1,114

837

1,716

3,667



Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 18:34 IST

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