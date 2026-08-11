SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Released for 9766 Posts, Check State Wise Vacancies, Apply Online Date and More
SBI has started the recruitment notification for a total of 9,766 Clerk posts at the official website of sbi.bank.in. Interested candidates can apply online from today, 11 August 2026. Check this article to know more about its eligibility criteria and other details.
Key Points
- 9,766 Junior Associate vacancies announced in SBI Clerk Notification 2026.
- Online applications are open from August 11 to August 31, 2026.
- Eligibility requires a graduation degree and age 20-28 as of April 1, 2026.
SBI Clerk Notification 2026: State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Notification 2026 for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts, under Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/17. A total of 9,766 vacancies are available, including 7,680 regular and 2,086 backlog posts. The online application process has started today, August 11, 2026, and will continue till August 31, 2026. This recruitment is open to all categories, including General, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST candidates. The minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 28 years, as on April 1, 2026. Candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.bank.in.
SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about SBI Clerk Notification in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Associate Clerk
|
Advertisement No.
|
CRPD/CR/2026-27/17
|
Total Vacancies
|
9,766
|
Application Start Date
|
11 August 2026
|
Application Last Date
|
31 August 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains , Local Language Test
|
Official Website
|
sbi.bank.in
SBI Clerk Notification 2026 PDF
SBI has started the online application process for the Clerk Notification 2026 on11 August 2026, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 9,766 posts. Check the official notification provided below to get more information about its eligibility, vacancies, and other details.
|
SBI Clerk Notification 2026
SBI Clerk Notification 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must check the complete SBI Clerk Notification 2026 eligibility criteria listed below:
-
Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
-
Final-year or final-semester students can also apply, but they must have their degree by 31 December 2026.
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Minimum age is 20 years and maximum age is 28 years, as on 1 April 2026.
-
Age relaxation applies for reserved categories: 3 years for OBC, 5 years for SC/ST, and more for PwBD, Ex-servicemen, and other categories as per government rules.
-
Candidates already working as SBI Clerks are not eligible to apply.
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Candidates who resigned earlier from SBI while working as a Clerk are also not eligible.
-
Candidates can apply for only one State or Union Territory.
-
Candidates must know the local language of the state they are applying for, as per the notification.
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2026 State-wise Details
SBI has announced a total of 9,766 vacancies, including 7,680 regular and 2,086 backlog posts for Junior Associate Clerk. Interested candidates can check the complete State-wise Vacancy details below:
|
Circle
|
State/UT
|
Language
|
Regular Vacancies
|
Backlog Vacancies
|
Total
|
Gandhinagar
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarati
|
330
|
305
|
635
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
760
|
39
|
799
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
113
|
159
|
272
|
Bhopal
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Hindi
|
287
|
64
|
351
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
Odia
|
1,100
|
18
|
1,118
|
Chandigarh
|
Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|
Urdu/Hindi
|
84
|
5
|
89
|
Chandigarh
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hindi
|
9
|
16
|
25
|
Chandigarh
|
Ladakh (UT)
|
Urdu/Ladakhi/Bhoti
|
7
|
7
|
14
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil
|
1,410
|
106
|
1,516
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
Telugu/Urdu
|
260
|
0
|
260
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
Hindi
|
350
|
75
|
425
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali/Nepali
|
555
|
149
|
704
|
Kolkata
|
A&N Islands
|
Hindi/English
|
15
|
10
|
25
|
Kolkata
|
Sikkim
|
Nepali/English
|
60
|
7
|
67
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Hindi/Urdu
|
250
|
30
|
280
|
Maharashtra/Mumbai Metro
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
|
1,718
|
281
|
1,999
|
Mumbai Metro
|
Goa
|
Konkani
|
62
|
1
|
63
|
Guwahati
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English
|
55
|
17
|
72
|
Guwahati
|
Assam
|
Assamese/Bengali/Bodo
|
110
|
97
|
207
|
Guwahati
|
Manipur
|
Manipuri/English
|
14
|
9
|
23
|
Guwahati
|
Meghalaya
|
English/Garo/Khasi
|
24
|
20
|
44
|
Guwahati
|
Mizoram
|
Mizo
|
32
|
6
|
38
|
Guwahati
|
Nagaland
|
English
|
27
|
15
|
42
|
Guwahati
|
Tripura
|
Bengali/Kokborok
|
48
|
8
|
56
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
7,680
|
2,086
|
9,766
Steps to Apply for SBI Clerk Notification 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for SBI Clerk Post 2026 through the official website.
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Visit the official SBI website, sbi.bank.in.
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Click on the "Careers" tab and select "Current Openings."
-
Find the link for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 (Junior Associate) and click on it.
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Click on "Apply Online" to start a new registration.
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Enter your name, mobile number, and email ID to generate a registration number and password.
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Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and category details.
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Select your preferred State or Union Territory and local language.
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Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration.
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Pay the application fee online
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Review the details carefully
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Submit the form and download for future reference
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Take a printout of the application form and fee receipt for record purposes.
SBI Clerk Salary 2026: In-Hand Salary and Allowances
The SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) starting basic pay is Rs 26,730 per month, which includes two advance increments given to graduate candidates over the base pay of Rs 24,050. After adding allowances and deducting standard charges, the in-hand salary ranges between Rs 39,000 and Rs 43,000 per month, depending on the city of posting.
Pay Scale: Rs 24,050-1,340/3-28,070-1,650/3-33,020-2,000/4-41,020-2,340/7-57,400-4,400/1-61,800-2,680/1-64,480
Salary Breakup Table
Candidates must check the complete salary breakup table below:
|
Components
|
Amount
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs 26,730
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
Varies Quarterly
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
Varies by cities
|
Transport Allowance
|
Fixed Amount
|
Special Allowance
|
Fixed Amount
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs 45,000- Rs 46,300 (Approx)
|
Deductions (NPS, Professional Tax, Union Fee)
|
Rs 3,700 - Rs 4,000 (Approx)
|
Net In-Hand Salary
|
Rs 39,000 - Rs 43,000 (Approx)
SBI Clerk 2026: Circle-Wise Regular Vacancies (SC / ST / OBC)
Candidates who are interested in applying for SBI Clerk 2026 must check this Circle wise regular vacancies especially for SC/ST/OBC).
|
Circle
|
State / UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total (SC+ST+OBC)
|
Gandhinagar
|
Gujarat
|
23
|
49
|
89
|
161
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
121
|
53
|
205
|
379
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
16
|
22
|
16
|
54
|
Chhattisgarh
|
34
|
91
|
17
|
142
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
176
|
242
|
132
|
550
|
Chandigarh
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
6
|
9
|
22
|
37
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Ladakh
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
267
|
14
|
380
|
661
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
41
|
18
|
70
|
129
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
59
|
45
|
70
|
174
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
127
|
27
|
122
|
276
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
Sikkim
|
3
|
12
|
14
|
29
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
52
|
2
|
67
|
121
|
Maharashtra / Mumbai Metro
|
Maharashtra
|
171
|
154
|
463
|
788
|
Mumbai Metro
|
Goa
|
1
|
7
|
11
|
19
|
Guwahati
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
0
|
24
|
0
|
24
|
Assam
|
7
|
13
|
29
|
49
|
Manipur
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
Meghalaya
|
0
|
10
|
1
|
11
|
Mizoram
|
0
|
14
|
1
|
15
|
Nagaland
|
0
|
12
|
0
|
12
|
Tripura
|
8
|
14
|
0
|
22
|
Total
|
—
|
1,114
|
837
|
1,716
|
3,667
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com