SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026: Check Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Preparation Tips and Book List Here

Key Points SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Recruitment 2026 notification released, detailing syllabus.

Selection for SBI Clerk 2026 includes Prelims, Mains, and a Local Language Proficiency Test.

Prelims for SBI Clerk 2026 is 1 hour, 100 marks; Mains is 2 hr 40 min, 200 marks.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026: The State Bank of India has released the official notification for SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Recruitment 2026. Candidates preparing for this exam must know the detailed SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026 to plan their study strategy. The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and a Local Language Proficiency Test. The Prelims exam covers English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The Mains exam includes Quantitative Aptitude, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness. This article covers the complete section-wise syllabus, exam pattern, and important topics for both stages, helping aspirants prepare in the right direction for the SBI Clerk exam. SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026 below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Junior Associate Clerk Exam Name SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) Prelims Subjects English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability Mains Subjects General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026 The SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026 is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. The Prelims syllabus covers English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, testing basic speed and accuracy. The Mains syllabus is more advanced and includes Quantitative Aptitude, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness. While Reasoning, English, and Quant topics overlap in both stages, the difficulty level rises significantly in Mains. Candidates must also clear a Local Language Proficiency Test to complete the selection process.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2026 The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam is the first stage of the selection process and is qualifying in nature. It consists of 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks, to be completed in 1 hour. The exam has three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, each with its own separate 20-minute time limit. Candidates must attempt all sections within the allotted sectional time. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. Marks scored in Prelims are not counted in the final merit list. Section Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 mins Numerical Ability 35 35 20 mins Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 mins Total 100 100 1 Hours

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2026 The Mains exam is the deciding stage of SBI Clerk selection, as only Mains marks count in the final merit list. It consists of 190 questions carrying 200 marks, to be completed in 2 hours 40 minutes. There are four sections, each with a separate sectional time limit, and candidates cannot switch between sections once the allotted time ends. Negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for every wrong answer, and no marks are deducted for unattempted questions. Section Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General/Finanacial Awareness 50 50 35 mins General English 40 40 35 mins Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 mins Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 Hours Total 190 200 2 hr 40 mins SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus 2026 (Subject-Wise)

Candidates who are going to appear in the Clerk Prelims must check the detailed subject-wise syllabus below: English Language Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Fill in the Blanks

Error Detection/Spotting

Sentence Improvement

Para Jumbles

Synonyms and Antonyms

Word Usage

Single Fillers/Double Fillers Numerical Ability Simplification and Approximation

Number Series

Quadratic Equations

Data Interpretation (Tables, Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Line Graphs)

Percentage, Profit and Loss

Simple and Compound Interest

Ratio and Proportion, Averages

Time, Speed and Distance

Time and Work

Mixture and Allegation Reasoning Ability Puzzles and Seating Arrangement (Circular, Linear, Box-based, Floor-based)

Syllogism

Inequality (Direct and Coded)

Direction Sense

Blood Relations

Alphanumeric Series

Coding-Decoding

Ranking and Order

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2026 (Subject-Wise) Candidates who qualify the Clerk Prelims will appear in the mains exam. Check the detailed subject-wise syllabus for SBI Clerk Mains Exam below: Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Puzzles and Seating Arrangement (advanced: circular, linear, box-based, floor-based, scheduling)

Syllogism

Inequality (direct and coded)

Direction Sense and Blood Relations (direct and coded)

Coding-Decoding, Input-Output

Alphanumeric Series

Data Sufficiency

Computer Basics, Hardware and Software

MS Office, Internet and Networking

Computer Security and Banking Technology Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation (Tables, Graphs, Pie Charts, Caselets)

Data Sufficiency

Quadratic Equations

Number Series and Simplification

Percentage, Profit and Loss, SI/CI

Time and Work, Time, Speed and Distance

Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Mixtures

Probability and Mensuration