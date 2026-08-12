SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026: Check Prelims & Mains Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Preparation Tips and Book List Here
The SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026 includes Prelims and Mains, followed by a Local Language Test. Only Mains marks count for merit. Candidates must check this article for the complete syllabus, exam pattern, and preparation tips.
Key Points
- SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Recruitment 2026 notification released, detailing syllabus.
- Selection for SBI Clerk 2026 includes Prelims, Mains, and a Local Language Proficiency Test.
- Prelims for SBI Clerk 2026 is 1 hour, 100 marks; Mains is 2 hr 40 min, 200 marks.
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026: The State Bank of India has released the official notification for SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Recruitment 2026. Candidates preparing for this exam must know the detailed SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026 to plan their study strategy. The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and a Local Language Proficiency Test. The Prelims exam covers English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The Mains exam includes Quantitative Aptitude, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness. This article covers the complete section-wise syllabus, exam pattern, and important topics for both stages, helping aspirants prepare in the right direction for the SBI Clerk exam.
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026 below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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State Bank of India (SBI)
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Post Name
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Junior Associate Clerk
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Exam Name
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SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026
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Selection Process
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Prelims, Mains, Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
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Prelims Subjects
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English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability
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Mains Subjects
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General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026
The SBI Clerk Syllabus 2026 is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. The Prelims syllabus covers English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, testing basic speed and accuracy. The Mains syllabus is more advanced and includes Quantitative Aptitude, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness. While Reasoning, English, and Quant topics overlap in both stages, the difficulty level rises significantly in Mains. Candidates must also clear a Local Language Proficiency Test to complete the selection process.
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2026
The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam is the first stage of the selection process and is qualifying in nature. It consists of 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks, to be completed in 1 hour. The exam has three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, each with its own separate 20-minute time limit. Candidates must attempt all sections within the allotted sectional time. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. Marks scored in Prelims are not counted in the final merit list.
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Section
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Number of Questions
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Maximum Marks
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Duration
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English Language
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30
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30
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20 mins
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Numerical Ability
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35
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35
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20 mins
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Reasoning Ability
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35
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35
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20 mins
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Total
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100
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100
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1 Hours
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2026
The Mains exam is the deciding stage of SBI Clerk selection, as only Mains marks count in the final merit list. It consists of 190 questions carrying 200 marks, to be completed in 2 hours 40 minutes. There are four sections, each with a separate sectional time limit, and candidates cannot switch between sections once the allotted time ends. Negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for every wrong answer, and no marks are deducted for unattempted questions.
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Section
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Number of Questions
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Maximum Marks
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Duration
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General/Finanacial Awareness
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50
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50
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35 mins
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General English
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40
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40
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35 mins
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Quantitative Aptitude
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50
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50
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45 mins
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Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
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50
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60
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45 Hours
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Total
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190
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200
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2 hr 40 mins
SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus 2026 (Subject-Wise)
Candidates who are going to appear in the Clerk Prelims must check the detailed subject-wise syllabus below:
English Language
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Reading Comprehension
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Cloze Test
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Fill in the Blanks
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Error Detection/Spotting
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Sentence Improvement
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Para Jumbles
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Synonyms and Antonyms
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Word Usage
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Single Fillers/Double Fillers
Numerical Ability
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Simplification and Approximation
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Number Series
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Quadratic Equations
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Data Interpretation (Tables, Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Line Graphs)
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Percentage, Profit and Loss
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Simple and Compound Interest
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Ratio and Proportion, Averages
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Time, Speed and Distance
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Time and Work
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Mixture and Allegation
Reasoning Ability
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Puzzles and Seating Arrangement (Circular, Linear, Box-based, Floor-based)
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Syllogism
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Inequality (Direct and Coded)
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Direction Sense
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Blood Relations
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Alphanumeric Series
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Coding-Decoding
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Ranking and Order
SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2026 (Subject-Wise)
Candidates who qualify the Clerk Prelims will appear in the mains exam. Check the detailed subject-wise syllabus for SBI Clerk Mains Exam below:
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
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Puzzles and Seating Arrangement (advanced: circular, linear, box-based, floor-based, scheduling)
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Syllogism
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Inequality (direct and coded)
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Direction Sense and Blood Relations (direct and coded)
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Coding-Decoding, Input-Output
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Alphanumeric Series
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Data Sufficiency
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Computer Basics, Hardware and Software
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MS Office, Internet and Networking
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Computer Security and Banking Technology
Quantitative Aptitude
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Data Interpretation (Tables, Graphs, Pie Charts, Caselets)
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Data Sufficiency
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Quadratic Equations
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Number Series and Simplification
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Percentage, Profit and Loss, SI/CI
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Time and Work, Time, Speed and Distance
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Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Mixtures
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Probability and Mensuration
General English
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Reading Comprehension (Factual, Literary, Narrative passages)
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Error Detection and Sentence Improvement
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Fill in the Blanks and Cloze Test
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Para Jumbles
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Synonyms, Antonyms and Vocabulary
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Sentence Completion
General/Financial Awareness
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Banking Awareness (RBI functions, Monetary Policy, Banking Terms, Digital Banking)
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Current Affairs (last 6-8 months)
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Static GK (Currencies, Capitals, Awards, Books and Authors, National Parks)
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Government Schemes (Financial Inclusion, Social Welfare, Agricultural Schemes)
SBI Clerk Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) 2026
The Local Language Proficiency Test is the final stage of SBI Clerk selection, conducted after the Mains exam. It is qualifying in nature only, and marks from this test are not added to the final score. Candidates who have studied the opted local language up to Class 10th or 12th are exempted from this test, provided they submit valid proof. Those who do not have such proof must appear for and clear the LPT to be eligible for appointment. The test checks basic reading, writing, and comprehension skills in the local language of the state or region for which the candidate has applied. Failing the LPT means the candidate will not be selected, even with a high Mains score.
Executive - Editorial
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