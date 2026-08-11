SPMCIL Admit Card 2026 at spmcil.com, Check Young Professional Hall Ticket PDF Link shortly
SPMCIL Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL) for the post of Young Professionals. Candidates applying successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. Check the exam date and other details here.
SPMCIL Admit Card 2026: The Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL) is expected to release the SPMCIL Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Young Professionals. The Authority is set to conduct the written exam for the Young Professional posts in different disciplines including Legal, Finance and Technical. Candidates applying for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at-https://www.spmcil.com.
SPMCIL Admit Card 2026 Hall Ticket Download Link
SPMCIL had recently launched the recruitment drive for the Engagement of Young Professionals in Vigilance Department, SPMCIL Corporate Office. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket once it is uploaded.
|SPMCIL Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link (Active Soon)
How to Download SPMCIL Admit Card 2026 ?
Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall ticket through the link at the official website-https://www.spmcil.com. You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of -https://igmmumbai.spmcil.com.
- Step 2: Click on the link Cell Letter Download link on the home page.
- Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
What Is The Selection Process For Young Professional Posts?
The candidates applying for the Young Professional posts should note that they will have to fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification. Candidates satisfying the minimum eligibility may be called for the selection
process, which will consist of Online test. Thereafter, the candidates in the ratio of 1:4 shall be called for an interview. The weightage for the Online test shall be 75%, and the interview will be 25%.
Download SPMCIL 2026 Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential
Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. The Admit Card can be downloaded from the Company’s website www.spmcil.com. Once the applicant clicks the relevant link he/she can access the window for Admit Card download. The applicant is required to use their login credentials including-
- Application Number and
- Password
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