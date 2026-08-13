UGC NET Answer Key 2026 (OUT) Today? Download NTA June Session Response Sheet PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Shortly

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET answer key in this week of August according to a notice released by the NTA on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. There is no mention of a particular date by the NTA, which means that the candidates who have participated in the examination can expect the result anytime soon. The result might also be released today, on 13 August 2026. Therefore, the candidates are advised to stay tuned to this blog for all the realtime updates. As soon as the answer key link goes active on the official website, we will also provide it here.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET June examination between 22 June to 30 June 2026 for a total of 87 subjects. Since, then the candidates are awaiting the release of the answer key, which will be provisional in nature, meaning, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer key with supporting evidence within a given timeframe.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The NTA is the conducting body for the UGC NET examination. The UGC NET June 2026 was held between 22 June to 30 June 2026 in online mode for a total of 87 subjects.

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET June 2026 Purpose To determine the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship, JRF, or PhD admissions Subjects 87 Exam Date 22 June to 30 June 2026 Answer Key Release Date 2nd week of August Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Once the NTA releases the UGC NET June answer key 2026 on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, we will also provide the direct link here for the convenience of the candidates.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Download Link

UGC NET June Response Sheet PDF 2026

The NTA will also release the UGC NET response sheet pdf alongwith the provisional answer key. The UGC NET is conducted in online mode and therefore, the candidates do not have any trails left behind like the OMR sheet exams. Hence, the NTA releases the response sheet so that the candidates can match their marked responses with the answer key.