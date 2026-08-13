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UGC NET Answer Key 2026 (OUT) Today? Download NTA June Session Response Sheet PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Shortly

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Aug 13, 2026, 19:03 IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The NTA has released the notice regarding the release of the UGC NET June answer key 2026. As per the notice, the answer key will be released in this week itself. Therefore, the candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET examination will be able to download the answer key soon from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the updates regarding the release of the answer key.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NTA to release UGC NET June answer key 2026 in this week of August.
  • NTA has released the notice on the official website regarding the release dates of answer key.
  • UGC NET June 2026 was conducted between 22 June to 30 June.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET answer key in this week of August according to a notice released by the NTA on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. There is no mention of a particular date by the NTA, which means that the candidates who have participated in the examination can expect the result anytime soon. The result might also be released today, on 13 August 2026. Therefore, the candidates are advised to stay tuned to this blog for all the realtime updates. As soon as the answer key link goes active on the official website, we will also provide it here.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET June examination between 22 June to 30 June 2026 for a total of 87 subjects. Since, then the candidates are awaiting the release of the answer key, which will be provisional in nature, meaning, the candidates will be able to raise objections against the answer key with supporting evidence within a given timeframe.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The NTA is the conducting body for the UGC NET examination. The UGC NET June 2026 was held between 22 June to 30 June 2026 in online mode for a total of 87 subjects.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

UGC NET June 2026

Purpose

To determine the eligibility of the candidates for Assistant Professorship, JRF, or PhD admissions

Subjects

87

Exam Date

22 June to 30 June 2026

Answer Key Release Date

2nd week of August

Official Website

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Once the NTA releases the UGC NET June answer key 2026 on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, we will also provide the direct link here for the convenience of the candidates.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026

Download Link

UGC NET June Response Sheet PDF 2026

The NTA will also release the UGC NET response sheet pdf alongwith the provisional answer key. The UGC NET is conducted in online mode and therefore, the candidates do not have any trails left behind like the OMR sheet exams. Hence, the NTA releases the response sheet so that the candidates can match their marked responses with the answer key.

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  • Aug 13, 2026, 19:03 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: When was the last UGC NET exam held?

    The UGC NET examination is held twice a year generally in the months of June and December. In the 2025 cycle, the UGC NET exam was held on 25 June to 29 June 2025 and 31 December 2025 to 07 January 2026.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 17:29 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Objection Portal Window

    When the UGC NET answer key link goes live on the official website, the objection portal facility will also be provided to the candidates. Usually, it has been seen in the previous UGC NET cycles that a window of 2-3 days is provided to raise objections.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 16:40 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: What Candidates Should Do While Waiting

    While the wait for the official key continues, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials, admit card, and application details safely accessible. It's also a good idea to jot down your recollection of attempted questions now, so that cross-verifying with the response sheet later becomes easier. Avoid relying solely on unofficial keys for any serious score estimation, and keep checking this blog and the official portal for the latest confirmed updates.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 15:58 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: When will the Final Answer Key be Released?

    The NTA generally releases the final answer key along with the UGC NET results. This time also, it is expected that the NTA will release result as well as final answer key together.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 14:50 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: How is the Final Answer Key is Prepared?

    Once the NTA releases the provisional answer key, the candidates can file objections against it. After the objections window is closed, the NTA will form an expert committee to review those objections and make modifications in the answers if required. Then, after all the objections have been scrutinised, the expert team will prepare the final answer key.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 14:08 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: List of UGC NET Subjects

    The UGC NET June 2026 exam is conducted for a total of 87 subjects. The list of subjects is given here.

    S. No.

    Subject Code

    Subject Name

    1

    001

    Economics

    2

    002

    Political Science

    3

    003

    Philosophy

    4

    004

    Psychology

    5

    005

    Sociology

    6

    006

    History

    7

    007

    Anthropology

    8

    008

    Commerce

    9

    009

    Education

    10

    010

    Social Work

    11

    011

    Defence and Strategic Studies

    12

    012

    Home Science

    13

    014

    Public Administration

    14

    015

    Population Studies

    15

    016

    Music

    16

    017

    Management

    17

    018

    Maithili

    18

    019

    Bengali

    19

    020

    Hindi

    20

    021

    Kannada

    21

    022

    Malayalam

    22

    023

    Oriya

    23

    024

    Punjabi

    24

    025

    Sanskrit

    25

    026

    Tamil

    26

    027

    Telugu

    27

    028

    Urdu

    28

    029

    Arabic

    29

    030

    English

    30

    031

    Linguistics

    31

    032

    Chinese

    32

    033

    Dogri

    33

    034

    Nepali

    34

    035

    Manipuri

    35

    036

    Assamese

    36

    037

    Gujarati

    37

    038

    Marathi

    38

    039

    French (French Version)

    39

    040

    Spanish

    40

    041

    Russian

    41

    042

    Persian

    42

    043

    Rajasthani

    43

    044

    German

    44

    045

    Japanese

    45

    046

    Adult Education

    46

    047

    Physical Education

    47

    049

    Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

    48

    050

    Indian Culture

    49

    055

    Labour Welfare

    50

    058

    Law

    51

    059

    Library and Information Science

    52

    060

    Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies

    53

    062

    Comparative Study of Religions

    54

    063

    Mass Communication and Journalism

    55

    065

    Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

    56

    066

    Museology & Conservation

    57

    067

    Archaeology

    58

    068

    Criminology

    59

    070

    Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

    60

    071

    Folk Literature

    61

    072

    Comparative Literature

    62

    073

    Sanskrit

    63

    074

    Women Studies

    64

    079

    Visual Art

    65

    080

    Geography

    66

    081

    Social Medicine & Community Health

    67

    082

    Forensic Science

    68

    083

    Pali

    69

    084

    Kashmiri

    70

    085

    Konkani

    71

    087

    Computer Science and Applications

    72

    088

    Electronic Science

    73

    089

    Environmental Sciences

    74

    090

    Politics

    75

    091

    Prakrit

    76

    092

    Human Rights and Duties

    77

    093

    Tourism Administration and Management.

    78

    094

    Bodo

    79

    095

    Santali

    80

    100

    Yoga

    81

    101

    Sindhi

    82

    102

    Hindu Studies

    83

    103

    Indian Knowledge System

    84

    104

    Disaster Management

    85

    105

    Ayurveda Biology

    86

    106

    Forestry

    87

    107

    Statistics
  • Aug 13, 2026, 13:36 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: Paper 1

    The UGC NET consists of two papers- Paper 1 (General Teaching Aptitude) and Paper 2 (Subject-Specific). The exam is conducted in a single shift for both papers without any break. The marks obtained by the candidates in the exam will not be counted individually in each paper i.e. the candidates need to score aggregate 40% marks in both the papers combined for general category and 35% for reserved category candidates.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 13:05 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How much marks does a General Candidate need to Qualify?

    The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET examination from general category re required to obtain 40% marks combined in Paper 1 and Paper 2 in order to qualify the exam i.e. 120 marks out of 300 as aggregate.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 12:41 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: How to Calculate Your Scores?

    Once the provisional answer key is released, the candidates can download the key and verify their marked responses against the responses provided in the answer key. After getting a number of correct and incorrect answers, calculate the scores as per the given method:

    Suppose you have attempted 130 questions in total. Then,

    • Total Questions Attempted= 130

    • Correct Answers= 90

    • Incorrect Answers= 40

    • Total Score= 90x2= 180

    This means your total score comes out to be 180 despite having 40 answers wrong as there is no negative marking in UGC NET exam.


  • Aug 13, 2026, 12:17 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme

    The UGC NET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each question carries +2 marks and there is no provision for negative marking.

    Paper

    No. of Questions

    Max. Marks

    Paper 1

    50

    100

    Paper 2

    100

    200

    TOTAL

    150

    300
  • Aug 13, 2026, 11:56 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: Will the Answer Key be released separately for all 87 Subjects?

    The NTA will generate a single link to download the UGC NET provisional answer key along with the response sheet pdf. However, the candidates can download the subject-wise answer key pdf by selecting the subject for which they have appeared from the drop down menu to download the answer key for that particular subject.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 11:35 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: UGC NET is conducted for how many subjects?

    In 2025, the UGC NET was conducted for a total of 85 subjects. But, this year, UGC NET June session added two more subjects to the existing 85 making it to a total 87 subjects. The new additions were- Forestry and Statistics.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 11:22 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: When was the UGC NET June exam conducted?

    The UGC NET June session was conducted between 22 June to 30 June 2026. It has been reported that above 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. The NTA is the body responsible for conducting the UGC NET exam.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 11:12 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: What is a Response Sheet?

    The NTA will release the UGC NET response sheet pdf along with the provisional answer key. The response sheet pdf is just like the OMR Sheet. It is released for the examinations conducted in Computer-Based mode. The response sheet contains the responses marked by the candidates against the given questions. Having a response sheet will make the score calculation easier.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 10:58 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Previous Year Trends

    The UGC NET was conducted by NTA between 22 June to 30 June 2026. The answer key is going to be released in this week of August by NTA. Let’s have a look at the previous year answer key release trends:

    UGC NET Session

    Last Exam Date

    Provisional Answer Key Release Date

    Gap (Days)

    December 2025

    07 January 2026

    14 January 2026

    7 days

    June 2025

    29 June 2025

    5 July 2025

    6 days

    December 2024

    27 January 2025

    1 February 2025

    5 days

    June 2024

    18 June 2024

    8 July 2024

    20 days

    December 2023

    19 December 2023

    3 January 2024

    15 days

    December 2022 (June 2023 cycle)

    17 March 2023

    23 March 2023

    6 days
  • Aug 13, 2026, 10:45 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Do I need to Pay Fee for Submitting Objections?

    If you find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key, then the facility of filing objections will be made available to you by NTA. To submit an objection, the candidates need to deposit a fee of Rs.200/- per submission. Only then they could file the objection.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 10:36 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026: Documents Required to Raise Objections

    The candidates will have to file objections with the supporting documents. These documents must be any written evidence from any text book, research paper, journal, or any other official source which can be presented as evidence. The candidates are required to present the evidence in a doc format attaching the relevant source.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 10:28 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections against the Provisional Answer Key?

    The candidates will be able to raise objections against the UGC NET provisional answer key through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates will be provided a link on the portal through which they will be able to file their objections. The candidates need supporting evidence against their claims.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 10:19 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: What does it mean by Raising Objections?

    The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET examination will be provided with the facility to raise objections against the uploaded provisional answer key. This means that if the candidates find any discrepancy in the provided answers, then they can file objections against it.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 10:12 IST

    UGC NET Answer key 2026: What is meant by Provisional Answer Key?

    The NTA will release the UGC NET provisional answer key as of now. The term “Provisional” means “that is likely to be changed in future”. In this context, the provisional answer key means that the NTA has released this key as a temporary measure and the candidates can raise objections if they find any discrepancies. This is not the final answer key.

  • Aug 13, 2026, 10:05 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: When was the Notice Released?

    The NTA has released the public notice regarding the release dates of the UGC NET provisional answer key on 10 August 2026 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The same notice was also posted on the official 'X' (formerly Twitter) hadnle of the NTA. This notice mentions that the provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination will be published on the official website this week.

    Download Provisional Answer Key Notice Here

  • Aug 13, 2026, 10:01 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Is the Answer Key Releasing Today?

    As notified by the NTA, the candidates can expect the UGC NET provisional answer key to be released anytime in this week. This means that we can expect the National Testing Agency to release the UGC NET answer key today also.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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