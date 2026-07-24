UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Topics PDF
The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 includes topics from different subjects. Candidates preparing for the examination should check the latest syllabus and exam pattern provided in this article and plan their preparation accordingly to improve their chances of selection.
Key Points
- UKSSSC announced 379 vacancies for Group C posts, including Assistant Accountant.
- The examination for these positions is tentatively set for October 12, 2026.
- Detailed syllabus and exam pattern are available on sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for recruitment of various Group C posts such as Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Accountant / Junior Auditor, Office Assistant-III (Accounts) and Cashier cum Assistant Accountant in different departments of state government. Along with the notification, the commission has also published the detailed syllabus and exam pattern on its official website at sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates who will appear for this examination should understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern before starting their preparation. A clear understanding of the syllabus helps to identify important topics and prepare effectively for the exam. This year a total of 379 vacancies have been announced under the recruitment drive. The exam is scheduled to be tentatively conducted on October 12, 2026.
The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant syllabus covers subjects such as Commerce, Business Administration and Accountancy. In this article, we have provided the latest UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 along with the exam pattern to help you prepare effectively for the examination.
Also Check- UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Previous Year Question Paper Download PDF Here
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026
The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 covers subjects such as Commerce, Accountancy and Business Administration. The syllabus is designed to assess ' understanding of Accounting Principles, Financial Management and Business. Aspirants should prepare all sections of the syllabus and regularly practice previous year questions to improve accuracy, speed and overall performance in the exam. Download the syllabus in the PDF format given below.
|
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 PDF
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Exam Pattern 2026
The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant exam 2026 will be conducted in the offline mode. There will be 100 questions for 100 marks. The total time allocated to complete the exam is 2 hours. The test will be conducted in written mode, where every question carries one mark.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline/OMR Based
|
Subjects
|
Commerce, Business Administration and Accountancy
|
Type of Question
|
MCQs format
|
Total Question
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Duration
|
2 Hours
UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Subject-Wise Syllabus
The detailed UKSSSC Assistant Accountant syllabus has been provided in this article. Candidates are advised to review and check the topics carefully and refer to study materials for preparation.
Unit I – Financial Accounting, Computerised Accounting and Cost Accounting
-
Meaning and scope of accounting, accounting principles, accounting equation
-
Conventions, postulates, double entry system, accounting standards
-
Basic accounting terminology and GST, capital vs. revenue expenditure
-
Journal, ledger, subsidiary books, trial balance, rectification of errors
-
Bank reconciliation statement, depreciation accounting, provisions and reserves
-
Bills of exchange, final accounts of sole trader with adjustments
-
Non-profit organization accounting; partnership accounts (admission, retirement, death, dissolution)
-
Issue/forfeiture/re-issue/redemption of shares, debentures, bonus shares, stock split, buyback
-
Overview of computerised accounting systems, use in database management
-
Basic computer knowledge (input/output devices, memory types)
-
Operating systems, internet, MS Word/Excel/PowerPoint
-
Cost accounting meaning, nature, scope, objectives
-
Cost concepts, classification, elements of cost (material, labour, overhead)
-
Costing methods (unit, job, contract, process, operating)
-
Overhead classification, allocation, absorption; wage payment methods
-
Inventory control, cost-financial account reconciliation, marginal costing, cost-volume-profit analysis
Unit II – Financial Management and Financial Statement Analysis
-
Nature, scope, objectives and significance of financial management
-
Finance functions, capitalization, capital structure theories
-
Cost of capital, investment decisions, financing decisions, dividend decisions
-
Working capital management
-
Meaning, nature, uses of financial statements
-
Profit & loss statement and balance sheet (Schedule III format)
-
Comparative statements, common-size statements, ratio analysis
-
Fund flow and cash flow analysis
Unit III – Money, Banking and Financial Markets
-
Meaning, functions, importance and kinds of money
-
Methods of note issue, inflation and deflation
-
Banking definition, types/functions of commercial banks, e-banking, digital payments
-
RBI functions, monetary and fiscal policy tools, credit control
-
Money and capital market concepts, primary and secondary markets
-
Stock exchange functions and trading procedures
-
SEBI objectives and functions
Unit IV – Business Organization, Business Management and Trade
-
Evolution and principles of business organization
-
Public, private and global enterprises; business services
-
Social responsibility and business ethics, small business/enterprise
-
Meaning, nature and significance of management
-
Management functions: planning, decision-making, organizing, staffing, directing, motivation, leadership, coordination, controlling, communication
-
Internal trade: wholesale/retail services and types
-
International trade: export/import procedures, trade documents (LC, shipping bill, etc.)
-
WTO objectives, balance of trade and payments
Unit V – Business Economics and Statistics
-
Definition, nature, scope and methodology of economics (micro/macro)
-
Utility measurement, law of diminishing marginal utility
-
Demand schedule and curve, elasticity of demand and supply
-
Consumer surplus, consumer equilibrium, indifference curve analysis
-
Production function, cost curves (SAC, LAC)
-
Theory of exchange, market forms, perfect competition equilibrium
-
Economic growth/development concepts, national/state income overview
-
Uttarakhand economy overview
-
Statistics: nature, scope, limitations; statistical investigation and sampling methods
-
Classification/tabulation of data, graphical presentation
-
Measures of central tendency (mean, median, mode, etc.), dispersion and skewness
-
Correlation (simple, Karl Pearson, Spearman's rank), index numbers
Unit VI – Marketing Management and Business Environment
-
Nature, scope, importance of marketing; marketing mix and environment
-
Consumer behaviour, market segmentation
-
Product classification, product mix, branding, packaging, labelling, product life cycle
-
Pricing factors and policies, distribution channels, promotion types
-
Business environment concept, dimensions (economic, social, technological, political, legal)
-
Demonetization concept and features, LPG policy appraisal
-
Consumer protection concept and importance
Unit VII – Auditing, Taxation and Business Laws
-
Auditing meaning, objectives, principles, techniques, classification
-
Audit planning, internal control/check, vouching and verification
-
Company auditor's qualification, appointment, disqualification, duties, report types
-
Cost audit, tax audit, management audit
-
Income tax: basic concepts, residential status, tax liability, agricultural income
-
Heads of income, set-off/carry forward of losses, clubbing of income
-
Deductions, rebates, TDS/TCS, online return filing
-
GST: meaning, structure (CGST/SGST/UTGST/IGST), registration, taxable event
-
Time/place of supply, input tax credit, e-way bill, GST returns
-
Business laws: Indian Contract Act 1872, Sale of Goods Act 1930, Partnership Act 1932, Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, IT Act 2000, Companies Act 2013, Consumer Protection Act 2019.
Preparation Tips for UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Exam 2026
Candidates who will appear for the exam can follow the tips given below.
-
Check the syllabus and examination pattern before starting preparation.
-
Prepare short notes for important Accounting Formulas, Accounting Standards and Business Administration concepts to help in revision
-
Practice previous year questions frequently.
-
Mock tests should also be attempted after each topic is complete to improve time management and accuracy.
-
Pay more attention to Commerce and Accountancy topics, as these subjects carry significant weightage in the examination.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.