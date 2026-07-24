UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Topics PDF

Key Points UKSSSC announced 379 vacancies for Group C posts, including Assistant Accountant.

The examination for these positions is tentatively set for October 12, 2026.

Detailed syllabus and exam pattern are available on sssc.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for recruitment of various Group C posts such as Accountant, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Accountant / Junior Auditor, Office Assistant-III (Accounts) and Cashier cum Assistant Accountant in different departments of state government. Along with the notification, the commission has also published the detailed syllabus and exam pattern on its official website at sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates who will appear for this examination should understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern before starting their preparation. A clear understanding of the syllabus helps to identify important topics and prepare effectively for the exam. This year a total of 379 vacancies have been announced under the recruitment drive. The exam is scheduled to be tentatively conducted on October 12, 2026.

The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant syllabus covers subjects such as Commerce, Business Administration and Accountancy. In this article, we have provided the latest UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 along with the exam pattern to help you prepare effectively for the examination. Also Check- UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Previous Year Question Paper Download PDF Here UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 covers subjects such as Commerce, Accountancy and Business Administration. The syllabus is designed to assess ' understanding of Accounting Principles, Financial Management and Business. Aspirants should prepare all sections of the syllabus and regularly practice previous year questions to improve accuracy, speed and overall performance in the exam. Download the syllabus in the PDF format given below.

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Syllabus 2026 PDF Click Here UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Exam Pattern 2026 The UKSSSC Assistant Accountant exam 2026 will be conducted in the offline mode. There will be 100 questions for 100 marks. The total time allocated to complete the exam is 2 hours. The test will be conducted in written mode, where every question carries one mark. Particulars Details Mode of Exam Offline/OMR Based Subjects Commerce, Business Administration and Accountancy Type of Question MCQs format Total Question 100 Total Marks 100 Duration 2 Hours UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Subject-Wise Syllabus The detailed UKSSSC Assistant Accountant syllabus has been provided in this article. Candidates are advised to review and check the topics carefully and refer to study materials for preparation.

Unit I – Financial Accounting, Computerised Accounting and Cost Accounting Meaning and scope of accounting, accounting principles, accounting equation

Conventions, postulates, double entry system, accounting standards

Basic accounting terminology and GST, capital vs. revenue expenditure

Journal, ledger, subsidiary books, trial balance, rectification of errors

Bank reconciliation statement, depreciation accounting, provisions and reserves

Bills of exchange, final accounts of sole trader with adjustments

Non-profit organization accounting; partnership accounts (admission, retirement, death, dissolution)

Issue/forfeiture/re-issue/redemption of shares, debentures, bonus shares, stock split, buyback

Overview of computerised accounting systems, use in database management

Basic computer knowledge (input/output devices, memory types)

Operating systems, internet, MS Word/Excel/PowerPoint

Cost accounting meaning, nature, scope, objectives

Cost concepts, classification, elements of cost (material, labour, overhead)

Costing methods (unit, job, contract, process, operating)

Overhead classification, allocation, absorption; wage payment methods

Inventory control, cost-financial account reconciliation, marginal costing, cost-volume-profit analysis

Unit II – Financial Management and Financial Statement Analysis Nature, scope, objectives and significance of financial management

Finance functions, capitalization, capital structure theories

Cost of capital, investment decisions, financing decisions, dividend decisions

Working capital management

Meaning, nature, uses of financial statements

Profit & loss statement and balance sheet (Schedule III format)

Comparative statements, common-size statements, ratio analysis

Fund flow and cash flow analysis Unit III – Money, Banking and Financial Markets Meaning, functions, importance and kinds of money

Methods of note issue, inflation and deflation

Banking definition, types/functions of commercial banks, e-banking, digital payments

RBI functions, monetary and fiscal policy tools, credit control

Money and capital market concepts, primary and secondary markets

Stock exchange functions and trading procedures

SEBI objectives and functions

Unit IV – Business Organization, Business Management and Trade Evolution and principles of business organization

Public, private and global enterprises; business services

Social responsibility and business ethics, small business/enterprise

Meaning, nature and significance of management

Management functions: planning, decision-making, organizing, staffing, directing, motivation, leadership, coordination, controlling, communication

Internal trade: wholesale/retail services and types

International trade: export/import procedures, trade documents (LC, shipping bill, etc.)

WTO objectives, balance of trade and payments Unit V – Business Economics and Statistics Definition, nature, scope and methodology of economics (micro/macro)

Utility measurement, law of diminishing marginal utility

Demand schedule and curve, elasticity of demand and supply

Consumer surplus, consumer equilibrium, indifference curve analysis

Production function, cost curves (SAC, LAC)

Theory of exchange, market forms, perfect competition equilibrium

Economic growth/development concepts, national/state income overview

Uttarakhand economy overview

Statistics: nature, scope, limitations; statistical investigation and sampling methods

Classification/tabulation of data, graphical presentation

Measures of central tendency (mean, median, mode, etc.), dispersion and skewness

Correlation (simple, Karl Pearson, Spearman's rank), index numbers

Unit VI – Marketing Management and Business Environment Nature, scope, importance of marketing; marketing mix and environment

Consumer behaviour, market segmentation

Product classification, product mix, branding, packaging, labelling, product life cycle

Pricing factors and policies, distribution channels, promotion types

Business environment concept, dimensions (economic, social, technological, political, legal)

Demonetization concept and features, LPG policy appraisal

Consumer protection concept and importance Unit VII – Auditing, Taxation and Business Laws Auditing meaning, objectives, principles, techniques, classification

Audit planning, internal control/check, vouching and verification

Company auditor's qualification, appointment, disqualification, duties, report types

Cost audit, tax audit, management audit

Income tax: basic concepts, residential status, tax liability, agricultural income

Heads of income, set-off/carry forward of losses, clubbing of income

Deductions, rebates, TDS/TCS, online return filing

GST: meaning, structure (CGST/SGST/UTGST/IGST), registration, taxable event

Time/place of supply, input tax credit, e-way bill, GST returns

Business laws: Indian Contract Act 1872, Sale of Goods Act 1930, Partnership Act 1932, Negotiable Instruments Act 1881, IT Act 2000, Companies Act 2013, Consumer Protection Act 2019.