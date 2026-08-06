Every year, Hiroshima Day is observed on 6 August to commemorate the atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945. The day serves as a solemn reminder of the devastating human cost of nuclear weapons and reinforces the global call for peace and nuclear disarmament. On 6 August and 9 August 1945, two cities in Japan, which are Hiroshima and Nagasaki, were the only places in the world where the atomic bomb was used. This incident occurred during World War II, and after the atomic bombing of these two Japanese cities of Japan, the scenario of the Second World War was completely changed, and the thinking about nuclear weapons got a new direction worldwide. Today, the United Nations and many other nations remember these events to spread the message of peace, nuclear disarmament, and preventing such tragedies from happening again.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki at a Glance Fact Hiroshima Nagasaki Date of Bombing 6 August 1945 9 August 1945 Time 8:15 AM 11:02 AM Country Japan Japan Type of Bomb Uranium bomb ("Little Boy") Plutonium bomb ("Fat Man") Used in War? Yes Yes Historical Importance First atomic bomb used in war Second and last atomic bomb used in war Timeline of Events Date Event 6 August 1945 Atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima 9 August 1945 Atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki 15 August 1945 Japan announced its surrender in World War II 24 January 1946 The UN General Assembly adopted its first resolution, calling for the elimination of atomic weapons. Hiroshima Day is observed on 6 August to commemorate the atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945.



The day serves as a solemn reminder of the devastating human cost of nuclear weapons and reinforces the global call for peace and nuclear disarmament.… pic.twitter.com/rwfx3KXiOe — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 6, 2026

7 Facts About the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 1. Hiroshima and Nagasaki are the only two cities where an atomic bomb was used in the world The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are the only two cities in the world where nuclear weapons were used. Due to this massive incident, countries around the world have worked on reducing and preventing the use of nuclear weapons in wars. Did You Know No nuclear weapons have been used since 1945. 2. Explosion of the bomb above the cities This explosion of the atomic bomb not only hit the ground but also exploded hundreds of meters above the cities. These explosions released: Extreme heat wave

Powerful blast wave

Also released harmful radiation 3. Hundreds of Thousands of People Lost Their Lives Thousands of people lost their lives after the explosions and fires. After the explosion, many others lost their lives later due to:

Severe burns on their body

Due to injuries

Radiation-related illness According to the United Nations, about 200,000 people lost their lives immediately, while many more later died because of radiation exposure.

Impact in Number Impact Hiroshima Nagasaki Immediate destruction Very high Very high Buildings damaged Most of the city Large parts of the city Long-term health effects Radiation-related illnesses Radiation-related illnesses 4. Radiation Continued to Affect Survivors Even after the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the radiation effects remain, and there continues to be a release of radiation in both cities. Many people from Hibakusha, Japan, who survived from this incident, still face many health-related issues, like Cancer

Blood disorders

Eye diseases

Other long-term illnesses

5. This Atomic Bombing Changed World History After the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan surrendered in World War II, which brought an end to the Second World War. This incident is also marked by the beginning of the nuclear age, and many nations started developing nuclear technology and nuclear weapons. 6. United Nations Promotes a World Without Nuclear Weapons After this incident, the United Nations say that the destruction in Hiroshima and Nagasaki shows why nuclear weapons are very dangerous. The United Nations also promotes the countries to: Reduce nuclear weapons

Prevent their spread, and use

Support peaceful talks and get the solution for any conflicts Because using nuclear weapons, it will direclty effect to human lives and the surrounding biotic environment. 7. Hiroshima and Nagasaki are known as Symbols of Peace