The Indian Army fought an 80 day battle at high altitude with Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil War to reclaim its occupied peaks. India lost 527 soldiers in that intense ground combat.

Fast forward 26 years, India vs Pakistan military power took a different path during Operation Sindoor.

India launched a four day targeted standoff campaign after the Pahalgam attack in April 2025. Press Information Bureau reports show Indian weapons like BrahMos missiles and Akash air defence batteries handled key threats.

This article highlights how Indian forces have moved from slow ground level warfare to rapid technological deterrence since the Kargil War of 1999.

India’s Journey From Kargil War to Operation Sindoor

Pakistani soldiers in 1999 secretly occupied high peaks in Kargil. This forced India into a tough face to face mountain battle. The battle was backed mostly by 155mm Bofors artillery.