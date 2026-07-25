Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: History, Significance and 10 Lesser-Known Facts Every Indian Should Know

Every year on July 26, India comes together to remember and honour one of its most important military victories. This day is known as Kargil Vijay Diwas and it marks the day when the Indian Army fought bravely against the intruders from Pakistan on the high mountains of Kargil in 1999. The war continued for around 2 months and it tested the courage and resilience of the Indian Army in one of the most difficult battlefields around the world. Here is everything you need to know about the Kargil War, its history, significance, the major battles that pushed in the favour of India, and interesting facts. Quick Overview of Kargil Vijay Diwas Here is a simple overview of Kargil Vijay Diwas that will help you understand why it is observed on this day and the major battles: Particular Details Observed On 26 July First Celebrated 1999 War Kargil War (Operation Vijay) Duration May to July 1999, around 60 days Victory Declared 26 July 1999 Purpose Honour soldiers who fought in Kargil Main Battle Area Kargil, Dras, Batalik, Mushkoh

What is Kargil Vijay Diwas? Kargil Vijay Diwas simply means Kargil Victory Day. This is celebrated because Indian forces won back the territory that Pakistani troops captured secretly. The war happened between May and July 1999 and Kargil Vijay Diwas is the exact day when the Indian Army announced that it had recaptured all the posts. What is the History of Kargil Vijay Diwas? A Timeline It was during the winter of 1998 and 1999 when Pakistani soldiers disguised as militants crossed the Line of Control and they occupied empty army posts that were located in Kargil hills. Local shepherds first noticed this movement in early May and once it was confirmed by the Indian Army that there were positions which were infiltrated, they launched Operation Vijay to clear these peaks. The Indian Air Force also joined with Operation Safed Sagar from 26 May 1999. Here is a complete timeline:

Date Event Early May 1999 Infiltration detected by Indian patrols Mid May 1999 Indian Army begins mobilising troops 26 May 1999 Air Force joins with Operation Safed Sagar June 1999 Battles intensify at Tololing, Batalik, Dras 4 July 1999 Tiger Hill recaptured 14 July 1999 Pakistani troops withdraw 26 July 1999 India declares complete victory What is the Significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas? Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers of that war. There were 527 soldiers who took heavenly abodes while serving the nation. Kargil Vijay Diwas honours these soldiers as well as reminds the citizens about the sacrifices that are made by soldiers to protect the borders of the country. Simple Overview of Operation Vijay The intruders sat at heights of around 16000 to 18000 feet and were a threat to the National Highway 1A which is the main link to Leh. Here is a brief overview of Operation Vijay:

Detail Information Objective Remove Pakistani intruders from Indian posts Soldiers deployed Around 30,000 Indian soldiers. Enemy strength Around 5,000 infiltrators Terrain Peaks between 16,000 and 18,000 feet main threat to National Highway 1A Major Battles Battle of Tololing (June 1999), Battle of Tiger Hill (July 1999), Battle of Point 4875 also known as Batra Top (July 1999) and Battle of Khalubar (July 1999) Outcome All posts recaptured and victory was declared on 26 July 1999 What Was the Indian Airforce’s Role in the Kargil War? Operation Safed Sagar The Indian Airforce also launched a mission known as Operation Safed Sagar on May 26 1999 and it lent a helping hand to the soldiers who were battling on the ground. This was the first large use of the Air Force of India since Kashmir in 1971. There were many aircrafts used during this mission which includes MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar.

The Mirage 2000 was used to hit enemy bunkers at Tiger Hill and Tololing with great accuracy. Gallantry Awards Given During the Kargil War Many Gallantry Awards were distributed during the Kargil War and Param Vir Chakra is India's highest wartime award for bravery followed by Maha Vir Chakra. Here is the list of all the Gallantry Award winners: Param Vir Chakra Name Unit Captain Vikram Batra 13 JAK Rifles Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey 1/11 Gorkha Rifles Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav 18 Grenadiers Rifleman Sanjay Kumar 13 JAK Rifles Maha Vir Chakra

Name Unit Major Vivek Gupta 2 Rajputana Rifles Major Padmapani Acharya 2 Rajputana Rifles Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse 2 Rajputana Rifles Naik Digendra Kumar 2 Rajputana Rifles Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari 18 Grenadiers Lieutenant Balwan Singh 18 Grenadiers Captain Anuj Nayyar 17 Jat Regiment Major Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh Scouts Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum 12 JAK Light Infantry Sepoy Imliakum Ao 2 Naga Regiment