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Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: History, Significance and 10 Lesser-Known Facts Every Indian Should Know

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 10:26 IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the bravery of Indian soldiers. Explore its history, significance, major events, and interesting facts about the Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: History, Significance and Facts
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: History, Significance and Facts

Every year on July 26, India comes together to remember and honour one of its most important military victories. This day is known as Kargil Vijay Diwas and it marks the day when the Indian Army fought bravely against the intruders from Pakistan on the high mountains of Kargil in 1999. 

The war continued for around 2 months and it tested the courage and resilience of the Indian Army in one of the most difficult battlefields around the world. 

Here is everything you need to know about the Kargil War, its history, significance, the major battles that pushed in the favour of India, and interesting facts. 

Quick Overview of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Here is a simple overview of Kargil Vijay Diwas that will help you understand why it is observed on this day and the major battles: 

Particular

Details

Observed On

26 July

First Celebrated

1999

War

Kargil War (Operation Vijay)

Duration

May to July 1999, around 60 days

Victory Declared

26 July 1999

Purpose

Honour soldiers who fought in Kargil

Main Battle Area

Kargil, Dras, Batalik, Mushkoh

What is Kargil Vijay Diwas?

Kargil Vijay Diwas simply means Kargil Victory Day. This is celebrated because Indian forces won back the territory that Pakistani troops captured secretly. The war happened between May and July 1999 and Kargil Vijay Diwas is the exact day when the Indian Army announced that it had recaptured all the posts. 

What is the History of Kargil Vijay Diwas? A Timeline 

It was during the winter of 1998 and 1999 when Pakistani soldiers disguised as militants crossed the Line of Control and they occupied empty army posts that were located in Kargil hills. 

Local shepherds first noticed this movement in early May and once it was confirmed by the Indian Army that there were positions which were infiltrated, they launched Operation Vijay to clear these peaks. The Indian Air Force also joined with Operation Safed Sagar from 26 May 1999. Here is a complete timeline: 

Date

Event

Early May 1999

Infiltration detected by Indian patrols

Mid May 1999

Indian Army begins mobilising troops

26 May 1999

Air Force joins with Operation Safed Sagar

June 1999

Battles intensify at Tololing, Batalik, Dras

4 July 1999

Tiger Hill recaptured

14 July 1999

Pakistani troops withdraw

26 July 1999

India declares complete victory

What is the Significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas?

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers of that war. There were 527 soldiers who took heavenly abodes while serving the nation. Kargil Vijay Diwas honours these soldiers as well as reminds the citizens about the sacrifices that are made by soldiers to protect the borders of the country. 

Simple Overview of Operation Vijay

The intruders sat at heights of around 16000 to 18000 feet and were a threat to the National Highway 1A which is the main link to Leh. Here is a brief overview of Operation Vijay: 

Detail

Information

Objective

Remove Pakistani intruders from Indian posts

Soldiers deployed

Around 30,000 Indian soldiers. 

Enemy strength

Around 5,000 infiltrators

Terrain

Peaks between 16,000 and 18,000 feet main threat to National Highway 1A

Major Battles 

Battle of Tololing (June 1999), Battle of Tiger Hill (July 1999), Battle of Point 4875 also known as Batra Top (July 1999) and Battle of Khalubar (July 1999)

Outcome

All posts recaptured and victory was declared on 26 July 1999

What Was the Indian Airforce’s Role in the Kargil War? Operation Safed Sagar

The Indian Airforce also launched a mission known as Operation Safed Sagar on May 26 1999 and it lent a helping hand to the soldiers who were battling on the ground. This was the first large use of the Air Force of India since Kashmir in 1971. There were many aircrafts used during this mission which includes MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar. 

The Mirage 2000 was used to hit enemy bunkers at Tiger Hill and Tololing with great accuracy. 

Gallantry Awards Given During the Kargil War

Many Gallantry Awards were distributed during the Kargil War and Param Vir Chakra is India's highest wartime award for bravery followed by Maha Vir Chakra. Here is the list of all the Gallantry Award winners: 

Param Vir Chakra

Name

Unit

Captain Vikram Batra

13 JAK Rifles

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey

1/11 Gorkha Rifles

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav

18 Grenadiers

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar

13 JAK Rifles

Maha Vir Chakra


Name

Unit

Major Vivek Gupta

2 Rajputana Rifles

Major Padmapani Acharya

2 Rajputana Rifles

Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse

2 Rajputana Rifles

Naik Digendra Kumar

2 Rajputana Rifles

Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari

18 Grenadiers

Lieutenant Balwan Singh

18 Grenadiers

Captain Anuj Nayyar

17 Jat Regiment

Major Sonam Wangchuk

Ladakh Scouts

Lieutenant Keishing Clifford Nongrum

12 JAK Light Infantry

Sepoy Imliakum Ao

2 Naga Regiment

Vir Chakra

There were 70 soldiers who were awarded with Vir Chakra. Here are some well documented names: 


Name

Unit

Captain Vijayant Thapar

2 Rajputana Rifles

Lieutenant Colonel Yogesh Kumar Joshi

13 JAK Rifles

Wing Commander Kukke Suresh

Indian Air Force

Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja

Indian Air Force

Then Vs Now: How Has the Indian Army Changed Since Kargil?

1999

Today

Limited surveillance

Drones and satellites

Basic communication

Modern encrypted systems

Slower logistics

Better mountain infrastructure

Limited UAVs

Advanced UAV operations

Conventional monitoring

Multi layer border surveillance

Interesting Facts About Kargil War That Every Indian Should Know

  • The Kargil War is one of the few wars in history that was fought at such a high altitude. 

  • India used Mirage 2000 for the first time during the Kargil War. 

  • Captain Vikram Batra’s famous words "Yeh Dil Maange More" became the symbol of this war. 

  • This was the first war in Indian history that was shown on television. 

  • India’s official enquiry into the war through the Kargil Review Committee was formed just 3 days after the victory. The report was tabled in Parliament on 23 February 2000 and it led to major reforms in India’s intelligence and defence structure. 

  • The 1999 Lahore Declaration which was a peace agreement that was signed between Pakistan and India just months before the war was being implemented when the Kargil intrusion started. 

  • About two lakh fifty thousand shells, bombs, and rockets were fired during this war. 

  • During the peak battle moments, Indian gunners once fired around 100 Bofors guns together in a single barrage which released close to one lakh kilograms of explosives and steel onto enemy positions. 

  • Point 4875 was officially renamed as Batra Top by the army after the war. 

  • Kargil War marked one of India's earliest uses of unmanned aerial vehicles in combat as well. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 10:26 IST

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