IRCTC Website Gets a Major Upgrade from July 15: Faster Tatkal Booking, Fare Calendar and More

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new and improved IRCTC website launch to make railway travel smoother and faster. The new update includes passenger friendly features, like quicker Tatkal booking, fewer CAPTCHA verifications, an improved login system and a fare calendar. The new website will be launched on July 15.

What Is Changing on the IRCTC Website?

The upgraded IRCTC website has been updated to make online ticket booking easier. The platform will offer faster ticket booking, smoother processing speed and new passenger friendly features. There changes will be for both desktop and mobile users.

Faster Tatkal Ticket Booking

One of the biggest upgrade is faster Tatkal ticket booking. During Tatkal booking hours, every second matters as tickets are often sold out within minutes. While the old system could handle 32,000 ticket booking per minute, the new website can process 1.5 lakh bookings per minute.