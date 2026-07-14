IRCTC Website Gets a Major Upgrade from July 15: Faster Tatkal Booking, Fare Calendar and More
IRCTC is rolling out a major website upgrade from July 15 with faster Tatkal booking, fewer CAPTCHAs, a fare calendar and an improved user experience. Here’s everything passengers need to know.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new and improved IRCTC website launch to make railway travel smoother and faster. The new update includes passenger friendly features, like quicker Tatkal booking, fewer CAPTCHA verifications, an improved login system and a fare calendar. The new website will be launched on July 15.
What Is Changing on the IRCTC Website?
The upgraded IRCTC website has been updated to make online ticket booking easier. The platform will offer faster ticket booking, smoother processing speed and new passenger friendly features. There changes will be for both desktop and mobile users.
Faster Tatkal Ticket Booking
One of the biggest upgrade is faster Tatkal ticket booking. During Tatkal booking hours, every second matters as tickets are often sold out within minutes. While the old system could handle 32,000 ticket booking per minute, the new website can process 1.5 lakh bookings per minute.
Fewer CAPTCHAs During Booking
IRCTC is also reducing the number of CAPTCHA verification steps during ticket booking. During tatkal booking a lot of CAPTCHA can slow down the booking process. IRCTC website will now be updated with fewer CAPTCHAs for seamless booking.
Fare Calendar to Help Compare Ticket Prices
The fare calendar will help passengers to view fare ticket prices for multiple travel dates. This feature can help people identify dates with lowest fare and choose better options for travelling.
Improved Login and User Experience
The upgraded platform also focuses on improving account access and navigation. Users can expect faster login process, improved website performance, better train search functionality, easier ticket booking flow and modern and user-friendly interface.
Faster enquiries and smoother booking expirience
The new reservation system will be able to handle over 40 lakh enquiries per minute. Earlier the capacity was 4 lakh enquiries per minute. This can help passengers make booking swift.
New IRCTC Features at a Glance
|Feature
|Benefit
|Faster Tatkal Booking
|Quicker ticket reservation during peak hours
|Fewer CAPTCHAs
|Reduced booking delays
|Fare Calendar
|Compare fares across different travel dates
|Improved Login
|Faster access to user accounts
|Modern Interface
|Easier navigation and better user experience
|Better Performance
|Faster website response during high traffic
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.