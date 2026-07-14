Ladakh Grants Autonomous Hill Councils to All 7 Districts

The Ladakh administration on Monday announced that all seven of its districts will now operate under independent local governments. Meaning, the region is extending the applicability of Autonomous Hill Development Councils across the entire Union Territory under the Article 371 framework. Previously only the Leh and Kargil districts had this powerful administrative status. But now the administrative power will be equally distributed to the new districts of Nubra, Changthang, Sham, Zanskar, and Drass. This major shift in the policy happened while the environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk of Ladakh continues his indefinite hunger strike in Delhi. He was a key member in the initial negotiation meeting on May 22 between the Union Home Ministry, the Leh Apex Body (LAB), and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

Ladakh signed the minutes of the May 22 meeting within 10 days which is on July 3 and the final meeting and signing took place on Monday. Wangchuk was away, fasting in the capital city along with the protesting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on both the crucial occasions What is Article 371 and its Implication Under LADHC Act? The real highlight of the Autonomous Hill Councils is the introduction of a new framework under Article 371 of the Indian Constitution. Article 371 in general grants special transitional and development powers to specific states so that they can address their unique socio economic and cultural needs. Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Monday confirmed that the new districts of Ladakh will receive full authority under the LAHDC Act rather than a general Article 371 version. What is Article 371 Framework for Ladakh?

The administrative body will mainly focus on electing a Union Territory level goverrning body that will sit above the seven councils. This would be the first time when a state would hold different and independent legislative, executive, administrative, and financial powers. The main power decentralisation to the seven councils in terms of Indian polity for competitive exam aspirants is as follows: There will be an absolute authority over land ownership, protection, and allotment within the district borders. LAHDC Act further regulates direct control of recruitment and promotions of employees for all district cadre bureaucratic posts. Every council will manage an independent Council Fund so that it can have the power to levy local taxes and create separate development budgets. Public sectors will have full management control of local healthcare, school education, infrastructure development, and regional tourism.