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Meet Harsh Singh, Who Won India's First Men's Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 21:49 IST

Know who Harsh Singh is after winning the men's 60kg judo gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Check his biography, achievements, and medal-winning performance.

Meet Harsh Singh, Who Won India's First Men's Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026
Meet Harsh Singh, Who Won India's First Men's Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026

In the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, India added another gold medal in Judo after Harsh Singh, a 23-year-old, won the men's 60 kg judo gold medal in Glasgow after beating Australia's Joshua Katz in the final.

Harsh’s victory came on a memorable day for Indian Judo, along with Asmita Dey's gold medal. Winning these gold medals in the Judo category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 highlights the strength of Indian judo on the international stage.

Here's everything you need to know about Harsh Singh, who won the Men's 60 kg Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026

Harsh Singh Biography

Aspects

Details

Full Name

Harsh Singh

Age

23 years (as of 2026)

Country

India

Sport

Judo

Weight Category

Men's 60kg

Commonwealth Games 2026

🥇 Gold Medal

World Ranking

Top 100 (IJF)

Training

Indian National Judo Team

Harsh Singh's Gold Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026

Harsh Singh entered the men’s 60 kg event, which is considered to be one of the strongest medal in the CWG 2026.

In the final, Harsh defeated Joshua Katz of Australia with an attacking display to secure the gold medal for India.

Who is Harsh Singh? 

Harsh Singh is one of India's rising judokas in the men's 60kg category. Over the past few years, he has represented India in several international competitions, including Grand Slam and Grand Prix events organised by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Harsh Singh's Major Career Achievements

Year

Achievement

2025

Competed at Zagreb Grand Prix

2026

Competed at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam

2026

Represented India at Commonwealth Games

2026

🥇 Won Gold Medal in Men's 60kg Judo at Commonwealth Games

India's Judo Gold Medallists at Commonwealth Games 2026

Athlete

Category

Medal

Asmita Dey

Women's 48kg

🥇 Gold

Harsh Singh

Men's 60kg

🥇 Gold

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 21:49 IST

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