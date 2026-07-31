In the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, India added another gold medal in Judo after Harsh Singh, a 23-year-old, won the men's 60 kg judo gold medal in Glasgow after beating Australia's Joshua Katz in the final.

Harsh’s victory came on a memorable day for Indian Judo, along with Asmita Dey's gold medal. Winning these gold medals in the Judo category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 highlights the strength of Indian judo on the international stage.

Here's everything you need to know about Harsh Singh, who won the Men's 60 kg Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026

Harsh Singh Biography