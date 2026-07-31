Meet Harsh Singh, Who Won India's First Men's Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026
Know who Harsh Singh is after winning the men's 60kg judo gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Check his biography, achievements, and medal-winning performance.
In the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, India added another gold medal in Judo after Harsh Singh, a 23-year-old, won the men's 60 kg judo gold medal in Glasgow after beating Australia's Joshua Katz in the final.
Harsh’s victory came on a memorable day for Indian Judo, along with Asmita Dey's gold medal. Winning these gold medals in the Judo category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 highlights the strength of Indian judo on the international stage.
Here's everything you need to know about Harsh Singh, who won the Men's 60 kg Judo Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026
Harsh Singh Biography
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Aspects
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Details
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Full Name
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Harsh Singh
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Age
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23 years (as of 2026)
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Country
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India
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Sport
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Judo
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Weight Category
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Men's 60kg
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Commonwealth Games 2026
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🥇 Gold Medal
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World Ranking
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Top 100 (IJF)
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Training
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Indian National Judo Team
🥋𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐇 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐊𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃!🥇🇮🇳— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 31, 2026
India’s Harsh Singh wins Gold medal in the men’s 60kg Judo category.
🏆𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐉𝐔𝐃𝐎! 🇮🇳🥋#TeamIndia #CommonwealthGames #Glasgow2026 #Cheer4Bharat@mansukhmandviya | @khadseraksha |… pic.twitter.com/c8yrI8eILh
Harsh Singh's Gold Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026
Harsh Singh entered the men’s 60 kg event, which is considered to be one of the strongest medal in the CWG 2026.
In the final, Harsh defeated Joshua Katz of Australia with an attacking display to secure the gold medal for India.
Who is Harsh Singh?
Harsh Singh is one of India's rising judokas in the men's 60kg category. Over the past few years, he has represented India in several international competitions, including Grand Slam and Grand Prix events organised by the International Judo Federation (IJF).
Harsh Singh's Major Career Achievements
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Year
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Achievement
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2025
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Competed at Zagreb Grand Prix
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2026
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Competed at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
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2026
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Represented India at Commonwealth Games
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2026
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🥇 Won Gold Medal in Men's 60kg Judo at Commonwealth Games
India's Judo Gold Medallists at Commonwealth Games 2026
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Athlete
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Category
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Medal
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Asmita Dey
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Women's 48kg
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🥇 Gold
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Harsh Singh
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Men's 60kg
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🥇 Gold
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.