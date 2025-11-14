Shakuntala Bhagat Biography: India's First Woman Civil Engineer

Shakuntala Bhagat Biography: Decades before “women in STEM” became a conversation, Shakuntala A. Bhagat was already building India’s future, one bridge at a time. In the 1950s—when engineering classrooms in India were overwhelmingly male—a young woman from Mumbai quietly made national history. Shakuntala Bhagat became India’s first woman civil engineer in 1953, graduating from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI). But she didn’t stop there. She went on to pursue a master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 1960, becoming one of the very few Indian women of her era to study abroad in this field. Her journey would eventually revolutionise how India built its bridges, especially across the challenging terrain of the Himalayan region. This is the inspiring biography of the woman who paved the way for millions of aspiring female engineers.

Early Life Shakuntala Joshi Bhagat was born into a family deeply connected to engineering and public infrastructure. Her father, Professor V. M. Ghatge, was a respected bridge engineer and academic, playing a crucial role in shaping her early interest in civil engineering. Growing up around design blueprints and engineering conversations, Shakuntala naturally gravitated toward the field—a bold path for a woman in the early 20th century. Her foundational education and early exposure to engineering made her academically strong, determined, and ready to break barriers. Education and Academic Excellence In 1953, she graduated as India’s first woman civil engineer from VJTI, Mumbai. Later, she pursued her Master’s in Civil & Structural Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, USA, in 1960. Afterwards, she returned to India and joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, where she served as:

Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering



Head of the Heavy Structures Laboratory Her academic contributions set the stage for path-breaking innovations in bridge engineering. Career and Innovations Shakuntala Bhagat’s biggest impact came through the field of bridge superstructures—an area rarely explored by Indian engineers at the time. Pioneering Work in Modular Bridge Design Along with her husband, Anirudha S. Bhagat (a mechanical engineer), she developed: The Quadricon Modular Bridge System A patented prefabricated modular steel bridge technology that revolutionised how bridges were built in India. This system is used: Standardised, interchangeable parts

A total systems approach

Components that could adapt to various widths, loads, and terrains This innovation was India’s first total-systems bridge design, far ahead of its time.

Construction Across India and Beyond 1972: First Quadricon bridge built in Spiti, Himachal Pradesh

Within four months, two more bridges were constructed

By 1978, A total of 69 bridges had been built from Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh These bridges were especially successful in the Himalayan region, where other technologies failed due to harsh terrain. Today, Quadricon bridges are used around the world—including in: The United States

Germany

The United Kingdom Major Contributions Designed and constructed over 200 Quadricon steel bridges

Conducted research on concrete for the Cement and Concrete Association of London

Served as a member of the Indian Road Congress The 'Unishear Connector' Innovation (1968) To improve steel bridge construction, the Bhagat duo invented the Unishear Connector, an advanced jointing device that addressed limitations in traditional methods such as riveting and welding.

1972: Awarded by the Invention Promotion Board for this breakthrough. Co-Founder of Quadricon Shakuntala married Anirudha S. Bhagat, with whom she shared not just a life, but a vision for transforming Indian engineering. Together, they co-founded Quadricon, the bridge construction firm that would define their legacy. Their work—often funded through personal financial risks—reflected incredible dedication to innovation, nation-building, and societal needs. Shakuntala Bhagat passed away in 2012 at the age of 79, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of engineering excellence. Awards and Honours Her life’s work continues to influence India’s infrastructure and inspire women engineers globally. Invention Promotion Board’s Highest Award (1972)

Woman of the Year (1993)

Pioneer recognition from various engineering institutions