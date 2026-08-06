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Which Is the Longest Air Route in the World? Know the Answer, Distance and Flight Time

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 12:33 IST

Discover the world’s longest non-stop air route, including its distance, flight duration, airline and interesting facts.

Which Is the Longest Air Route in the World? Know the Answer, Distance and Flight Time
Which Is the Longest Air Route in the World? Know the Answer, Distance and Flight Time

Advanced aviation technologies has made it possible to travel between continents without stopping for refuelling. Airlines now operate ultra long haul flights that cover thousands of kilometres in a single journey. But which is the longest air route in the world? Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which Is the Longest Air Route in the World?

The Singapore-New York (JFK) route operated by Singapore Airlines is currently the longest non-stop commercial air route in the world.

Longest Air Route

Feature Details
Route Singapore (SIN) – New York (JFK)
Airline Singapore Airlines
Distance Approximately 15,349 km
Flight Time Around 18–19 hours
Aircraft Airbus A350-900ULR
Type Non-stop commercial flight

Why Is This Route So Long?

The Singapore-New York route is the world’s longest because it connects Southeast Asia with the eastern United States. It crosses multiple time zones and covers nearly one-third of the Earth’s circumference. It requires specially designed ultra-long-range aircraft.

most punctual airport

Which Aircraft Operates This Route?

The route is operated using the Airbus A350-900ULR (Ultra Long Range). Key features include designed for ultra-long-haul flights, greater fuel efficiency, extended flying range of over 18,000 km and enhanced passenger comfort for long journeys.

Top 5 Longest Non-Stop Air Routes in the World

Rank Route Approximate Distance
1 Singapore – New York (JFK) 15,349 km
2 Singapore – Newark 15,330 km
3 Perth – London 14,498 km
4 Auckland – New York 14,207 km
5 Melbourne – Dallas/Fort Worth 14,471 km

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 12:33 IST

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