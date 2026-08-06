Which Is the Longest Air Route in the World? Know the Answer, Distance and Flight Time

Advanced aviation technologies has made it possible to travel between continents without stopping for refuelling. Airlines now operate ultra long haul flights that cover thousands of kilometres in a single journey. But which is the longest air route in the world? Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Longest Air Route in the World?

The Singapore-New York (JFK) route operated by Singapore Airlines is currently the longest non-stop commercial air route in the world.

Longest Air Route

Feature Details Route Singapore (SIN) – New York (JFK) Airline Singapore Airlines Distance Approximately 15,349 km Flight Time Around 18–19 hours Aircraft Airbus A350-900ULR Type Non-stop commercial flight

Why Is This Route So Long?

The Singapore-New York route is the world’s longest because it connects Southeast Asia with the eastern United States. It crosses multiple time zones and covers nearly one-third of the Earth’s circumference. It requires specially designed ultra-long-range aircraft.