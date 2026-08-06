Which Is the Longest Air Route in the World? Know the Answer, Distance and Flight Time
Discover the world’s longest non-stop air route, including its distance, flight duration, airline and interesting facts.
Advanced aviation technologies has made it possible to travel between continents without stopping for refuelling. Airlines now operate ultra long haul flights that cover thousands of kilometres in a single journey. But which is the longest air route in the world? Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Longest Air Route in the World?
The Singapore-New York (JFK) route operated by Singapore Airlines is currently the longest non-stop commercial air route in the world.
Longest Air Route
|Feature
|Details
|Route
|Singapore (SIN) – New York (JFK)
|Airline
|Singapore Airlines
|Distance
|Approximately 15,349 km
|Flight Time
|Around 18–19 hours
|Aircraft
|Airbus A350-900ULR
|Type
|Non-stop commercial flight
Why Is This Route So Long?
The Singapore-New York route is the world’s longest because it connects Southeast Asia with the eastern United States. It crosses multiple time zones and covers nearly one-third of the Earth’s circumference. It requires specially designed ultra-long-range aircraft.
Which Aircraft Operates This Route?
The route is operated using the Airbus A350-900ULR (Ultra Long Range). Key features include designed for ultra-long-haul flights, greater fuel efficiency, extended flying range of over 18,000 km and enhanced passenger comfort for long journeys.
Top 5 Longest Non-Stop Air Routes in the World
|Rank
|Route
|Approximate Distance
|1
|Singapore – New York (JFK)
|15,349 km
|2
|Singapore – Newark
|15,330 km
|3
|Perth – London
|14,498 km
|4
|Auckland – New York
|14,207 km
|5
|Melbourne – Dallas/Fort Worth
|14,471 km
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.