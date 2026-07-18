Who Is Gitanjali J Angmo? Meet Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife, Karate Champion and HIAL Co-Founder
Gitanjali J Angmo is an educator, social entrepreneur, black belt karate champion, and co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). Know about her education, career, achievements and journey.
Gitanjali Jangmo is Sonam Wangchuk's wife. Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday. His wife has raised objection on the move and have said no medical treatment should be done without consent. While Gitanjali has been in the spotlight because of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, she has built an impressive career of her own. Keep reading to know in detail.
Who Is Gitanjali J Angmo?
Gitanjali J Angmo is an Indian social entrepreneur and educator. She is the co-founder, CEO and Dean of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). She is also a Black Belt karate champion and has a world title to her name.
Education and Early Career
Gitanjali was born in Balasore, Odisha. Gitanjali has a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Fakir Mohan University. She has also done MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB). She also worked in corporate sector before moving to entrepreneurship and education.
What Is HIAL?
The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) is an educational institution founded in 2017 by Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali J Angmo. The institute focuses on context-based education, experiential learning, sustainable development, entrepreneurship and Solutions for mountain communities. The goal of the institution is to prepare students for real life challenges rather than completely depending on classroom learning.
A World Karate Champion
Apart from her work in education, Gitanjali is also a Black Belt in karate. She won a World Karate Championship held in the United States in 2009.
Why Is Gitanjali J Angmo in the News?
Gitanjali J Angmo has been in the news after publicly supporting her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, during his ongoing hunger strike. She has spoken about his health and appealed that no medical treatment be administered without her consent. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over issues related to exam paper leaks and student suicides.
What did Gitanjali tweet on Sonam Wangchuk?
“I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without taking consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days,” she said.
I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days.— Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 18, 2026
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