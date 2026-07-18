Who Is Gitanjali J Angmo? Meet Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife, Karate Champion and HIAL Co-Founder

Gitanjali Jangmo is Sonam Wangchuk's wife. Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday. His wife has raised objection on the move and have said no medical treatment should be done without consent. While Gitanjali has been in the spotlight because of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, she has built an impressive career of her own. Keep reading to know in detail.

Who Is Gitanjali J Angmo?

Gitanjali J Angmo is an Indian social entrepreneur and educator. She is the co-founder, CEO and Dean of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). She is also a Black Belt karate champion and has a world title to her name.

Education and Early Career

Gitanjali was born in Balasore, Odisha. Gitanjali has a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from Fakir Mohan University. She has also done MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB). She also worked in corporate sector before moving to entrepreneurship and education.