AAERI Verify and DigiLocker Make Australian University Applications Easier for Indian Students
AAERI Verify linked with Digilocker will help Indian students share verified documents with Australian universities through a secure paperless and contact based process. Read the article to know more details.
Indian Students who want to study in Australia now have a faster and safer way to submit their documents. The National e Governance Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has joined hands with the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India to launch AAERI verify. The platform was introduced at the AAERI Annual Convocation in New Delhi on August 7, 2026. It is linked directly with Digilocker and helps students share academic identity and financial documents in a secure paperless and consent based way with Australian universities. Read the article to know more details.
A Simple and Safer Process for Students
AAERI Verify is a source verified platform created to make student document checks easier for higher education institutions in Australia. Through DigiLocker students can share authentic digital records that come directly from trusted issuing authorities. This reduces the need for paper documents and removes many slow manual checks. The system works in two stages. Stage 1 is the Student Check which happens before the university application begins. Stage 2 is the sponsor check which starts after a student gets an admission offer and helps confirm financial authenticity. With student consent Australian Universities can view digitally signed records directly from the original source. This lowers the chance of fraud, protects privacy and speeds up application processing.
How this Partnership Shows India’s Digital Strength
NeGD Director Shri JL Gupta said this partnership shows how India’s Digital Public Infrastructure is solving real global problems. He explained that the connection between DigiLocker and AAERI Verify creates a trusted and paperless system that makes the admission journey easier for students going abroad. He also spoke about the wider role of NeGD. Set up under MeitY in 2009 as an independent business division NeGD supports major management policy work and technology appraisal. It also runs technology platforms that connect different parts of the government system. These platforms support public services across bodies such as UPSC MEA and NITI Aayog.
Digilocker is one of the key Digital India initiatives under NeGD. It gives citizens a secure digital wallet to store, share and verify documents issued by authorised institutions. Today it serves more than 72 crore registered users. It supports secure issuance storage and real time verification of digitally signed records. This new partnership is a major step because it takes India’s successful digital model beyond the country and into the global education space.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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