AAERI Verify and DigiLocker Make Australian University Applications Easier for Indian Students

Indian Students who want to study in Australia now have a faster and safer way to submit their documents. The National e Governance Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has joined hands with the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India to launch AAERI verify. The platform was introduced at the AAERI Annual Convocation in New Delhi on August 7, 2026. It is linked directly with Digilocker and helps students share academic identity and financial documents in a secure paperless and consent based way with Australian universities. Read the article to know more details.

A Simple and Safer Process for Students

AAERI Verify is a source verified platform created to make student document checks easier for higher education institutions in Australia. Through DigiLocker students can share authentic digital records that come directly from trusted issuing authorities. This reduces the need for paper documents and removes many slow manual checks. The system works in two stages. Stage 1 is the Student Check which happens before the university application begins. Stage 2 is the sponsor check which starts after a student gets an admission offer and helps confirm financial authenticity. With student consent Australian Universities can view digitally signed records directly from the original source. This lowers the chance of fraud, protects privacy and speeds up application processing.