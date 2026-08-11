AIIMS BSc Hons Nursing Round 1 Seat Allocation PDF List 2026 Out At aiims.exams.nic.in, Direct Link Here
The AIIMS BSc Hons Nursing round 1 seat allocation list has been released at aiims.exans.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the choice filling process can now check their seat allotment status.
AIIMS Nursing Result 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the round 1 BSc Hons Nursing seat allotment 2026 result. 27,532 students have been included in the allotment list. Candidates who filed their choices in round 1 of counselling process between July 31 and August 6 can now check their seat allotment status on the official website aiims.exams.nic.in.Candidates who were considered in the round 1 but have not been allocated any seat will automatically be eligible for the next round.
AIIMS BSc Hons Nursing Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Download
How To Download AIIMS BSc Hons Nursing Result 2026?
- Visit the official AIIMS website aiims.exams.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on “Result for 1st round of seat allocation for B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing at AIIMS, August-2026” under the “Results and Announcements” section.
- The round 1 result containing details of candidates for BSC Hons Nursing counselling will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
AIIMS BSc Hons Nursing Round 2 Seat Allocation Eligibility
Candidates who did not take part in the round 1 of counselling process will not be allowed to participate in the second round seat allocation process, according to the institute, but will be allowed to participate in the Open round of seat allocation process if conducted.
Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round and have been selected to participate in the round 2 and fulfill the requirements of the round 2 counselling process will be allowed to participate in the second round of counselling process.
Candidates who were considered in the round 1 but have not been allocated any seat will automatically be eligible for the next round.
Details Mentioned In The Seat Allotment Result
- Roll number
- Overall Rank
- Category
- Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBd) if any
- Allotted Institute
- Allotted Seat Category
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Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.