Anti Paper Leak Bill Get Parliament Nod; PM Modi Has An Important Message for Future Aspirants

Parliament has cleared the Anti Paper Leak Bill or the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 has been cleared in both houses of parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Fair and transparent system is at the core of the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026. Stringent penalities will be levied on those involved in paper leaks, cheating and exam fraud as a whole.

Soon after the Bill was passed in the parliament, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shared a video message for exam aspirants across the country and talked about the importance of having a transparent and more secure system and protecting the aspirations of the lakhs of candidates taking the exams. In his video, PM Modi said that candidates who are deducated and honest deserve a system which is secure and transparent and government is dedicated to take strict actions against those attempting to compromise the integrity of exams in India.