Anti Paper Leak Bill Get Parliament Nod; PM Modi Has An Important Message for Future Aspirants
Anti Paper Leak Bill, 2026, has been cleared in the Indian Parliament. The government has taken action and delivered afte the NEET student protests. This has paved way to stricter actions against the examination fraud. PM Modi has also shared a video for future aspirants.
Parliament has cleared the Anti Paper Leak Bill or the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 has been cleared in both houses of parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Fair and transparent system is at the core of the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026. Stringent penalities will be levied on those involved in paper leaks, cheating and exam fraud as a whole.
Soon after the Bill was passed in the parliament, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shared a video message for exam aspirants across the country and talked about the importance of having a transparent and more secure system and protecting the aspirations of the lakhs of candidates taking the exams. In his video, PM Modi said that candidates who are deducated and honest deserve a system which is secure and transparent and government is dedicated to take strict actions against those attempting to compromise the integrity of exams in India.
Why Does This Matter?
Passage of Anti Paper Leak Bill in the parliament today marks an important development. It shows the Centre's consistent efforts to restore the faith of students in India's examination system. Millions of students take entrance exams each year and this new law is now in place to make sure that the system is secure and transparent and avoid future paper leaks and also ensuring equal opportunities to all candidates.
What Did PM Modi's Video Message Say?
PM Modi said that after the NEET paper leak's unfortunate incident, government has been taken stringent actions against this and to make sure there is a safer exam ecosystem. Efforts such as establishment of fast track courts, formation of task force and taking suggestions for different states are being undertaken to ensure the end goal is achieved. For the past few decades, every state and central government has been facing paper leak issues which is creating a problem for future of students. Keeping this in mind, government has undertaken these measures across the country. Gangs and people involved in paper leak scandals will be strictly punished.
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Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.