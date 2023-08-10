AP POLYCET 2023 Counselling Option Entry Link Top Open Tomorrow, Seat Allotment on August 18

  1. Home
AP POLYCET 2023 counselling option entry window to open tomorrow, August 11, 2023. Candidates eligible for allotment can submit their choices through the link on the official website.

Updated: Aug 10, 2023 12:10 IST
AP POLYCET 2023 Counselling: The Department of Technical Education has revised the AP POLYCET 2023 counselling option entry schedule. According to the revised dates, candidates can complete the option entry process for AP POLYCET from August 11 to 14, 2023. 

Candidates registered as required to submit their options for the allotment process. Based on the choices entered the AP POLYCET 2023 allotment list will be released. Candidates satisfied with the allotment can complete their admissions by submitting the fees. 

AP POLYCET 2023 option entry will be activated on August 11, 2023, on the official website - appolycet.nic.in. 

AP POLYCET 2023 Counselling Schedule

The AP POLYCET 2023 counselling schedule has been revised. Candidates can check the revised option entry and allotment schedule here.

Particulars

Date

Dates of Option entry 

August 11 to 14, 2023

Date of changing options

August 16, 2023

Date of release of seat allotments

August 18, 2023

Self joining and reporting at college

August 19 to 23, 2023

Commencement of class work

August 23, 2023

AP POLYCET 2023 Option Entry Process

The link for students to enter their choice of course and colleges for the allotment process will open on August 11, 2023. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their choices.

Step 1: Visit the AP POLYCET 2023 counselling website

Step 2: Click on the counselling option entry link

Step 3: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 4: Save the options and click on the final submission link

AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment results will be announced on August 18, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can visit the colleges and report for admission from August 19 to 23, 2023.

