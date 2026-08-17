Bachelor’s In Content Creation: US University Launches "Influencer" Degree With Post-Study Work Eligibility

Arizona State University has launched a Bachelor of Arts in Content Creation, an “influencer” degree designed to teach students digital storytelling, multimedia production and social media skills. The programme is likely to offer up to two years of post-study OPT work eligibility in the US.

Aiming to become an influencer across social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube? Arizona State University, ranked 110th globally in the sustainability ranking, has launched a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Content Creation for students interested in building a career in the digital space. According to EY, India’s influencer marketing sector is projected to reach Rs. 3,375 crore this year, highlighting the growing demand for influencers. The programme, offered under the university’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, aims to teach students the “arts and science of digital influence.” Students can pursue the course through either offline or online modes. The university has stated that the programme will likely be eligible for Optional Practical Training (OPT) for up to two years, allowing students to work in the US and gain hands-on experience after completing their studies.

How Does Arizona University's Content Creation Bachelor’s Help? The bachelor’s programme at Arizona State University will teach students how to become strategic storytellers while also helping them apply professional tools, technologies and techniques across different platforms, including video, podcasts and writing. Students will also learn multimedia production skills such as video, audio, graphic design and editing. The course can prepare students for several career paths, including brand storytelling, content creation, digital marketing, podcasting, social media, streaming production, videography and photography. Who Can Apply For Arizona University's Content Creation Course? International students aiming to apply for the course must ensure they meet the minimum requirements for the programme, including English proficiency requirements. Students taking the TOEFL must have a minimum score of 5, with at least 3.5 in each section, if taken after January 21, 2026. Else, they require a score of 100.

Those who took IELTS must have a minimum score of 7, while applicants submitting Pearson Test of English scores must have a minimum score of 73. For the Duolingo English Test, students must have a minimum score of 120, while the Cambridge English exam requires a minimum score of 180. Direct Link To Apply Arizona’s Content Creation Course Fees Fee Type Fees Tuition Fees For In-State Residents 12,0000 Dollars Per Year Tuition Fees For Out-State Residents Over 30,000 Dollars Per Year In-State Annual Cost of Attendance Over 30,000 Dollars Per Year Out-Of-State Annual Cost of Attendance Over 60,000 Dollars Per Year What Is An Influencer? An influencer is a person who uses social media or other digital platforms to create and share content with an audience and can influence their followers’ opinions, interests or purchasing decisions. Influencers can create content across formats such as videos, photos, podcasts, blogs and livestreams, often working with brands and organisations to promote products, services or ideas.