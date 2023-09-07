Bihar NEET PG Round 2 Choice Filling Round 2 Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) begins the NEET PG round 2 counselling choice-filling process today, September 7, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the Bihar NEET PG round 2 counselling process can complete the choice-filling process through the link given on the official counselling portal. The last date for students to enter and lock their choices is September 9, 2023.

Through the Bihar NEET PG choice-filling process, candidates participating in the second round counselling can enter their choice of college and course for the allotment process. The allotment is conducted based on the subject and college choice entered by students and the availability of seats.

Bihar NEET PG counselling round 2 choices filling link is available on the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the round 2 choice-filling process through the link available here.

Bihar NEET PG round 2 Choice Filling - Click Here

How to Complete Bihar NEET PG Round 2 Choice Filling Process

The Bihar NEET PG round 2 choice-filling process is conducted in online mode for candidates. Those interested in participating in the second round and have completed the registration process can follow the steps provided below to complete the choice filling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB

Step 2: Click on PGMAC online counselling portal for NEET

Step 2: Login using the NEET(PG)-2023 application number and password

Step 3: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college

Step 4: Save the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

