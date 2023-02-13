BSEB 10th Exam 2023: Matric Exams Begin Tomorrow, Check Revised Shift Timing Here

BSEB 10th Exam 2023: Bihar School Examination Board will begin the BSEB 10th Exam 2023 tomorrow - February 14, 2023. As per a recent notification released by the board, the BSEB 10th exam shift timing has been rescheduled. According to the revised timing released the BSEB 10th Shift 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

This year, approximately 16 Lakh students have registered for the BSEB Matric Exam 2023 in close to 1500 exam centre out of which 71 of the total exam centres are in Patna. Close to 70 thousand students will appear in the exam centres in Patna.

BSEB 10th Exam Revised Schedule

The BSEB 10th exams will be conducted from February 14, 2023, onwards. According to the schedule released, BSEB class 10 shift 2 exams which were scheduled to be conducted from 1:45 to 5 PM and 1:45 to 4:30 PM will not be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM and 2 PM to 4:45 PM.

Bihar Board matric exam 2023 Schedule

Date Subject Shift 1 (9:30 AM to 12:45) (9:30 AM to 12:15 PM) Shift 2 (2 PM to 5: 15PM) (2 PM to 4:45 PM) February 14, 2023 110- Maths 210-Maths February 15, 2023 112-Science 212-Science February 16, 2023 111-Social Studies 211-Social Science February 17, 2023 113-English (General) 213-English (General) February 20, 2023 Language (101-Hindi, 102 Bengali, 103-Urdu, 104-Maithili) Language (201-Hindi, 202 Bengali, 203-Urdu, 204-Maithili) February 21, 2023 Second Indian Langugae (105-Sanskrit, 107-Arabic, 108-Farsi, 109-Bhojpuri) Second Indian Language (205-Sanskrit, 207-Arabic, 208-Farsi, 209-Bhojpuri)

BSEB Matric Exam 2023 Registrations

According to data available, this year has an increased number of female candidates as compared to male candidates. A total of 8.3 Lakh female candidates have registered for the BSEB 10th exams while the total number of male candidates who have registered is 8.06 Lakh.

Since the exams are being conducted in two shifts, the first shift will have a total of 8,24,121 including 4,16,960 girls and 4,08,161 boys. For the second shift, a total of 4,14,253 girls will and 3,98,040 boys will be appearing for the exam.

