CA Foundation June 2023 Result: Inspection and Verification Window Opens at icai.org, Apply Here

CA Foundation June 2023 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will open the CA Foundation June 2023 exam's window for mark verification, certified copies, and answer sheet inspection today, August 8, at 1 PM. The facility was previously scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., but ICAI has postponed it by two hours.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the CA Foundation June 2023 Result can apply for verification, CC, or inspection of the June 2023 exam on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org. CA Foundation June 2023 results were released by ICAI on August 7. 24.98% of applicants this year have earned exam eligibility. 25,860 people have been deemed successful out of the over 1 lakh applicants for the exam.

Dissatisfied candidates can fill out separate application forms to request the marks to be verified or the answer sheets to be re-evaluated. Candidates will need to handwrite a request and pay Rs 100. In case, the grades change, the verification money will be returned to the students.

CA Foundation June 2023 Result: Steps to Apply for Inspection, Certified Copies

Candidates can follow the below instructions to apply:

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the link saying Certified Copies/Inspection Foundation - June 2023"

Step 3: Enter the roll number, registration information, and exam information.

Step 4: Choose the document(s) for which you require certified copies.

Step 5: submit a scan of the handwritten request

Step 6: Now, save and pay the prescribed fee

Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future references

Furthermore, candidates can apply for mark verification by following the same guidelines by selecting the link that says, "Click Here to apply online for Verification Foundation - June 2023."

