Delhi University Warns Students and Faculty Against ‘Unlawful Assemblies or Demonstrations at Jantar Mantar’

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Delhi University warns students and faculty members against unlawful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. University has wanred students of the consequences of participating in the demonstrations.

Delhi University took to ‘X ’, formerly known as Twitter, to warn students against the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar. The university issued a safety advisory asking students and faculty members to refrain from participating in the ‘unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar’ Protests have increased at Jantar Mantar where students are gathering each day by the thousands demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over accountability for the NEET 2026 paper leak and the death of 21 students after the cancellation of the previously held exam on May 3, 2026. Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026

What Does the University Say? In a social media post, Delhi University has stated that the safety of students and faculty matters and any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, inviting legal action. The University has specifically warned students of the consequences of participating in the protests about their future. The University states that “such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities” The university has asked students to stay away from Jantar Mantar and prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Students have also been advised to exercise caution as fake and misleading content is being created and circulated on social media to fuel the existing tension

This, however, is not the first time that the university has taken to social media to refrain students from participating in the protest. On July 21, 2026, the university tweeted, stating that vested interests are exploiting the fears of students and the need of the hour is to calm the situation and reduce stress so that they can focus on what truly matters - their studies and their future. We see the pain and anxiety of our students. It is unfortunate that vested interests are exploiting their fears instead of easing them. The need of the hour is to calm the situation and reduce their distress, so that they can focus on what truly matters: their studies and their… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 21, 2026 Protests continue at the Jantar Mantar. Thousands of students have started to pour in, demanding the resignation of the Education Minister. The demonstrations took a turn in June 20, 2026, with the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, where thousands of students marched to the Parliament, triggering a clash between the police and security personnel and the students.

PM Orders for a Fast Track Court On July 23, shortly after the Prime Minister tweeted about setting up fast-track courts to ensure punishment for those involved in the recent NEET paper leaks, the university put out a statement welcoming the decision. The university mentioned that the decision made is thoughtful and ‘shows that the GoI places youth at the heart of its functioning’ The University further requested Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast in light of the new decision of the government. ‘In the spirit of harmony and healing, we earnestly request Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to end his fast in the interest of students. Our students’future id the future of our nation’ We welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s decision to set up fast-track courts to ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in the paper leaks. This thoughtful decision shows that the GoI places youth at the heart of its functioning. In the spirit of harmony and healing,…