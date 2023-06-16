DU Admissions 2023: University to Host Online Seminars for Students’ Assistance from June 19

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

DU Admissions 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced admission for 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2023-24. As per the officials, DU will organize webinars from June 19, 2023, in order to help the students with the admission procedure. The varsities are also trying to build a website to resolve the grievances of the candidates pertaining to admission.

The Admission Dean, Haneet Gandhi stated that a list of frequently asked questions is already available on the official website. Also, the helpdesk facilities are also accessible at the admission branch for students, officials told.

DU Admissions 2023: What Aspects Will be Covered in Webinars?

The webinar will be covering details pertaining to the filling of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) forms, uploading of relevant documents or certifications, reservation policies, and other important details that the aspirants must keep in mind before choosing a programme or college. The webinar is scheduled to be held in bilingual mode. Candidates are advised to keep a vigil on the official website for the latest updates.

DU Admissions 2023: Availability of Online Assistance for UG Aspirants

Admission Dean Gandhir states, “To help candidates, we have arranged all sorts of information. Information is available in all formats such as text bulletins of information, visuals, infographics, and flow charts illustrating the eligibility and videos, webinars, and video recordings of filling the form.”

“Online support is being provided through Chatbots and emails. Students can write to ug@admission.du.ac.in for queries related to undergraduate admission, pg@admision.du.ac.in for queries related to postgraduate admissions, and at phd@admision.du.ac.in for information related to PhD admissions,” she added.

She also asked the students to be cautious of fraudulence. “Candidates must be cautious and trust only the information published on the official website of the University of Delhi. For all authentic notifications, announcements, and schedules, candidates must visit the official website and social media platforms of the University of Delhi only: University of Delhi –du.ac.in.”

