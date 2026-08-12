“Government Ready For Discussion On Student Protests,” Amit Shah Urges Opposition To Let Parliament Function

Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is ready for discussions on the NEET student protests and urged the Opposition to allow Parliament to function. He also said he is prepared to answer questions raised by the Opposition.

Home Minister Amit Shah on August 12 responded to the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the NEET student protests, saying that the government is ready for every discussion and urging the Opposition to allow Parliament to function. Shah said that he regularly attends Parliament sessions, but if the House is not allowed to function, little can be achieved by attending the proceedings. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi responded to Shah’s statement within a few minutes, asking, “Who gave the order to shoot the students?” He also demanded Shah’s resignation. On the proposed discussion, Shah said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had already made it clear that the government is ready for all kinds of discussions on the NEET student protests. He added that he (Shah) is also prepared to answer questions in Parliament, but said the proceedings are being disrupted.

“We are ready to discuss all the issues in Parliament, including students’ protests; let the House function,” the Home Minister said. Shah further said that the Opposition could submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 2 pm, following which a discussion could be held from 3 pm on August 12 until 3 pm on August 13. “If the opposition gives it in writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 2 pm today, we can start a discussion at 3 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow,” Shah said. Amit Shah Says Government Ready To Answer Questions Amit Shah also took to X, saying that the government is ready for discussions and that he would answer questions from the Opposition in Parliament. “The Modi government is ready for every kind of discussion in Parliament. But the opposition’s aim is not to discuss, but to create chaos. I will answer each and every question from the opposition tomorrow. Then the public will decide who wants to discuss and who is running away,” Shah wrote on X.

मोदी सरकार संसद में हर तरह की चर्चा के लिए तैयार है। मगर विपक्ष का उद्देश्य चर्चा करना नहीं, हंगामा करना है।



विपक्ष लोकसभा अध्यक्ष जी के पास चर्चा का पत्र दे, आज दोपहर 3 बजे से कल दोपहर 3 बजे तक हम चर्चा करने के लिए तैयार हैं। मैं कल विपक्ष के एक-एक सवाल का जवाब दूँगा।



फिर जनता… pic.twitter.com/6ZeYNdZUP2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 12, 2026 Rahul Gandhi Responds LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, within a few minutes, responded to Shah’s statement, asking “who gave the order to shoot the students?” "Who gave the order to shoot the students? Delhi Police and RAF come under Home Ministry. Did Amit Shah give the order? If he did, he is culpable, if he didn't, he is incompetent. In both cases, he should resign," Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi’s Earlier Statement Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had, on August 10, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to attend Parliament and respond to the concerns surrounding the student protests.