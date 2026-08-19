Jamia Millia Islamia Placements: 34 Students Bag Offers by TCS; Highest Package Reaches Rs. 11.59 Lakh

Jamia Millia Islamia: In yet another success story of placement, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) placed 34 students from the 2027 batch in B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, and M.Sc. disciplines in the campus recruitment drive at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). The entire recruitment exercise was conducted under the auspices of the University Placement Cell (UPC) and commenced with an aptitude test which saw 300 participants and then narrowed down to 117 candidates who had to go through technical and HR interviews.

After thorough evaluation, the recruiters have offered positions under three categories depending on their performance level and skill sets. In a grand success story, one candidate managed to get the TCS Prime offer which is associated with the maximum annual package amounting to ₹11.59 Lakh Per Annum (LPA). Another success story has been written by 26 candidates getting jobs in TCS Digital profile that comes with salary packages of ₹7.09 LPA to ₹7.39 LPA and seven candidates got TCS Ninja position with packages of ₹3.46 LPA to ₹3.62 LPA.