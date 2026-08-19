Jamia Millia Islamia Placements: 34 Students Bag Offers by TCS; Highest Package Reaches Rs. 11.59 Lakh
Jamia Millia Islamia: Jamia Millia Islamia's University Placement Cell (UPC) successfully placed 34 students from the 2027 batch across B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, and M.Sc. programs with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Following an aptitude test and interviews, offers spanned three profiles: TCS Prime (up to ₹11.59 LPA), TCS Digital (₹7.00–₹7.50 LPA), and TCS Ninja (₹3.36–₹3.80 LPA).
Jamia Millia Islamia: In yet another success story of placement, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) placed 34 students from the 2027 batch in B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, and M.Sc. disciplines in the campus recruitment drive at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). The entire recruitment exercise was conducted under the auspices of the University Placement Cell (UPC) and commenced with an aptitude test which saw 300 participants and then narrowed down to 117 candidates who had to go through technical and HR interviews.
After thorough evaluation, the recruiters have offered positions under three categories depending on their performance level and skill sets. In a grand success story, one candidate managed to get the TCS Prime offer which is associated with the maximum annual package amounting to ₹11.59 Lakh Per Annum (LPA). Another success story has been written by 26 candidates getting jobs in TCS Digital profile that comes with salary packages of ₹7.09 LPA to ₹7.39 LPA and seven candidates got TCS Ninja position with packages of ₹3.46 LPA to ₹3.62 LPA.
How To Apply For Jamia Millia Islamia Placements
To apply for Jamia Millia Islamia placements, follow the steps given below:
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Join the University Placement Cell during your last year by sending your academic credentials through the internet.
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Make and submit your resume by following the template available on the official website of the University Placement Cell.
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Attend company pre-placement talks to learn about the roles, eligibility criteria, CTC offers, and other necessary requirements of the selection process.
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Choose and indicate your interest in the recruitment firms available on the placement portal based on your academic qualifications and skills.
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Undergo the online aptitude test, technical test, group discussion, and interview conducted by the visiting recruiters.
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Receive the final job offer letter from the placement cell and accept the same as per the rules set by the university placement cell.
Jamia Millia Islamia: Recruitment Overview & Role Breakdown
Three different profiles of jobs were offered to the students based on their performance in national-level tests and interviews:
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Profile / Tier
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Roles Offered
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Key Eligible Programs
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Compensation Package
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TCS Prime
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High-end Software Engineering & R&D
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B.Tech (CS/IT/ECE), M.Tech, MCA
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₹11.59 LPA
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TCS Digital
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Digital Technologies, Cloud & AI/ML
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B.Tech, MCA
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₹7.00 – ₹7.50 LPA
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TCS Ninja
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Core Systems & Software Development
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B.Tech (All Branches), MCA, M.Sc
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₹3.36 – ₹3.80 LPA
Key Placement Highlights
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Total Selections: 34 students secured final job offers.
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Top Recruiter: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
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Highest Package: ₹11.59 LPA (offered under the TCS Prime profile).
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Participating Departments: Department of Computer Engineering, Department of Electrical Engineering, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Department of Computer Science.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.