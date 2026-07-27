Jammu and Kashmir Schools Reopen Today After 20-Day Closure, Rain-Damaged Buildings in Jammu to Remain Shut

Jammu and Kashmir Schools Reopen 2026: Schools across Kashmir got reopened on Monday, July 27, 2026, after remaining closed for almost 20 days due to extreme rainfall and weather conditions. The authorities in the Jammu division have directed officials to keep all rain damaged and unsafe school buildings closed and locked until the repair is completed. This step is taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The reopening of the schools marks a restart of the academic activities after the Jammu and Kashmir government extended the school holiday because of the weather and flood related issues.

Kashmir Schools to Resume Classes from July 27

Students across government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division returned to classrooms on Monday after a long break. The schools were scheduled to re-open on July 20 but the government extended the vacation till July 26 due to continued heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslide warnings issued across the Union Territory.