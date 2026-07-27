Jammu and Kashmir Schools Reopen Today After 20-Day Closure, Rain-Damaged Buildings in Jammu to Remain Shut
Jammu and Kashmir schools reopened on July 27, 2026, after a 20-day closure caused by heatwave and heavy rainfall. Authorities have ordered rain-damaged school buildings in Jammu to remain locked until repairs are completed.
Jammu and Kashmir Schools Reopen 2026: Schools across Kashmir got reopened on Monday, July 27, 2026, after remaining closed for almost 20 days due to extreme rainfall and weather conditions. The authorities in the Jammu division have directed officials to keep all rain damaged and unsafe school buildings closed and locked until the repair is completed. This step is taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The reopening of the schools marks a restart of the academic activities after the Jammu and Kashmir government extended the school holiday because of the weather and flood related issues.
Kashmir Schools to Resume Classes from July 27
Students across government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division returned to classrooms on Monday after a long break. The schools were scheduled to re-open on July 20 but the government extended the vacation till July 26 due to continued heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslide warnings issued across the Union Territory.
As the weather conditions are improving, the School Education Department decided not to extend the vacation any further and schools will resume normal functioning from July 27. The summer vacation in Jammu and Kashmir was declared on July 6 in view of an intense heatwave. As the weather conditions worsened with continued rainfall, the government extended the closure several times to ensure the safety of students and school staff.
Jammu Authorities Order Closure of Unsafe School Buildings
While schools have reopened in the Kashmir area, the Jammu administration has instructed district authorities to identify educational institutions that have suffered structural damage due to rainfall.
Officials have been directed to:
- Lock school buildings that have become unsafe due to rainfall or flooding.
- Carry out immediate inspections of damaged infrastructure.
- Complete repair and restoration work before allowing students to enter such buildings.
- Ensure no academic activities are conducted in structurally unsafe premises.
The move comes as several districts witnessed heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and damage to public infrastructure during the recent spell of monsoon.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.