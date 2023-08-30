JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 3 Seat Allotment Tomorrow; Choice Filling Ends Today

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will declare the seat allotment results for UP Polytechnic round 3 tomorrow: August 31, 2023. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering the login information.
According to the UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can freeze their seats and pay the seat acceptance cum security fee between September 1 and 3, 2023. The classes for the academic session 2023-24 shall commence on September 5, 2023.
JEECUP Counselling 2023- (Choice Filling and Updation)
The direct link to fill preferences and modification is given below:
|
JEECUP Choice Filling 2023
JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Choice filling/modification
|
August 28 to 30, 2023
|
Seat allotment
|
August 31, 2023
|
Document verification at the district help centres
|
September 01 to 03, 2023
|
Payment of acceptance fee/acceptance cum security fee
|
September 01 to 03, 2023
How to do Choice-filling in UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below steps to exercise web options:
Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 3 choice filling/modifications link available
Step 3: Submit application no., password and security pin
Step 4: Now, fill in college and course preferences
Step 5: Save the changes and preview them
Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout for reference
Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files for verification purposes below:
- JEECUP 2023 rank card
- JEECUP admit card
- JEECUP counselling allotment letter
- Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates
- 2 Photograph
- Character certificate
- Domicile certificate
- Migration certificate (if applicable)
- Reservation certificate (if applicable)
