  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 3 Seat Allotment Tomorrow; Choice Filling Ends Today

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 3 Seat Allotment Tomorrow; Choice Filling Ends Today

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on August 31, 2023. Those who participated in the third round can chcek allotment status at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 30, 2023 11:33 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2023
JEECUP Counselling 2023

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will declare the seat allotment results for UP Polytechnic round 3 tomorrow: August 31, 2023. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering the login information.

According to the UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can freeze their seats and pay the seat acceptance cum security fee between September 1 and 3, 2023. The classes for the academic session 2023-24 shall commence on September 5, 2023. 

JEECUP Counselling 2023- (Choice Filling and Updation)

The direct link to fill preferences and modification is given below:

JEECUP Choice Filling 2023

Click Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars

Date

Choice filling/modification

August 28 to 30, 2023

Seat allotment

August 31, 2023

Document verification at the district help centres

September 01 to 03, 2023

Payment of acceptance fee/acceptance cum security fee

September 01 to 03, 2023

How to do Choice-filling in UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to exercise web options:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 3 choice filling/modifications link available

Step 3: Submit application no., password and security pin

Step 4: Now, fill in college and course preferences

Step 5: Save the changes and preview them 

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout for reference

Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files for verification purposes below:

  • JEECUP 2023 rank card
  • JEECUP admit card
  • JEECUP counselling allotment letter
  • Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates
  • 2 Photograph
  • Character certificate
  • Domicile certificate
  • Migration certificate (if applicable)
  • Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: GATE 2024 Registrations Likely Today, Check Eligibility, Application Process and Fee Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023