JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 3 Seat Allotment Tomorrow; Choice Filling Ends Today

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will declare the seat allotment results for UP Polytechnic round 3 tomorrow: August 31, 2023. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering the login information.

According to the UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can freeze their seats and pay the seat acceptance cum security fee between September 1 and 3, 2023. The classes for the academic session 2023-24 shall commence on September 5, 2023.

JEECUP Counselling 2023- (Choice Filling and Updation)

The direct link to fill preferences and modification is given below:

JEECUP Choice Filling 2023 Click Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Date Choice filling/modification August 28 to 30, 2023 Seat allotment August 31, 2023 Document verification at the district help centres September 01 to 03, 2023 Payment of acceptance fee/acceptance cum security fee September 01 to 03, 2023

How to do Choice-filling in UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to exercise web options:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 3 choice filling/modifications link available

Step 3: Submit application no., password and security pin

Step 4: Now, fill in college and course preferences

Step 5: Save the changes and preview them

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout for reference

Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files for verification purposes below:

JEECUP 2023 rank card

JEECUP admit card

JEECUP counselling allotment letter

Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

2 Photograph

Character certificate

Domicile certificate

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: GATE 2024 Registrations Likely Today, Check Eligibility, Application Process and Fee Here