Jharkhand Protests Intensify Over Alleged JPSC Exam Paper Leak, Demand CBI Probe

Jharkhand student protests in Ranchi, have stepped in an intense phase in the second week over the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination paper leak. The student protestors are demanding CBI involvement and investigation in this matter. The unrest began on July 2, 2026, when the JPSC results were released and the category-wise cutoff and official OMR sheet was left out of the result notification.

The OMR sheet of the successful candidates which went viral on social media platforms showed that a candidate had only 48 questions out of 100 correct and still they cleared the cutoff criteria. This raised questions and students' outrage erupted over leaked papers and forging of results.

According to the students, the question paper envelope seals were broken at many JPSC exam centres and they alleged that the papers were leaked long before. A social media outrage turned into an organized movement when the leader Devendra Nath Mahato went on an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on August 2, 2026. Protestors are demanding the cancellation of 14th JPSC preliminary exams and want the government and concerned authorities to review all exams being conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited, TDPL.