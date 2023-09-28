  1. Home
KLEE 3-Year LLB 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

CEE Kerala 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023: Candidates can check the KLEE 3-Year LLB 2023 round 1 allotment order online at cee.kerala.gov.in. They do not have to use their login details to download the KLEE 3-year LLB seat allotment result 2023 as it has been released in the form of a PDF. Know steps to check here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 28, 2023 14:35 IST
Kerala 3-Year LLB Seat Allotment 2023: The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the round 1 seat allotment results for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 3-year LLB admissions. Candidates who enrolled for counselling round 1 can check the Kerala LLB seat allotment results online at the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

They do not have to use their login details to download the KLEE 3-year LLB seat allotment result 2023 as it has been released in the form of PDF. All the candidates who have been allotted seats will have to report to the respective college as per the dates assigned, along with the allotment memo and original documents.

Kerala 3-Year LLB Seat Allotment 2023 Round 1 Result - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to check Kerala 3-Year LLB Seat Allotment 2023 Result? 

Candidates should report to the college allotted to them for a document verification round. After that they have to pay the entrance fees. They can go through the steps to know how to check the seat allotment result for  KLEE 3-year LLB: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Integrated Three Year LL.B 2023 - Candidate Portal

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click on the seat allotment list

Step 5: Take print for future reference

Documents required for Kerala 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023

Candidates can check the list of documents required for document verification: 

  • The Principal/Head of the College will be personally responsible for verification and satisfaction of the correctness of the records produced by the candidate at the time of seeking admission. Candidates should keep the following documents handy during the admission process
  • Candidate’s Data Sheet
  • Allotment memo issued by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations
  • SSLC or any relevant school records/birth certificate/passport/other valid document to prove date of birth in original
  • Original Mark list and Pass Certificate of the qualifying examination
  • Transfer Certificate and Conduct Certificate from the institution where the Candidate studied last
  • Four copies of recent passport size photograph
  • Migration certificate 

