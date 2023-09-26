Kerala 5-year LLB Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala 5-year LLB Counselling 2023: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will declare the phase 1 provisional seat allocation result for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 5-year LLB Counselling today: September 26, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check results on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates must keep in mind that the result is provisional in nature and hence, subject to changes. They can key in their application number and password to access the Kerala 5-year LLB seat allotment 2023 result. It must be noted that the final seat allotment result will be out on September 28, 2023.

How to Check Kerala 5-year LLB Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access provisional seat allocation for Kerala 5-year LLB Counselling 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Integrated Five Year LL.B 2023 - Candidate Portal

Step 3: Now, key in application number and password

Step 4: The KLEE provisional seat allotment result will appear

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for reference

Kerala 5-year LLB counselling 2023: What After Declaration of Seat Allotment Result?

After the results are announced, the counseling authority will examine the supporting documentation that candidates submit with their registration for counseling. Candidates must present their documentation when being admitted.

During the physical verification at the designated college, candidates must bring the original certificates and documents as well as two copies of each. The principal of the designated college will approve the admission following the completion of the document verification process.

List of Documents Required for Kerala 5-year LLB counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

Candidate’s datasheet

Four 4 passport size photograph

Allotment memo issued by CEE, Thiruvananthapuram

Original mark sheet and certificates of the qualifying examination

Category certificate

Migration certificate

Transfer certificate

