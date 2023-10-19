KLEE 3-Year LLB 2023 Second Phase Allotment Dates Announced, Check Important Guidelines Here

KLEE 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala, has announced the second phase allotment dates today. As per the schedule released, the option confirmation process for KLEE 3-year LLB admission 2023 has started today. Candidates can enter re-arrange, delete and confirm their choices till October 20 online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Those who have not been allotted any seat in the 1st phase should also confirm their options before the deadline. Candidates will also have the option to change the priority of existing higher options and delete the unwanted higher options.

KLEE 3-year 2nd Phase Allotment Dates 2023

Candidates can go through the table to know the upcoming dates for Kerala LLB 3 Year second phase:

Events Dates Availability for option confirmation, re-arrangement, deletion of options October 17, 2023 Last date for option confirmation, re-arrangement, deletion of options October 20 up to 3 PM Release of provisional second phase of allotment list October 25, 2023 Release of second phase of final allotment list October 26, 2023

Important Guidelines Regarding KLEE 3-Year LLB 2023 Second Phase Allotment

Candidates who do not take admission within the specified dates will not be eligible for allotment

Those who receive a change of allotment to their higher options in the second phase of allotment will automatically lose their current admission. They should obtain the T.C and relevant documents from their currently admitted college and join the newly allotted colleges within the specified date

Candidates must refer to the details related to the allotment process available on the website: cee.kerala.gov.in. They can also contact on the helpline number: 0471- 2525300

Documents required for Kerala 3-Year LLB Counselling 2023

The Principal/Head of the college will be responsible for verification and satisfaction of the correctness of the records produced by the candidate at the time of seeking admission. Candidates should keep the following documents handy during the admission process:

Allotment memo issued by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations

SSLC or any relevant school records/birth certificate/passport/other valid document to prove date of birth in original

Original Mark list and Pass Certificate of the qualifying examination

Transfer Certificate and Conduct Certificate from the institution where the Candidate studied last

Four copies of recent passport-size photograph

Migration certificate

