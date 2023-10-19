  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 Releases, Board Exams From March 4

Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 Releases, Board Exams From March 4

Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2024: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the class 10th exam pattern along with the time table.  Students can download the Kerala SSLC 2024 exam pattern online at keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Check exam pattern here 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 19, 2023 11:28 IST
Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024
Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024

Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2024: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the paper exam pattern of class 10th board examination. With the help of Kerala SSLC exam pattern 2024, students will get familiar with the marking scheme, duration of the exam, the total number of questions and the types of questions asked. 

They have to score 30-39% marks (D+ grade) to pass the exams. As per the schedule released, the Kerala SSLC exams 2024 will be conducted from March 4 to 25, 2024. Whereas, SSLC IT practical exams will be held from February 1 to 14. 

Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 Out For Class 10

Students appearing for the exam can check below the paper pattern with SSLC maximum marks for each subject: 

Subjects

Total Marks

Total Time Allotted 

First Language Paper 1

50

1.5 hours

First Language Paper 2

50

1.5 hours

Second Language English

100

2.5 hours

Third Language Hindi/General Knowledge

50

1.5 hours

Physics

50

1.5 hours

Chemistry

50

1.5 hours

Biology

50

1.5 hours

Social Science

100

2.5 hours

Mathematics

100

2.5 hours

Check Kerala Class 10th Exam Pattern PDF Here

Where to check Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 PDF?

To download the paper pattern pdf, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Kerala SSLC exam patter pdf: 

Step 1: Go to official website: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSLC examination March 2024 notification

Step 3: Kerala SSLC examination March 2024 notification pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the notification and the exam pattern 

Kerala SSLC March 2024 Exam Dates 

SSLC Time table Kerala includes the exam days, dates and timings of all subjects. They can check the table to know the class 10th subject-wise exam dates: 

Subjects

Date

First language - part 1

March 4, 2024

English

March 6, 2024

Mathematics

March 11, 2024

First language - part 2

March 13, 2024

Physics

March 15, 2024

Hindi

March 18, 2024

General Knowledge

March 18, 2024

Chemistry

March 20, 2024 

Biology

March 22, 2024

Social Science

March 25, 2024

Also Read: Kerala THSLC, SSLC March 2024 Dates Released, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023