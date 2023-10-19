Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 Releases, Board Exams From March 4

Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2024: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the paper exam pattern of class 10th board examination. With the help of Kerala SSLC exam pattern 2024, students will get familiar with the marking scheme, duration of the exam, the total number of questions and the types of questions asked.

They have to score 30-39% marks (D+ grade) to pass the exams. As per the schedule released, the Kerala SSLC exams 2024 will be conducted from March 4 to 25, 2024. Whereas, SSLC IT practical exams will be held from February 1 to 14.

Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 Out For Class 10

Students appearing for the exam can check below the paper pattern with SSLC maximum marks for each subject:

Subjects Total Marks Total Time Allotted First Language Paper 1 50 1.5 hours First Language Paper 2 50 1.5 hours Second Language English 100 2.5 hours Third Language Hindi/General Knowledge 50 1.5 hours Physics 50 1.5 hours Chemistry 50 1.5 hours Biology 50 1.5 hours Social Science 100 2.5 hours Mathematics 100 2.5 hours

Where to check Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 PDF?

To download the paper pattern pdf, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Kerala SSLC exam patter pdf:

Step 1: Go to official website: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSLC examination March 2024 notification

Step 3: Kerala SSLC examination March 2024 notification pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the notification and the exam pattern

Kerala SSLC March 2024 Exam Dates

SSLC Time table Kerala includes the exam days, dates and timings of all subjects. They can check the table to know the class 10th subject-wise exam dates:

Subjects Date First language - part 1 March 4, 2024 English March 6, 2024 Mathematics March 11, 2024 First language - part 2 March 13, 2024 Physics March 15, 2024 Hindi March 18, 2024 General Knowledge March 18, 2024 Chemistry March 20, 2024 Biology March 22, 2024 Social Science March 25, 2024

