Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 Releases, Board Exams From March 4

Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2024: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the paper exam pattern of class 10th board examination. With the help of Kerala SSLC exam pattern 2024, students will get familiar with the marking scheme, duration of the exam, the total number of questions and the types of questions asked.
They have to score 30-39% marks (D+ grade) to pass the exams. As per the schedule released, the Kerala SSLC exams 2024 will be conducted from March 4 to 25, 2024. Whereas, SSLC IT practical exams will be held from February 1 to 14.
Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 Out For Class 10
Students appearing for the exam can check below the paper pattern with SSLC maximum marks for each subject:
|
Subjects
|
Total Marks
|
Total Time Allotted
|
First Language Paper 1
|
50
|
1.5 hours
|
First Language Paper 2
|
50
|
1.5 hours
|
Second Language English
|
100
|
2.5 hours
|
Third Language Hindi/General Knowledge
|
50
|
1.5 hours
|
Physics
|
50
|
1.5 hours
|
Chemistry
|
50
|
1.5 hours
|
Biology
|
50
|
1.5 hours
|
Social Science
|
100
|
2.5 hours
|
Mathematics
|
100
|
2.5 hours
Check Kerala Class 10th Exam Pattern PDF Here
Where to check Kerala SSLC Exam Pattern 2024 PDF?
To download the paper pattern pdf, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Kerala SSLC exam patter pdf:
Step 1: Go to official website: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSLC examination March 2024 notification
Step 3: Kerala SSLC examination March 2024 notification pdf will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download the notification and the exam pattern
Kerala SSLC March 2024 Exam Dates
SSLC Time table Kerala includes the exam days, dates and timings of all subjects. They can check the table to know the class 10th subject-wise exam dates:
|
Subjects
|
Date
|
First language - part 1
|
March 4, 2024
|
English
|
March 6, 2024
|
Mathematics
|
March 11, 2024
|
First language - part 2
|
March 13, 2024
|
Physics
|
March 15, 2024
|
Hindi
|
March 18, 2024
|
General Knowledge
|
March 18, 2024
|
Chemistry
|
March 20, 2024
|
Biology
|
March 22, 2024
|
Social Science
|
March 25, 2024
