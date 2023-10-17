Kerala THSLC, SSLC March 2024 Dates Released, Check Details Here

Kerala THSLC, SSLC Exam March 2024: The Department of Public Education, Government of Kerala has released the exam dates for the THSLC and SSLC students for the March 2024 session examinations in online mode. Students who are appearing for the exams can check the date sheet from the official website - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

As per the released exam schedule, the board officials will conduct the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) exam between March 4 and 22, 2023. The exam will start at 9.30 am and end at 12.15 pm, and 11.15 am respectively. Whereas the SSLC exams will start on March 4 and end on March 25, 2023.

Kerala SSLC exam dates 2024

Candidates can check the dates related to the Kerala SSLC March session examination 2024 in the table below:

Subjects Dates First language part 1 March 4, 2023 English March 6, 2023 Mathematics March 11, 2023 First language part 2 March 13, 2023 Physics March 15, 2023 Hindi March 18, 2023 GK March 18, 2023 Chemistry March 20, 2023 Biology March 22, 2023 Social Science March 25, 2023

Who can apply for the Kerala SSLC exam 2024?

School-going candidates need not apply separately. Candidates of other categories have to submit the application and the examination fee to the principal teacher of the examination center within the specified date mentioned in the notification. Separate application forms have been prescribed for applying for each category, the official notice said.

