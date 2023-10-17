Kerala THSLC, SSLC March 2024 Dates Released, Check Details Here

  1. Home
Kerala THSLC, SSLC Exam March 2024: DPE, Kerala has released the exam dates for the THSLC and SSLC students for the March 2024 session exams online. Students can check the date sheet from the official website  - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 17, 2023 15:37 IST
Kerala THSLC, SSLC Exam March 2024: The Department of Public Education, Government of Kerala has released the exam dates for the THSLC and SSLC students for the March 2024 session examinations in online mode. Students who are appearing for the exams can check the date sheet from the official website  - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

As per the released exam schedule, the board officials will conduct the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) exam between March 4 and 22, 2023. The exam will start at 9.30 am and end at 12.15 pm, and 11.15 am respectively. Whereas the SSLC exams will start on March 4 and end on March 25, 2023. 

Kerala SSLC exam dates 2024

Candidates can check the dates related to the Kerala SSLC March session examination 2024 in the table below:

Subjects

Dates

First language part 1 

March 4, 2023

English

March 6, 2023

Mathematics

March 11, 2023

First language part 2

March 13, 2023

Physics

March 15, 2023

Hindi 

March 18, 2023

GK

March 18, 2023

Chemistry

March 20, 2023

Biology

March 22, 2023

Social Science

March 25, 2023

Who can apply for the Kerala SSLC exam 2024?

School-going candidates need not apply separately. Candidates of other categories have to submit the application and the examination fee to the principal teacher of the examination center within the specified date mentioned in the notification. Separate application forms have been prescribed for applying for each category, the official notice said.

