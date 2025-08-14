JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at jkssb.nic.in, Download PET Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Constables (Armed/IRP/SDRF/Executive) on its official website. The Board is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) from 19th August, 2025. Candidates qualified for PET/PST rounds can download their Admit Cards from the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in. JK Police Admit Card 2025 Download Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the official website of JKSSB by using their login credentials including application Id. The direct link to download the call letter is given in this article. You are advised to read the instructions carefully. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below- JK Police Admit Card 2025 Download Link

In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar), during office hours. SSBJK Admit Card 2025 Overview The Board is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) from 19th August, 2025. A total of 4002 posts are to be filled through the recruitmnet drive. The details related to the call letter are given in the table below: Name of the Exam Body Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Name of Recruitment Body JK Police Post Name Constables Number of Posts 4002 PET/PST Date 19th August, 2025 Onwards Admit card status Out Official Website https://jkssb.nic.in/ How to Download JKSSB Admit Card 2025?