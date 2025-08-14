JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at jkssb.nic.in, Download PET Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
ByManish Kumar
Aug 14, 2025, 12:53 IST

JKSSB Constable Admit Card 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Constables (Armed/IRP/SDRF/Executive) on its official website. The Board is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) from 19th August, 2025. Candidates qualified for PET/PST rounds can download their Admit Cards from the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.

JK Police Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the official website of JKSSB by using their login credentials including application Id. The direct link to download the call letter is given in this article. You are advised to read the instructions carefully. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

JK Police Admit Card 2025  Download Link 

 In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar), during office hours.

SSBJK Admit Card 2025 Overview

The Board is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) from 19th August, 2025. A total of 4002 posts are to be filled through the recruitmnet drive. The details related to the call letter are given in the table below:

Name of the Exam Body 

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Name of Recruitment Body

JK Police

Post Name 

Constables

Number of Posts 

4002

PET/PST Date 

19th August, 2025 Onwards

Admit card status 

Out

Official Website 

https://jkssb.nic.in/

How to Download JKSSB Admit Card 2025?

The step-by-step procedure to get the call letter for Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) are given in this article

Step 1 : Go to the official website of JKSSB at -https://jkssb.nic.in/.
Step 2: Visit 'DOWNLOAD ADMITCARD' and then 'Constable (Armed/IRP/Executive/SDRF)'
Step 3: Now, on the homepage, there will be an option to download E-Admit Card.
Step 4: Enter log-in credentials, i.e., Application Id.
Step 5: Click on the 'View and Print E-Admit Card' button.
Step 6: You will get the JKSSB E-Admit Card on the screen.
Step 7: Download and save it for future reference.

