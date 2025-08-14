BoB LBO Exam Date 2025 Released: Check Official Notice and Exam Pattern

BoB LBO Exam Date 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the Local Bank Officer (LBO) Exam Date 2025 on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. As per the official notice the BoB LBO Exam will be conducted on September 6, 2025 under Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I). Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test, psychometric assessment, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), and group discussion/interview

BoB LBO Exam Date 2025: Overview

The Bank of Baroda will conduct the Local Bank Officer on September 6, 2025. The online examination will be conducted for subjects such as Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English. Check the table below for Bank of Baroda LBO Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights.