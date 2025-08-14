Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
BoB LBO Exam Date 2025 Released: Check Official Notice and Exam Pattern

BoB LBO Exam Date 2025: Bank of Baroda has released the Local Bank Officer Exam Date 2025 for 2,500 vacancies. The BoB LBO Exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025 and the candidates will be selected on the basis of online testm psychometric test, LPT and interview. Check details here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 14, 2025, 12:48 IST
Bank of Baroda Local Bank Officer Exam Date 2025
Bank of Baroda Local Bank Officer Exam Date 2025

BoB LBO Exam Date 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the Local Bank Officer (LBO) Exam Date 2025 on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. As per the official notice the BoB LBO Exam will be conducted on September 6, 2025 under Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I). Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test, psychometric assessment, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), and group discussion/interview

BoB LBO Exam Date 2025: Overview

The Bank of Baroda will conduct the Local Bank Officer on September 6, 2025. The online examination will be conducted for subjects such as Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English. Check the table below for Bank of Baroda LBO Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Organization

Bank of Baroda

Post Name

Local Bank Officer (LBO)

Total Vacancies

2,500

Exam Date

6th September 2025

Application Period

4th July 2025 – 3rd August 2025

Eligibility

Graduation + 1 year banking experience

Age Limit

21–30 years (as of 1st July 2025)

Selection Process

Online Test 

Psychometric Test 

LPT

GD/Interview

Salary

₹48,480 – ₹85,920 (JMGS-I)

Official Website

bankofbaroda.in

BoB LBO Exam Date 2025: Official Notice

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the official notice at bankofbaroda.in, regarding the conduct of online examination of Local Bank officers. The BoB LBO exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday (September 6, 2025). The intimation for downloading call letters for the online test will be sent to respective registered e-mail ids of all the candidates who have successfully submitted their applications. Check the official notice below

BoB LBO Exam Date 2025

Official Notice

BoB LBO Exam Pattern 2025

TheBank of Baroda Local Bank Officer exam will be conducted for English language, banking knowledge, general/ economic awareness and Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude. Check the table below for BoB LBO Exam Pattern 2025

Bank of Baroda LBO Exam Pattern 2025

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

30 minutes

Banking Knowledge

30

30

30 minutes

General / Economic Awareness

30

30

30 minutes

Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude

30

30

30 minutes

Total

120

120

120 minutes

