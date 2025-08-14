BoB LBO Exam Date 2025 Released: Check Official Notice and Exam Pattern

BoB LBO Exam Date 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the Local Bank Officer (LBO) Exam Date 2025 on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. As per the official notice the BoB LBO Exam will be conducted on September 6, 2025 under Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I). Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test, psychometric assessment, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), and group discussion/interview
BoB LBO Exam Date 2025: Overview
The Bank of Baroda will conduct the Local Bank Officer on September 6, 2025. The online examination will be conducted for subjects such as Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English. Check the table below for Bank of Baroda LBO Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Bank of Baroda
|
Post Name
|
Local Bank Officer (LBO)
|
Total Vacancies
|
2,500
|
Exam Date
|
6th September 2025
|
Application Period
|
4th July 2025 – 3rd August 2025
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation + 1 year banking experience
|
Age Limit
|
21–30 years (as of 1st July 2025)
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test
Psychometric Test
LPT
GD/Interview
|
Salary
|
₹48,480 – ₹85,920 (JMGS-I)
|
Official Website
|
bankofbaroda.in
BoB LBO Exam Date 2025: Official Notice
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the official notice at bankofbaroda.in, regarding the conduct of online examination of Local Bank officers. The BoB LBO exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday (September 6, 2025). The intimation for downloading call letters for the online test will be sent to respective registered e-mail ids of all the candidates who have successfully submitted their applications. Check the official notice below
|
BoB LBO Exam Date 2025
BoB LBO Exam Pattern 2025
TheBank of Baroda Local Bank Officer exam will be conducted for English language, banking knowledge, general/ economic awareness and Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude. Check the table below for BoB LBO Exam Pattern 2025
|
Bank of Baroda LBO Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Banking Knowledge
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
General / Economic Awareness
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability & Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
30 minutes
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
120 minutes
