NEET UG 2025: Check Round 2 Counselling Process, Documents Required, Steps to Apply

NEET UG 2025: The complete results for the first round of NEET UG Counseling 2025 have been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). On the official website, candidates can now view the progress of their seat allocation.

In order to finish the admission requirements, successful applicants who have been given seats in a medical or dentistry college must report to their designated institutions within the permitted period. All participating colleges have received instructions from the MCC to ensure a seamless operation. The MCC will shortly open registration and the Round 2 choice-filling session for candidates who were not selected for a seat in Round 1 or who would like to improve their present allocation. Aspiring students are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for the upcoming schedule and detailed instructions on participating in the next phase of counselling. This provides another opportunity for candidates to secure a seat.