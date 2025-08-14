NEET UG 2025: Check Round 2 Counselling Process, Documents Required, Steps to Apply

NEET UG 2025: The complete results for the first round of NEET UG Counseling 2025 have been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). On the official website, candidates can now view the progress of their seat allocation.
In order to finish the admission requirements, successful applicants who have been given seats in a medical or dentistry college must report to their designated institutions within the permitted period. All participating colleges have received instructions from the MCC to ensure a seamless operation. The MCC will shortly open registration and the Round 2 choice-filling session for candidates who were not selected for a seat in Round 1 or who would like to improve their present allocation. Aspiring students are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for the upcoming schedule and detailed instructions on participating in the next phase of counselling. This provides another opportunity for candidates to secure a seat.
How To Apply For The NEET UG Counseling 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the NEET UG Counseling 2025:
-
Sign up on the official website: Enter your NEET UG 2025 login information to finish the new user registration process at mcc.nic.in.
-
Enter your information: Accurately enter all academic and personal information since it will be used to assign seats.
-
Make the registration payment: Pay both the refundable security deposit and the non-refundable registration cost online.
-
Enter your options: Enter your account information and choose the colleges and courses you want to take in the order of your choice.
-
Lock your selections: To guarantee that your selections are taken into account for seat distribution, lock them before the deadline after giving them a thorough evaluation.
-
Download the seat allocation letter: Visit the MCC website to obtain your allotment letter following the results announcement.
-
Report to the allotted college: Visit the college with all original documents to complete the admission formalities and confirm your seat.
Who can participate in Round 2?
If a candidate registered for Round 1 but was not given a seat, they may apply for Round 2.
-
Registered in Round 1 but didn't get a seat.
-
Had your Round 1 seat cancelled during verification.
-
Joined your Round 1 seat but opted for an upgrade.
-
Were allotted a seat but did not join.
-
Resign your Round 1 seat within the allowed time.
Round 2 Counselling Process
-
Register: Pay the full registration price and, if applicable, register again.
-
Choice Filling and Locking: Decide on and set up the courses and colleges that you want.
-
Seat Distribution: MCC distributes seats in accordance with reservation policies, preferences, and NEET rank.
-
Result Declaration: The MCC website will host the publication.
-
Physical Reporting: Bring original documentation and payment to the designated college.
-
Upgrade Option: After participating in Round 2, candidates may choose to upgrade to Round 3.
