NBEMS FMGE Result 2025 June Session Out at natboard.edu.in; Direct link here

NBEMS FMGE Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 session. Applicants can now verify their eligibility status on natboard.edu.in, the official website. On July 26, 2025, 37,207 candidates took the test. 1,168 of these were reported absent, while 29,327 did not qualify. Five candidates' results are presently being withheld for additional evaluation. Additionally, the NBEMS verified that no technological errors were discovered in the question paper after it was reviewed by subject-matter experts after the exam. Starting on August 21, 2025, individual scorecards will be accessible for download. It is important for candidates to understand that these scorecards are only available for use for six months after they are issued.

How To Check The FMGE June 2025 Result? Candidate can follow the steps given below to check the FMGE June 2025 Result: Visit the official website: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Find the result notice: On the homepage, locate the "Public Notice" section and click on the link for the FMGE June 2025 results.

Open the PDF document: The result is published in a PDF format. A direct link to the PDF file will be provided on the result notice page.

Search for your roll number: Once the PDF is open, use the "Ctrl+F" function to find your specific roll number within the document.

Check your qualifying status: Your name and roll number will be listed alongside your qualifying status (Pass/Fail) in the result PDF.

Save the document: Download and save the result PDF for your records, as it is a crucial document for your personal reference.