Acharya Nagarjuna University 2nd Sem Result 2023 Out at nagarjunauniversity.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

ANU University Result 2023: The Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has announced the results for the MA English 2nd semester exams in online mode. Students who have appeared for the June session exams can check and download their scorecards through the official website - nagarjunauniversity.ac.in.

To get the results, students are required to enter the necessary login details in the login window. The ANU University has released the results for the various MA programmes. Students can click on the direct link provided below to download their marksheets.

ANU University MA English 2nd Sem Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

ANU Result 2023 Login window

Students can check the image of the result login window given below:

Login details required to download the ANU University result 2023

Students need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards online.

Hall ticket number

Security captcha code

How to download ANU University result 2023?

Students can follow the below-given steps to download their ANU university results 2023 for BSc courses from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of ANU University - nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the desired result link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the necessary login credentials as asked

Step 5: The ANU University result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard for future reference

