COMEDK UGET 2024 Registration Form Releases Soon, Check Eligibility, Steps To Register Here

COMEDK UGET 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the registration form for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) exam soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who are interested in applying for the COMEDK UGET exam 2024 can fill out the registration form through the official website - comedk.org.

The examination authority has recently announced the UGET exam date for engineering programmes. As per the given schedule, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2024, in an online computer-based mode. The official notice said, "A detailed calendar of events and the information Brochure along with eligibility criteria in this behalf would be hosted on the website comedk.org in due course.”

Who is eligible to apply for COMEDK UGET 2024 exam?

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for COMEDK UGET 2024 exam given below:

General candidates who have cleared their class 12th or II PUC exams with a minimum of 45% aggregate marks and reserved category (SC, ST and OBC candidates) with 40% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics along with Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, Electronics as one of the optional subjects are considered to be eligible to apply.

Applicants with a diploma will not be considered eligible for the COMEDK UGET exam 2024.

How to register for the COMEDK UGET 2024 exam online?

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the COMEDK UGET 2024 registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the COMEDK UGET 2024 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 4: Login and fill out the COMEDK UGET 2024 registration form

Step 5: Upload the valid documents and make the payment of the application fee

Step 6: Submit the COMEDK UGET application form and download it for future use

