AYUSH Counselling 2023 Round 3 Result Tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in, Check Details Here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: AACCC will release the seat allotment result for the AYUSH NEET UG round 3 counselling tomorrow: October 18, 2023. Once released, candidates can download their seat allocation result though the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 17, 2023 10:38 IST
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) committee will release the seat allotment result for the AYUSH NEET UG round 3 counselling tomorrow: October 18, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling rounds can check and download their seat allocation results through the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges from October 18 to 26, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the AYUSH NEET UG for the latest updates. 

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

AYUSH NEET UG Round 3 Counselling Dates 2023 

Candidates can go through the dates related to round 3 of AYUSH NEET counselling in the table below: 

Events

Dates

Publication of results

October 18, 2023

Reporting at allotted institute

October 19 to 26, 2023

Check the official schedule here

Documents required for AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023

Shortlisted candidates need to submit the required documents at the time of the physical verification to their allocated colleges or institute. Check the list of the documents below:

  • Provisional allotment letter
  • NEET UG 2023 Admit card and Rank card
  • Marksheet and pass certificate of classes 10 and 12
  • Passport size photographs of the candidate
  • Transfer certificate 
  • Category certificate if any
  • Identity proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driver’s licence, voter ID and passport
  • Medical fitness certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner 

How to download the AYUSH NEET UG 3rd round seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to check and download the AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment result 2023. 

Step 1: Go to the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link mentioned on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the details as asked 

Step 4: The AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result for round 3 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details given on it

Step 6: Download it for future reference

